Best Weight Gainer for Skinny Guys: Weight Gain Supplements for Men

What is the best weight gainer for skinny guys?
There are a lot of hardgainers out there trying to gain weight and finding it difficult to eat enough and gain lean muscle mass. It's a real challenge to bulk up when you're a skinny guy - and it can be frustrating.
Today, we're taking the challenge out of muscle growth with weight gainer and mass gainer supplements. We'll cover how you gain weight, how these supplements work, and what you need to look for - as well as answering your burning questions about the best mass gainers.
If you've had trouble gaining weight and muscle mass, this article is for you...
Best Weight Gain Pills and Supplements to Gain Weight: Quick Look
AppetiteMAX - Best weight gain pills
Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer - Best protein powder
Optimum Nutrition Pro Gainer - Close runner up
*AppetiteMAX and Mass Gainer can be used in combination to create a ‘stack’ for faster results. Ideal for men who want to build muscle.
Best Weight Gain Supplements For Skinny Guys
The best weight gain supplements for skinny guys are - in our opinion - AppetiteMax for natural appetite boosting and Crazy Nutrition for more calories and protein.
#1 - AppetiteMax - Best Weight Gain Pills
<<CLICK TO VIEW APPETITEMAX PRICE>>
AppetiteMax is an appetite stimulant supplement that improves your total hunger and, specifically, maintains metabolic efficiency. This helps you eat more, get more from your food, and then supports other processes with vitamins and mineral support.
AppetiteMax is our winner for the sheer, comprehensive benefits. It's a natural appetite aid which means you can eat more nutrient-dense whole foods to get more calories, without worrying about the nutrient density of a mass gainer shake.
It's rich in magnesium, vitamin D3, digestive enzymes to improve carbohydrate metabolism, and the powerful combination of Ashwagandha and D-Aspartic Acid (DAA). These nutrients boost testosterone levels and then protect them into the future to give you better results.
AppetiteMax Pros
Great primary ingredients to support hunger
Secondary ingredients support natural processes for energy and appetite
Testosterone boosting effects improve results and appetite
Digestive enzymes help you reduce over-fullness while getting more from the food you eat
AppetiteMax Cons
Doesn't actually have any calorie or macronutrient content of its own - you still need to eat!
#2 - Crazy Nutrition - Mass Gainer Powder
<<CLICK TO VIEW MASS GAINER PRICE>>
Crazy Nutrition is a highly reputable supplement company that offers a wide range of products for athletes, bodybuilders, and sportsmen and women.
The company is based in the United States and was founded in 2009. Since its inception, Crazy Nutrition has been dedicated to providing high-quality supplements that are backed by scientific research.
The company's products are designed to improve athletic performance, build muscle, and burn fat. Crazy Nutrition's products are used by some of the world's top athletes, bodybuilders, and CrossFitters. In addition, the company's products have been featured in several magazines and online publications.
Crazy Nutrition is committed to providing safe and effective supplements that help people reach their fitness goals.
Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer Pros
650 calories per drink
50 grams of protein
100 grams of clean carbs
No erratic blood sugar spikes, gas, or bloating
Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer Cons
Can put on weight very quickly
Only available online from official website
#3 - Optimum Nutrition Pro Gainer - Runner UP
<<CLICK TO VIEW PRO GAINER PRICE>>
Pro Gainer is our favorite mass gainer because it has a great, mid-level calorie content with a huge protein content. This makes it a great choice for both the quality and quantity of weight gain it can offer, without being as unwieldy as super mass gainers.
With 650 calories per serving - of which around 60 grams of protein - the result is a great mixed nutrient weight gainer. It's a simple but effective choice that provides one of the best balances on the market. We prefer this kind of moderate approach because even skinny guys rarely need 1000+ extra calories from a shake.
You'll also get a wide range of vitamins and minerals in pro gainer, which makes it a fantastic alternative to some of the simpler, less nutritious mass gainers on the market. These simple factors make it the best choice on the market, despite (or because of!) the lower calorie content.
ON Pro Gainer Pros
Supremely high protein - especially relative to calorie content
Great carb-to-protein ratio for post-workout recovery and muscle gains
Fantastic vitamin and mineral content
Great brand with a good reputation for quality
ON Pro Gainer Cons
More expensive than many others on the market
Does have fewer calories than some competitors
How do you gain weight?
Weight gain is a simple process once you start to understand your body. It doesn't become easy - your body weight can be stubborn and takes time to improve - but you can easily learn what it takes and how to increase your calorie intake to build more muscle mass.
Energy Balance: Calories Control Weight Gain
You gain weight when you eat more calories from food than you use through exercise and activity levels. This just increases your body weight - and doesn't dictate what you're gaining, whether it's fat or lean muscle mass.
Your daily calorie needs - called Total Daily Energy Expenditure, or TDEE - is the most important number. When you eat more calories than this number, body weight goes up. When you eat less, it goes down.
Weight gain powders are usually high in calories - far more than a protein powder - to spur more muscle growth!
Protein For Muscle Mass: The Building Block
Protein is what muscles are made of - your body breaks food down so it can use it to build proteins, which build muscles (and many other tissues).
Protein powder (e.g. whey protein concentrate) is popular because it increases daily protein intake. Gainers for skinny guys need to provide a lot of protein to spur more muscle gains, and the best weight gainers are typically higher in protein per calorie or per serving.
Protein determines what you gain. Higher protein diets produce more lean mass and less body fat. This is how you get the best quality of weight gain from your calorie surplus - and it's why a high-protein mass gainer shake is a great choice.
Carbs and Fats: Energy For Gaining Weight
Carbs and fats are the two other macronutrients after protein - and they're the main calorie sources for your diet. Carbs are typically from plant foods, while fats are rarer in plants but common in animal foods.
Carbs have less calories per gram than fats (4 vs 9 calories respectively) but they're more closely related to muscle growth.
Carbohydrates are your short-term energy source that helps with muscle growth signaling, as well as preventing the breakdown of muscle tissues, and supporting workout performance.
Fats are 225% as calorie-dense as carbohydrates but they also offer a hormonal support role and ensure proper health for the body's many cell membranes. This makes a few healthy fats a great choice to boost healthy weight gain, but isn't as effective as complex carbs for weight gain.
The balance of carbs and fats should be aligned with your activity levels: more intense exercise, more carbs.
What is a Weight Gainer Supplement?
Weight gainer supplements are nutritional supplements that make gaining weight simpler and easier. They are typically there to be added to normal, healthy, balanced diets to improve the calorie intake and support muscle gain, specifically.
There are two main types of weight gainers:
Mass gainer shakes: calorie- and protein-rich powders that offer more calories, carbs, and protein
Appetite stimulants: supplements that improve appetite to increase food intake
The best weight gainers on the appetite stimulant side are rich in hunger-inducing nutrients. Typically, herbal extracts have the main active effect, while secondary ingredients may provide metabolic and hormonal benefits, or support muscle gain in other ways.
The best mass gainers are rich in complex carbs and a protein powder or protein blend. If you've had a hard time gaining weight because you struggle eating enough, a weight gainer for skinny guys provides the extra calories you need.
Using Weight Gainers: How Do Mass Gainers Work?
Mass gainers use a high-carb, high-protein powder blend to provide the most important factors to support muscle gains:
More calories
More protein
They have different ratios, but the best weight gainers are high in both of these compounds, specifically protein.
Mass gainer can be a great and convenient choice if you're struggling, and they work the same way as any other food.
You use mass gainer to add calories to a diet and gain weight fast. The amino acids help build muscle while the high calories per serving make it easy to add more energy - maybe even 1000s of calories - to your diet.
This is often enough calories to turn a normal diet into a weight gainer diet.
You have to eat enough to gain muscle quickly - and weight gainer, or mass gainer, is the easiest way to do that for most skinny guys.
What Makes a Good Weight Gainer Supplement?
A good weight gainer is rich in calories, has a good protein per serving ratio, and then has a good combination of complex carbs.
The best weight gainer will also support health and gains elsewhere - potentially using cinnamon, creatine monohydrate, or other nutrients to support muscle recovery.
Other weight gainers will be defined by their protein blends; micellar casein, milk protein concentrate, or whey protein concentrate are the most popular.
Better quality protein content will improve the overall quality of results and the experience of using a mass gainer powder.
Calorie Content: The Most Important Way To Gain Weight For Skinny Guys
The best weight gainer for skinny guys needs a large amount of calories per serving content. The calorie count tells you how much you need to take to get over your TDEE and lets you control your daily caloric intake.
High caloric intake from weight gainers ensures you don't lose weight, provides the energy you need for muscle growth, and it's what separates weight gainers from protein powder!
Some products on the market like serious mass have 1000+ calories per serving. Sometimes you can use half- or quarter-servings, however, depending on your needs.
Weight gainers can be a little thick or excessive, so don't be afraid to experiment with portions to get the best taste and texture, as well as the correct calorie content.
Protein Content: Are Mass Gainers Just High-Calorie Protein Powder?
The best mass gainer will contain a lot of protein, because that's the main nutrient that makes you put on weight. Unlike protein powders, they combine this with carbohydrate powder to improve total weight gain. The combined effects are more powerful than separately.
For example, studies showed that whey protein was more powerful when it was consumed with carbohydrates. Many of the best weight gainers we're looking at use whey protein supplements and fast-acting carbs to boost muscle protein signaling - the key to muscle growth.
Whey protein isolate is a purer source, but typically doesn't show up in as many products on the mass gainer market.
The essential amino acids are equal in both types, and purity isn't as important for weight gainers, because you're trying to get more calories - it doesn't need to be as lean.
Calorie count is usually not made up by protein itself, but by huge carb content and some additional healthy fats. Protein is just there to support muscle gains.
Carb Content and Source
Mass gainers are rich in carbs because the huge calories per serving have to come from somewhere.
Ideally, you want a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates. The fast-acting simple carbs work perfectly with whey protein (or plant protein for the lactose intolerant), while complex carbohydrates are slower to absorb and support constant energy levels.
If you want to gain muscle quickly, you want a high-carb super mass gainer. These are huge serving, super-carb-rich weight gainers that support muscle repair but have lower protein ratios.
Mass gainer products like Optimum nutrition serious mass are good examples, as mentioned above.
Serious mass, to stick with the example, has roughly 10 grams of carbs for every 2 grams of protein. Some higher protein mass gainers may be as low as 2 or 3 to 1 - which means less weight gain, but more lean weight gain.
Skinny guys can afford more calories per serving, but it's still important to strike a good balance here.
More calories mean less versatility - and usually a thicker, less-smooth shake. You can't forget that you have to actually drink a mass gainer shake!
Bonus Ingredients: Mass Gainer and Appetite Booster Supplements
Bonus ingredients for mass gainers can be a huge benefit - like creatine monohydrate, which helps build muscle, alleviates muscle soreness, and improves weight lifting performance.
Other muscle building or muscle-protecting additions can be great, too. Some products have fortified branched chain amino acid complexes - BCAAs - to prevent muscle soreness, boost muscular endurance, and support muscular recovery after (and between) workouts.
Interestingly, they also protect muscles during weight loss - though you won't be doing much of that with a super mass gainer.
It's not all about muscle building, though. Digestive enzymes are a common addition that help you digest protein powder and other nutrients to get the most from your weight gainer, as well as making it more comfortable to drink and digest.
Added vitamins and minerals are also a great addition to help your mass gainer a more complete food source.
This is one of the most common criticisms of weight gainer as "empty calories" despite their many grams of protein. Added vitamins and minerals help nourish the body while you focus on lean mass.
Building More Muscle Mass: Weight Gain Quality
Weight Gainers for skinny guys: FAQ
If you're a skinny guy looking to gain weight, it's easy to get bewildered with the information - and misinformation - out there. We're going to look at the most commonly asked questions and what major information you need to get the best out of bulking up!
WeightGainer is Best for Weight Gain?
The best weight gainer for skinny guys is AppetiteMax: it improves natural appetite so that you can eat more real food. That means getting more calories and protein, but also a wide range of benefits from the food matrix and the micronutrient content of real, whole foods.
The best mass gainer powder for skinny guys is Crazy Nutrition - with a perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates, and total calories. It also packs one of the best vitamin and mineral support complexes on the market with a significant health support medley.
Crazy Nutrition is a super-heavy-duty powder for anyone who needs a massive dose of carbs and calories. We would probably recommend using this as a meal replacement when you're in a pinch and need a ton of calories - or after a workout, to support replenishing your lost carbohydrate stores!
Reasons to use a weight gainer?
Most people use weight gainer to improve their calorie intake while busy, to boost existing dietary intake, or to cover for times when they don't have any other options.
You still need to eat a good diet when you're using a mass gainer, but it's a great alternative when you're in a pinch or spending all day out. Students, anyone working long hours out of an office, and those with uncertain shift patterns will get the most out of a weight gainer.
Other mass gainer benefits might just be avoiding eating 5 meals a day. It can be a really uncomfortable process to eat enough food and, if you're having a hard time gaining weight, it can be a huge relief just to drink a mass gainer shake.
Mass gainer isn't a replacement for a good weight gain diet - but it is a good way to take some pressure off yourself and get more calories than a protein powder or another Tupperware of old chicken and rice.
How to Choose the Best Weight Gainer for you?
It's easy to choose the best weight gainer for you with these 2 simple questions:
Do you need to eat more or just more calories on-the-go?
If it's the former, you need AppetiteMax to support better meals and natural eating. If it's the latter, then there's one more question:
How many calories do you need?
If you need lots of calories (over 1000 more per day) then you want a heavy duty mass gainer like Crazy Nutrition. If it's under 1000, which it should be for most people, then ON Pro Gainer is perfect for you.
Do weight gainer supplements make you gain fat?
Weight gainers don't make you gain fat by themselves - but you can gain unwanted fat when using them if you overeat. You need to get over your TDEE to build muscle quickly, but it does have a limit - after a certain point, your body will just store those extra calories as fat.
When using a weight gainer, muscle mass gains will probably peak at around 500-1000 calorie surplus (for really big guys). Weight gainer for skinny guys is probably best around 500 calorie surplus per day - which adds up to about 1lb of weight gain per week.
Super mass gainers like optimum nutrition, serious mass or naked mass powder typically have the highest risk of causing you to gain fat. They have tons of calories per serving, which can make them a little unwieldy. They don't fit easily into a normal diet, though you can fix this with half-servings and quarter-serving shakes.
Naked mass, for example, offers 1,250 calories per serving. That might be 20-30% of your daily calorie count, even on a bulking diet. Meanwhile, optimum nutrition serious mass is around 1300.
Smaller mass gainers may still be great choices to avoid fat gain - like Optimum nutrition Pro Gainer. This has more protein but fewer calories per serving, leaving you with more choices and control, but still 650 calories in a single mass gainer shake. More grams of protein per calorie, per serving, and per carb is a huge benefit to muscle mass.
What is in a weight gainer supplement?
Most weight gainer supplements use a protein powder and a carbohydrate powder - though they may also add fats for their high calorie content.
Protein powders in mass gainer are typically whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, milk protein concentrate, micellar casein, or a plant protein blend. These are great for consistent protein availability - which is the "pool of resources" your body draws from to build muscle tissue.
Most weight gainers will use a semi-simple carbohydrate powder, like cyclic dextrin. Other weight gainers use maltodextrin, dextrose, or oat powder - all of which are similar in their absorption. We like anything that has more longevity, since too many fast acting carbs at once can cause metabolic problems - like insulin resistance.
You can gain weight quickly with mass gainer powders, but you still need to watch out for your health. Sometimes those extra calories aren't for muscle building, and more energy isn't always good.How many calories do you need to gain weight?
As mentioned above, you gain weight with around 500 calories above your TDEE. Smaller people will be able to make maximal gains with fewer calories, while larger people need more calories to build maximum muscle.
"Enough calories" for muscle gain is typically just anything above your caloric needs. The more you eat, the more energy you put into building muscle, but the more you risk storing it as fat.
You can gain muscle without a calorie surplus, but it's much faster and more effective - and you'll gain weight quickly with a 500+ calorie surplus. This will also support workout performance (especially in weight lifting), muscle recovery, and getting the grams of protein and essential amino acids you need for muscle mass.
Are Mass Gainer Supplements Healthy?
A mass gainer supplement can be healthy - it depends on how you use them, but they're typically not too bad. The main risk is that you dump too many carbs into your bloodstream at once and cause metabolic resistance - a problem that is most often associated with diabetes and pre-diabetes.
If you're using a low quality mass gainer, this is quite a common risk. Many skinny guys report problems with metabolism and plateauing from using super mass gainers without good planning - or when drinking multiple mass gainer shakes in a single day.
However, if you use a mass gainer supplement as part of an otherwise well-balanced diet, they can be healthy. They're just carbs and protein powder, after all, and that's not unhealthy. Smaller mass gainers like Pro Gainer are better for this, where they're typically healthier because they contain more grams of protein per carbohydrate.
Of course, added vitamins and minerals also help, supporting your body's natural maintenance processes.
When to Take Mass Gainers?
Mass gainers are an all-day supplement, but they're most effective as post-workout drinks. They support muscle recovery and growth during this nutrient-sensitive period when your body needs more carbohydrates and protein than ever.
This is seen in elite athletes, who typically take protein-and-carb drinks after workouts. It's a more effective alternative to the normal protein powder drink, and has many of the same benefits but with the extra powder of carbohydrate - a well-known synergy for building more muscle mass.
Our Final Thoughts on Mass Gainers For Skinny Guys
The Best Weight Gainer for skinny guys is AppetiteMax, since it helps gain high-quality weight with natural processes. It offers a natural way to take in more calories, as well as essential nutrients, while also supporting metabolic and hormonal health.
Our favorite mass gainer powder is Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer- a powerful high-calorie weight gainer powder with a ton of calories per serving and a simple, upfront label.
These supplements are a great way to nudge the body weight up when you hit a plateau, when you don't have access to cooking during the day, or if you're struggling to get enough calories per day.
