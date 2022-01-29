Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions for 2022

The cryptocurrency market is going to grow and be an important investment in 2022 as it was the year before. The two most important digital currencies to be on the lookout for will remain the same as well: those are Bitcoin and Ethereum.
When it comes to predicting the actual prices and therefore the best moves you could make in this market, the two are somewhat different. Ethereum is always a bit more difficult to predict and there’s slightly more risk involved with it.
Do Your Due Diligence
When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, preparations are everything. It’s important that you do your due diligence and learn about the currency and the markets in general before making a call and spending your money.
The same goes for mining - when cloud mining bitcoin make sure you choose a good provider and that you’ve prepared yourself when it comes to the technical parts of the process. Investing this time and effort will pay off in the long run. There’s no reason to give in to the fear of missing out and rushing things.
The Magic Number
The number everyone had on their mind when it comes to Bitcoin prices was $100.000. That goal wasn’t met in 2021 and it remains the goal in 2022. Predictions are that the price can be reached during the year to come, but it’s still a stretch and there are no sure things when it comes to investing.
The peak of $69.000 was reached in November and that was consistent with the four-year predictions that were made by the analyst working in the field of cryptocurrency. The predictions are made based on the fact that the scarcity is built into the digital currency itself since a limited amount of Bitcoin can exist.
Prices Getting Higher
Some analysts believe that the bar is set too low when it comes to the price of Bitcoin being $100.000. They believe that it will go past that somewhere around June next year. However, some claimed that when it comes to the price for 2021 as well.
This is partly because the Bitcoin market is no longer a niche thing, but an investment that more people are aware of and want to get their hands on while the value is rising. It’s up to you to decide whom to trust.
Mainstream Adoption
Digital currencies and Bitcoin in particular are now accepted as a mainstream investment and possibly more importantly as a mainstream payment method. That’s what will affect its price the most, in 2022 and beyond. At this point, it’s possible to pay for goods and services by using Bitcoin and it’s no longer a novelty.
Keep in mind that this will also mean that the governments will be more interested in Bitcoin and the income made from it. The time when the governments weren’t aware of or prepared for digital currency is now over. This will be an additional expense for everyone involved.
Ethereum Network Effect
Ethereum has one advantage over other digital currencies and that’s its network effect. It’s the best option for those using the currency for smart contracts. Some believe that this is the future of the digital currency industry – for it to be used to facilitate transactions and payments, rather than for storying value.
That’s why it’s important to think of Ethereum as the whole system including the blockchain and the currency. That’s where the future of the currency will be, in 2022 and beyond that, as it becomes more widely popular.
Price Predictions
Most experts agree that at this point the faith in cryptocurrencies is linked. That means that the value of Bitcoin dropped in July last year and the same happened to Ethereum as well. Chances are that Ethereum goes a bit over its predicted mark even though Bitcoin didn’t.
The results also won’t be stable for either currency. The price of Ethereum is going to go up in the early months of 2022 since that was the case every year since the currency was on the market. It will probably dip some time after that since that was part of the pattern as well.
The Average Price
It’s not expected for Ethereum's average price to go above $4.000. If it does, that will probably happen in the early months of 2022 and it will drop down from there and get back to the expected price of about $3800.
Even though there won’t be any dramatic rise in the value of Ethereum you should take comfort in the fact that there won’t be any dramatic falls either. This sort of consistency is usually good news for investors since that means that buying Ethereum is a sure thing.
High-End Predictions
When it comes to more optimistic predictions, some believe that the value of Ethereum could go beyond $4.000 but it won’t be its average price throughout the year. There’s going to be a spike at the beginning of the year and during that time, it’s safe to assume that the price of Ethereum can go as high as $6.600.
Those making predictions in Coin Price Forecasts are even more optimistic than that. They claim that the price of Ethereum can go as high as $7.400 in the early months of 2022. It’s important to be careful but these numbers are something to keep in mind.
Other Cryptocurrencies
The cryptocurrency market is now bigger than it ever was. More currencies are coming out all the time and the general public is more interested in this market than it was before. These other, small digital currencies can affect the price of the big players.
Ethereum and Bitcoin are still the biggest names in the game and they won’t be that affected by the newcomers in the market. Chances are that their prices may go down a bit when new currencies appear but they tend to bounce back quickly after that, at least that was the case so far. Investing in these currencies is therefore a safe way to go in 2021.
