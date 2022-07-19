BetterHelp VS Online-Therapy.com: Which One Is Better?













While therapy has had a negative connotation in the past, times are changing! More and more people are using therapy as a successful tactic for healing and encouraging a happy life. The best part is that you don’t have to sit in a stuffy office. Instead, you can get help without even leaving your house with an online therapist. So let’s find out which option is better: BetterHelp vs. Online-Therapy.com.

BetterHelp and Online-Therapy.com both offer digital therapy from professionals. However, while BetterHelp promises to match you with a therapist perfect for your life, Online-Therapy.com provides an entire program that includes a therapist and worksheets, activity plans, and physical movement to improve your mental health.

In this article, we will dive into the similarities and differences between these two online options so you can decide which program is the best fit for you and your life and start making changes right now!

BetterHelp VS Online-Therapy. com: How We’ll Compare Them

When choosing the right online therapy for you, there are quite a few factors to consider. Luckily, we did the research, so you don’t have to, and we will break down BetterHelp and Online-Therapy.com with direct comparisons so you know what they both offer!

Here’s how we will compare them:

Sign Up Times; Questionnaires

Price Points

Therapy Options

Quality of Therapists

Available Programs

Reviews

Now it’s time to dig in!

Sign Up Times ; Questionnaires

Sometimes online offerings make you spend hours telling them all about yourself. In this section, we will find out how long it takes to sign up for each therapy option and what the questionnaires look like.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp claims that with their short but personalized questionnaire, they will be able to assign the perfect therapist to you based on your emotional needs and personal preferences.

The sign-up only takes about five minutes, and all the questions have clickable answers, i.e. you won’t have to write anything about yourself.

The questions include the following:

What kind of therapy you are looking for (personal, couple, teen)

Gender identity

Age

Sexuality

Relationship status

Religious or spiritual

Have you been in therapy before?

What led you to therapy today?

What are your expectations from a therapist?

Rating your current physical health/ eating habits/ current mood

Rate your recent interest in activity/ low energy levels/ anxiety/ trouble sleeping/ intimacy/ food/ alcohol intake/ suicidal thoughts/ panic attacks/ medication/ financial status

Preferences for therapists

How you like to communicate

Interest in group sessions

Overall, I would rate BetterHelp’s intake forms as a 10/10 because they are quick and simple but also cohesive and well-rounded. Another great offering from BetterHelp is that once you have taken a few minutes to answer their questions, you will be assigned and can even meet with your therapist today!

This feature is important to people who don’t want to wait weeks for an appointment and genuinely need help today.

Online-Therapy com

While BetterHelp’s questionnaire takes under five minutes to complete, online-therapy.com takes under five seconds.

Here are the four simple questions they ask:

What kind of therapy you are looking for (personal, couple, teen)

Emotional problems you are currently experiencing

Gender

Preferences for therapists

That’s it! Then they will offer you a list of recommended therapists, and you can get started today. I decided to give Online-therapy’s intake form a 5/10 because there seems to be a lot more they may need to know about you before assigning the perfect therapist.

Once again, you can choose your therapist and get a meeting set right away or start connecting via messenger if you need immediate assistance.

Price Points

Your budget is an important consideration, and therapy can often be costly. In this section, we will break down how much each option will cost you so you can see if one is the better option for your bank account.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp does not accept private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. However, it is slightly more affordable than in-person therapy and they provide receipts so you may get partially reimbursed. Most online therapists will not directly bill your insurance company.

Once assigned your therapist, you will be charged for the first month of your sessions, which usually costs between $240 and $360, depending on the package you choose.

These packages offer more or less face time with your therapist, but you will always receive at least one hour-long weekly session.

BetterHelp gets a 10/10 for its pricing because it is significantly less than in-person therapy.







Online-Therapy .com

Online-Therapy.com has several packages you can choose from, and each offers a different price point and services.

For $40 a week ($160 a month), you will receive unlimited messaging with your therapist, online worksheets, and motivational videos, but no face-to-face or over-the-phone sessions.

For $64 a week ($256 a month), you will receive everything in the basic package and a weekly 45-minute session with your therapist.

For $88 a week ($352 a month), they offer two weekly 45-minute sessions, plus worksheets, unlimited messaging, and motivational videos. This package also provides express replies from your therapist.

While online-therapy.com looks like it has the cheapest option, their budget package does not offer video or call therapy, so it may not be what you are looking for.

Other than that offering, the prices are extremely similar, so you can use one of the many other comparison factors to determine which site is truly the best option for your mental health.

Online-Therapy.com also gets a 10/10 for pricing because of the many affordable options available.

Therapy Options

The next category for comparison is the type of therapy options both BetterHelp and Online-Therapy.com can offer. Although they have many similarities, there are a few differences that may affect your choice.

BetterHelp

With BetterHelp, you can opt for one-on-one, couples, teen, or group therapy, giving you plenty of options for how you would like to get help.

One of the most important aspects that BetterHelp provides is that they do their research to ensure you get a therapist best suited to your preferences and needs.

For these reasons, I will give BetterHelp an 8/10 for their therapy options.

The one thing they are missing is daily or weekly motivational videos or worksheets, as some other sites provide to keep you on track when you are not directly communicating with your therapist.

Online-Therapy. com

Similarly to BetterHelp, you can choose between one-on-one or couples therapy; however, they don’t offer group therapy.

The site has physical exercises, weekly motivational videos, and worksheets that your therapist will assess. These offerings may or may not be necessary to you. However, studies do show that physical and mental exercises will help with your healing process.

I believe Online-Therapy.com deserves a 9/10 for their therapy options, only losing one point because they do not have group therapy.

Quality of Therapists

If you have ever been to a therapist, you know their qualifications, personality, and tactics are essential. If you trust and connect with your therapist, the work you do together will feel much more effective.

So let’s find out the quality of therapists each online site offers.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp prides itself on only using highly qualified therapists. They ensure that every provider they bring to the platform is fully licensed and in good standing. Providers who apply must provide proper licensure documentation and proof of identity. They then cross-check their identification with their license.

The potential therapists are then required to complete a case study exam graded by a licensed clinician and be evaluated in a video interview. The result of this rigorous process is that only about 20% of the therapists who apply to work through BetterHelp are accepted to the platform.

I believe this process is not only sufficient, but it’s also pretty impressive. BetterHelp deserves a 10/10 for their quality of therapists.

Online-Therapy. com

Online-Therapy.com doesn’t give much information about how they hire their therapists. However, from my research, it’s not nearly as vigorous of a process as BetterHelp.

While we should assume that the therapists are at least licensed, there are a few red flags on the site. One is that it seems very easy to sign up as a therapist. The other is that they have this strange disclaimer that it is each therapist’s sole responsibility to ensure that the information about themselves is current and accurate.

I am giving Online-Therapy.com only a 4/10 for the quality of therapists as they do not disclose how they hire their therapists.

Available Programs

The type of therapy you will receive, i.e. individual, group, or couples therapy, differs from the actual program used in your sessions. In this section, we will discuss each site's therapy forms.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp wants its potential users to know that each of its qualified therapists offers their experience and specified tactics to each patient.

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to therapy, and different therapists have very different tactics when it comes to helping you heal.

It’s important to note that your assigned therapist should fit your needs due to the extensive intake form; however, if you do not like their style for any reason, you can opt for another professional with a different therapy program.

I believe BetterHelp deserves a 9/10 for their available therapy programs, as they have different options to offer. The only way it would be a 10/10 is if they gave more information on each therapist's style before you get involved.

Online-Therapy. com

One of the major problems users have found with online-therapy.com is that they only use CBT therapy. CBT therapy, or cognitive behavioral therapy, has been proven to be an extremely effective program and can work for most people.

However, the lack of variety in options has led to some negative reviews from the users of online-therapy.com. Therefore, they are only receiving a 5/10 for their available programs.

Reviews

Reviews are a meaningful and helpful way to assess these online options, and luckily. Many users of both platforms have shared their opinions to help potential clients decide.

BetterHelp

It’s probably no surprise that BetterHelp has fantastic reviews. Various blogs and magazines have given the site a 4.5/5 star rating for its overall effectiveness and what it has to offer.

And the site itself has patient reviews of their experiences with several different therapists, which is extremely helpful when you decide who might be the right therapist for your needs.

Because of its high rating overall and helpful reviews on the site, I am giving BetterHelp a 10/10 for their reviews!

Online-Therapy. com

While Online-Therapy.com only rates at 3.6/5 stars on average on various review websites, they have much better reviews on the site itself.

Although they are not all 5 stars, most people seem very candid about their experience, and you can tell they are real reviews.

Overall, the reviews are just okay. They do not have their specific therapist mentioned, so, unfortunately, you will not be able to use them to help you decide who is the best fit for you.

Once again, Online-Therapy.com receives a lower score of only 5/10 for their reviews.

The Breakdown

There is much information here, and if you’re still unsure which therapy sites are the best option, don’t worry! I have created a table below that has everything you need to know.

Feature BetterHelp Online-Therapy.com Sign Up Times 5-10 Minutes Less Than 1 Minute Price Point $240-$360 $160-$360 Types of Therapy Individual, Group, Teen, Couples Individual, Couples Quality of Therapists 10/10 4/10 Available Programs Individualized by Therapist CBT Reviews 4.5/5 Stars 3.6/5 Stars

The Winner

Due to the many factors, we have considered, it’s probably quite clear which online therapy site is the best option: BetterHelp.

The site has a higher overall score in almost every category; most importantly, users like it a lot more.

While Online-Therapy.com has a more comprehensive program, i.e. it comes with worksheets and physical and mental motivational videos, their therapists aren’t as qualified as BetterHelp’s. In addition, it seems people are not as drawn to their cohesive offerings as they are to speak with someone who knows what they are talking about.

“As an affiliate we may receive compensation from the companies mentioned if you purchase products or services through the links provided.” This does not affect your cost. Reviews are based on publicly available information at time of publication – July 2022. It is subject to change without notice though we will make every effort to keep this updated.