Build Your Hamstrings Better with These Tips from Andrew Demetre, Charleston-Based Fitness Trainer

How much do you focus your exercise time on your lower body? Gym-goers can sometimes overlook leg day, but your legs are instrumental in helping you move through your day comfortably and supporting you during your upper body workouts.

And now that bigger and stronger lower bodies are on the menu, everyone's wondering how to optimize their leg day routines. These tips fromAndrew Demetre, Charleston fitness trainer, can get you rock-solid hamstrings that will envy your whole gym in no time.

Power Up Your Squats

Squats are a staple in the lower body workouts of many exercisers. While squats alone don't maximize the development of your hamstrings, you can still add some bonus tension to the hamstrings with a few easy adjustments.

You can increase the depth of your squat, provided you're keeping your lower back from rounding and still have good form. The deeper you squat, the more your hamstrings will kick in to support you.

You can also place your feet in front of your torso, as if you were squatting on a Smith machine. This small change can limit how much your quadriceps activate, forcing your hamstrings and glutes to pick up the slack.

You will want to rely on something other than squats to amp up your hamstring recruitment. But if they're already part of your regimen, these simple changes can help shift the focus to these muscles.

Take Time to Stretch

It's always important to stretch target muscles after your workouts, butit's even more crucial you do so with your hamstrings. Tight hamstring muscles can often trigger lower-back pain, misalignment of the pelvis, and possibly even injury.

Lower back pain is something you frequently hear bodybuilders struggle with. But you can flip the script by adding a few quick, focused hamstring stretches to your cooldown routine.

Start Your Workouts with Hams on Your Mind

You can start your workouts with more hamstring-focused workouts to help build strength and size. A heavy compound movement is perfect when you start your workout, but you want to avoid lower-body compound lifts that focus too much on the quads.

Deadlifts and Russian curls are both fantastic options, with the latter being one of the best exercises you can include in your workout routine to supercharge your hamstring growth.

Rethink Your Workouts

You may need to replan or reorder your workout routine to center more on the hamstrings. But with these simple tips, you should be well on your way to improving your leg day gains without disrupting your regimen too much.

About Andrew Demetre

Andrew Demetre, a Charleston-based physical fitness trainer, found his life's passion training his clients. He focuses on training from home, amassing a following from all over the world for his emphasis on showing up for yourself and putting in the work to see results.

Demetre now makes house calls while providing virtual sessions to give his clients additional flexibility, so they can achieve whatever they want.