Breaking Things Down: Discover How Much Bus Shelter Advertising Costs

The world of advertising is a lot bigger than just the commercials you see on TV. Rather, if you’re in the marketing business, you’re probably looking into all of the out of home advertising options, like billboards or bus shelter advertising. There are many factors that come into play when deciding where you want people to be reminded of your product. Placement of an ad can help target certain demographics and can give that ad more or less impressions depending on where it’s located. It may also associate it with another brand, product, place, or thing, whether that association is good or bad. Bus shelter advertising has been a popular out of home method for years, as it’s guaranteed to be seen by hundreds or even thousands throughout each day, and it’s always on and always working for you. But before you start that ad campaign, it’s important to consider one of the main factors that goes into your advertising decision: the cost.
The Price of Bus Shelter Advertising
The cost of bus shelter advertising can vary depending on a few factors. Those factors are ultimately ones that make the advertisement more valuable to the advertiser, meaning they will help get the ad as many impressions, or views, as possible. Two major factors that come into play with bus shelter advertising are location and type of ad.
Price and Location
if you’re placing an ad in a bus shelter in Bangor, Maine, where the population is less than 50,000 people, it’s likely going to cost a lot less than a bus stop in New York City. The anticipated number of impressions your ad will get, the sets of eyeballs that will land on your ad, help dictate the price. But, it’s also a trade off; if you have the money, it’s worth paying more for the ad spot, because it will be seen by thousands more people a day. But to give an idea of the price for the busiest city in the country, a bus shelter ad campaign in NYC can cost between $2,500 and $3,500 for anywhere between 500 and 900 bus shelters to flaunt your ads. Meanwhile, in Bangor, it could cost as low as $150, and it’s just about guaranteed to stay under $1,000.
Price and Ad Type
Bus shelter ads are considered to be like mini billboards, and just like with billboards, you can go digital or you can keep it traditional. Many bus shelter advertisements are like giant posters covering the bus shelter, but some choose to take it up a notch with a digital display that can change pictures, have movement, and mainly is backlit in a way that draws more attention to its message. Naturally, a digital bus shelter advertising display is going to cost significantly more. In New York City, based on the example above, a digital display for a bus shelter advertisement brings the minimum cost up to about $3,000, with the maximum moving up closer to $6,500.
Another consideration, though it depends on the market you buy them in, is the frequency, or the amount of ads you’re buying in your ad bundle. Like with many things, buying in bulk will bring the individual price of your ads down.
Advantages of Bus Shelter Advertising
Bus shelter advertising has been and remains a popular form of advertising due to their eye-level locations, the amount of traffic a bus shelter is exposed to daily, and the amount of time people typically spend at a bus shelter. Not only do bus shelter advertisements get impressions from bus riders waiting for their bus, but they also get views from people walking by and vehicles driving by. In a matter of minutes, hundreds of people could potentially see your bus shelter advertisements, depending on the cities and towns you’ve placed them in. Their eye-level positioning also helps, making them hard to miss as they’re right in the line of vision of potential shoppers. And while many viewers of a bus shelter ad are merely walking or driving by the bus shelter, many of them are there to wait for the bus, meaning they’ll be spending minutes in front of the advertisement rather than just seeing it at a passing glance. It’s a perfect way to take advantage of a person’s time spent waiting; when they’ve got nothing else to do, they’ll read the ad, and it’ll stick with them, giving you more brand recognition than just seeing an ad at passing glance.
One disadvantage of bus shelter advertising is that it can be slightly more challenging to target specific demographics with your ad, but it’s not impossible. While with digital advertising, it’s easy to access data and serve targeted ads through someone’s smartphone or smart TV or based on what show is playing over the air at the time, but with bus shelter advertising, you’re not working with algorithms like that. However, it’s still not impossible to target demographics, but the strategy is different. If you want to target sports fans, you can place ads on shelters near a sports arena. If you want to target teens, you can place them near high schools. When it comes to targeting demographics with bus shelter advertisements, it’s all about specific locations within the area you’ve purchased your ad power, and knowing what demographic is going to frequent that location.
Overall, bus shelter advertising has continued to grow and develop over the years, and as we make our way out of the pandemic and back onto public transportation, it’s already showing signs of thriving like never before. Hopefully this guide helps determine where and how to spend your money to get the most out of your bus shelter advertising campaign.
