Best Way to Lose 10 Pounds in a Month - How to Lose 10 lbs in 30 Days

People who want to lose weight generally have a target weight to work towards. It's not uncommon for those who do to also have a specific time frame in mind. Losing 10 pounds in a month is a surprisingly common weight loss goal.

But how easy is it to lose 10 pounds in a month and what's the best way to do it? The truth is, although many dieters may find it difficult to do, it's certainly possible to reduce body weight in 4 weeks. Lots of people have done it already and some of them have lost much more.

However, a weight loss goal such as this will require planning and determination. This article provides tips and information that will help you to retain your focus and plan for realistic weight loss goals and success.

PhenQ is a dietary supplement that is designed to help people lose weight quickly and safely. It is made from natural ingredients that are known to be effective in promoting weight loss and improving overall health. PhenQ works in a number of ways to help people achieve their weight loss goals, it has many real reviews to its credit rather than the contractually obliged celebrity.

One of the key ways that PhenQ helps people lose weight is by suppressing their appetite. This means that people who take PhenQ are less likely to feel hungry throughout the day, which can lead to reduced calorie intake and weight loss.

PhenQ helps to boost the body's metabolism, which means that it can burn calories more efficiently, even when the body is at rest. This can help people lose weight more quickly, as their body is burning more calories than it normally would.

Another way that PhenQ can help people lose weight is by preventing future weight gain. This is because PhenQ contains ingredients that can help to regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce cravings for sugary and high-calorie foods. By reducing the likelihood of overeating, PhenQ can help people maintain their weight loss results and avoid regaining the weight they have lost.

Are you tired of struggling to lose weight or trying fad diets that always seem to fail? Look no further than KetoCharge - the ketogenic diet pill that can help you burn excess body fat naturally.

By promoting the body's natural state of ketosis, where it burns fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates, KetoCharge helps you shed unwanted pounds without the need for extreme calorie restriction or exhaustive exercise routines. And with natural ingredients such as green tea extract and apple cider vinegar, this weight loss supplement is both safe and effective.

Zotrim is a natural dietary supplement that helps curb hunger and reduce calorie intake to aid weight loss. It contains plant-based ingredients like guarana seed extract, yerba mate, and damiana leaf extract that work together to produce a feeling of fullness and reduce appetite.

By limiting hunger and cravings, Zotrim makes it easier to stick to a reduced calorie diet, which leads to burning stored body fat for energy and weight loss over time.

With regular use, Zotrim can help you achieve your weight goals in a safe and sustainable way without harsh stimulants or artificial additives. Its all-natural formula and proven efficacy have made it one of the most popular diet pills for effective yet natural weight management.

Losing 10 Pounds In a Month: Some Health Considerations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends setting a weight loss goal of 1-2 pounds per week. So do many weight loss experts. Unfortunately, if you follow this advice you will not be able to reduce your body weight in the allotted time frame of a month.

To lose 10 pounds in 4 weeks, you will need to lose 2 1/2 pounds a week. This would allow you to reach your goal in 28 days and, unless you begin your quest in February, you will have two or three extra days if you need them.

You will need to place a low-energy diet at the heart of your weight loss plan. Unless you have health issues that prevent this, it will be helpful to burn extra calories through exercise as well.

Before you begin following a diet plan that is strict enough to allow you to reduce body weight quickly in a month, it's best to book an appointment with your family doctor and check if this is a safe goal for you to pursue.

Presuming you are in reasonably good health, there will probably be no issues to deter you but it's still a good idea to check.

How Diet and Exercise Influence Body Weight Reduction

If you have 10 pounds to lose, your body has been storing fat. It only does fat burning and does this when your diet provides it with more energy than it needs. If your diet does not provide enough energy, your body burns fat instead.

Although it's also possible to use kilojoules, it's more common to measure the body's energy intake and expenditure in calories.

The body takes in energy from food and expends it in multiple ways. The main thing it does is use energy to keep us alive. Even when we are asleep, the body is using energy to keep our hearts beating, power our lungs, digest food, and perform numerous other essential tasks.

The energy expenditure required to do these things is called the basal metabolic rate (BMR) or resting energy expenditure (RMR). It's how much energy you would use if you spent 24 hours a day resting in bed.

Several factors, including sex, age, and body bulk can influence BMR. The best way to get an idea of your body's energy requirements is to use an online calorie calculator. [1]

You will need to know your BMR. The knowledge will help you to craft a weight loss plan that allows you to lose weight safely.

Physical activity requires energy. When your muscles are in motion, "metabolism" increases causing your calorie expenditure to rise above your BMR. The more active you are, the more calories you will burn.

Although it's possible to reach your ideal weight just by modifying your diet, it's best to increase your activity levels as well.

How to Lose 10 Pounds In a Month By Dieting

You need to burn 3,500 calories to lose one pound of body fat. That means, if your diet causes a calorie deficit of 500 calories per day, you would lose one pound of fat by counting calories per week.

To lose 2 1/2 pounds per week, your diet would have to be much stricter. It would need to force your body to consume fewer calories and break down enough fat to provide 1,250 calories per day. After a month, you would have reduced your body weight just by dieting.

However, this is easier said than done. To be successful, you will need to track your daily calorie intake in a food diary or weight loss app.

In all probability, this will involve lots of looking at food labels and weighing and measuring when you eat foods that are not distributed with nutritional information. The best way to do this is to use a food calorie calculator. https://caloriecontrol.org/healthy-weight-tool-kit/food-calorie-calculator/

How to Burn Calories and Burn Fat with Exercise

To experience quick weight reduction via aerobic exercise, you would need to ensure your level of physical activity causes a calorie deficit of 1,250 calories per day.

Due to work and family commitments, most people don't have enough time to follow such a time-consuming exercise plan.

The best way to lose 10 pounds in a month is by constructing a weight loss plan that combines a low-calorie diet with a low to moderate-intensity exercise plan.

How Many Calories Can You Burn By Walking?

Walking is a good and healthy way to burn more calories per day without over-exertion. However, the amount of calories you burn by walking will vary according to your weight, your pace, and the distance you walk.

Nevertheless, the average person is likely to burn 100 fewer calories per mile during a walk.

If you were to take a 6-mile walk, 5 days per week, and keep a pretty brisk pace, you should be able to lose one pound per week just by walking. Combine that with a suitable diet plan and you should have no problem losing 10 pounds in a month. [2]

How Many Calories Can You Burn By Running?

As with walking, or any other physical activity for that matter, the amount of calories you burn while running will be influenced by factors such as your weight and how far you go.

However, you should be able to burn at least 200-500 calories during a 30-minute run and up to 1000 calories in an hour.

If you spend 60 minutes running, three times per week, you should be able to lose 3-4 pounds per month.

How Many Calories Can You Burn By Lifting Weights?

According to the Harvard University website, people who weigh 125-185 pounds should burn 90-126 calories during a 30-minute weight lifting session. [3]

More vigours activity may increase this to up to 252 calories per 30-minute session.

However, 30 minutes is a very short weight training session. The average workout is more likely to be closer to an hour in length. During that time, it should be possible to burn 180 to 504 calories.

So, even if you were to only have three weight training sessions per week, you should be able to burn up to 6,048 calories per month by lifting weights and burn almost 2 pounds of fat. The important part is losing fat and building muscle.

Although it's easier to lose weight by running than lifting weights, every little helps and when muscle mass increases so does metabolism.

Can You Lose 10 Pounds in a Month By Taking Diet Pills?

Taking a combination fat burner and appetite suppressant is likely to move you much closer to your goal of losing 10 pounds in a month. However, the best options can speed up the progress you are already making with diet and exercise.

The best diet pills can also make your weight loss journey less unpleasant by controlling your hunger pangs and removing additional hurdles from your path such as low mood and diet-related fatigue.

Hunger is one of the worst aspects of the weight loss process. In addition to being unpleasant, the hunger sensation can also be very distracting and can interfere with people's performance at work.

Diet plans that support weight losses of 10 pounds a month will inevitably cause worse problems with hunger than diet plans that aim to provide weight losses of 4-8 pounds a month.

It's very easy to give in to hunger. Too easy. That's why so many dieters fail to make progress. A good appetite-suppressing diet pill can make a world of difference.

Diet pills that fight fatigue can be very useful too. All the top options control hunger and fatigue. They increase metabolism too.

The best diet pills elevate BMR by providing thermogenic compounds such as red pepper capsaicin. They help you to burn extra calories regardless of whether you are sleeping or your body is in motion.

Although pills are in no way a substitute for diet and exercise, if you are using a good diet pill it will become easier to reach your goal of losing 10 pounds in a month.

Reasons to Try and Shed 10 lbs of Excess Body Fat In 4 Weeks

People who set this type of weight loss goal often hope to lose weight fast because they "want to get in shape" for a wedding, vacation, or similar event that's scheduled to occur the following month.

There may also be medical reasons. For instance, overweight people are often advised to lose weight before they undergo surgical operations.

The need for speed may also be due to a health scare such as a suspected heart attack or the death of an obese family member or friend. Issues like these can provide a turning point that motivates people to lose weight fast.

Although it's generally easier to stick to the CDC's recommendation and only try to lose 1-2 pounds per week, a weight loss regimen that allows you to lose as many calories as 10 pounds a month is far from being a crash diet.

Crash dieters are more likely to shoot for their weight loss goals with losses of 10 pounds a week. This is extreme, unhealthy, and not recommended. Losing 2 1/2 pounds per week is a much safer weight loss goal.

One of the best reasons to lose weight is it improves health and increases longevity. When you attain and maintain a healthy body weight it can also improve your quality of life.

When you are overweight, it places extra strain on the heart. It places unnecessary strain on the joints as well and, should you fall over, you are more likely to get hurt.

Obesity also increases susceptibility to certain undesirable medical conditions such as sleep apnea and type-2 diabetes. [4]

Reason to Lose Weight More Slowly

Although there are plenty of reasons why it can be advantageous to shed ten pounds rapidly, there are also good arguments against this type of 30-day weight loss regimen.

Higher levels of fatigue and hunger are likely to be two of the main negative issues. However, as we have already pointed out, diet pills can be very useful for keeping both of these issues under control.

Setting a specific weight loss target and naming a date, may also prove to be very disheartening if you realize your rate of progress is unlikely to support your ultimate goal.

Unless you have a very specific need to lose weight by a certain time, you may want to move the goalposts and aim to lose 12 pounds in 5-6 weeks. It would make your life easier. Every pound lost is a step in the right direction, even if you are only moving forward at the rate of one step per week.

6 Weight Loss Tips That Will Help You to Lose 10 Pounds In a Month

1. Stick to a Schedule

From the very first day, you need to plan for success and stick to your schedule. It's generally best to break things down and, instead of focusing on 10 pounds a month, aim for 2 1/2 pounds every week.

2. Use all Available Tools

Create or buy a food journal and then log what you are eating each day. Be precise. Look at food labels and/or use an online calorie calculator to work out how many calories you are consuming a day.

If you are trying to burn extra calories with exercise, keep a training log as well and use an online calculator to work out your daily calorie requirement. Doing so will help you to plan a diet and exercise routine that will guarantee your weight loss success.

3. Track Your Progress

Step on the scales daily or at least every other day to keep track of your calorie consumption and progress. If you are behind schedule, decrease your daily calorie intake further or increase activity to help you gain more extra calories. Better still, consider doing both.

If you are on target, or ahead of target, your diet and exercise logs will show you how you have achieved your weight loss. Try to stick to the same calorie intake and expenditure moving forward, you are obviously doing things right.

4. Consider using a Good Diet Pill

The best diet pills can make your life easier by boosting energy and controlling hunger. They can also speed up your progress. There is nothing to be ashamed of if you decide to use a weight loss pill to help you. Plenty of other dieters are doing the same.

5. Avoid Processed Foods

Processed foods often contain added sugars and fats that may slow your progress and make it harder to lose 10 pounds in a month. Choose plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, fish, and whole grain foods instead.

In addition to being lower in calories, such healthy meal options are also richer in nutrients and unlikely to contain chemicals or preservatives. They are healthier all around.

6. Keep Hydrated

Many people do not drink enough water. This can make losing weight harder because the brain sometimes confuses thirst with hunger. [5]

Water also has a stomach-filling effect that can help keep hunger away.

It's also worth noting your need for water will be greater if you are exercising regularly and sweating a lot.

The Takeaway

When you know how to do it, it's certainly possible to lose 10 pounds or more in a month. It's a somewhat ambitious goal but plenty of people have done it before.

As with most things in life, shooting for this type of weight loss target has its pros and cons. This article lists some of the most important ones along with some additional weight loss tips.

However, we are not encouraging you to lose 10 pounds in a month, though the fact that you have taken the time to seek out this information suggests that may be what you are planning to do.

Neither are we trying to discourage you from setting this goal and, although we have explained how you can lose 10 pounds in a month, we must point out an article like this is no substitute for professional medical advice.

In our view, all weight loss is good. It doesn't matter if the results come fast or slow. The only thing that matters is that you make progress. Nevertheless, if you choose to do so, you may be amazed at how much you can achieve in a month.

