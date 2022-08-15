Burn Evolved Review: Does it Work, How Does it Compare to Other Fat Burners?

Are trying to find out more information on Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved before purchasing? If so, this Burn Evolved review will answer all questions you may have. We will detail how this fat burning supplement works, what is in it, what the ingredients are and if it causes side effects. We will also compare Burn Evolved without similar weight loss supplements and mention some real Burn Evolved reviews from customers.

What is Burn Evolved?

Burn Evolved is a fat-burning supplement. Like most similar weight loss supplements it comes in the form of a pill. You buy Burn Evolved by the bottle and each bottle provides a 30-day treatment (60 capsules).

Who Makes Burn Evolved?

The product is part of a range of supplements manufactured and distributed by Sculpt Nation. The company also operates under the name VShred. It's based in California and was co-founded by a former male model called Vince Sant.

The VShred brand provides diet and exercise plans, which can only be purchased via the VShred website. Sculpt Nation is the company's supplement brand. It has its own site too.

Needless to say, both sites are set up to shuttle their visitors from one to the other. VShred recommends Sculpt Nation fat burning supplements and Sculpt Nation recommends VShred exercise programs.

Sculpt Nation Burn is Now Burn Evolved

The name "Burn Evolved" is very appropriate because the supplement is an enhanced version of a previous Sculpt Nation product called "Burn." The main change appears to be the new version has "evolved" by becoming a source of apple cider vinegar powder.

Is Burn Evolved a good fat burner? The fact that you are reading this review suggests that's the main thing that you want to know. In our opinion, it's an average fat burning pill compared to other fat loss supplements. We've seen many better fat burners but have also seen worse.

One of the big selling points of Burn Evolved is likely to be the "ironclad, lifetime money-back guarantee." All Sculpt Nation products have this offer and it sounds very good.

Unfortunately, complaints left via the VShred company profile page at the Better Business Bureau (BBB), suggest getting a refund may be harder than pulling teeth.

At the time of this review, the BBB had 530 Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved complaints and many of them were from customers who were having difficulties getting refunds.

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Pros and Cons

Positives

Helps to burn visceral fat and contributed to weight loss

Suppresses appetite and food cravings

Can boost metabolism for burning fat

Negatives

Contains a lot of stimulants.

Yohimbine and Rauwolscine may cause side effects

Key fat burning ingredients missing when compared to other top fat burners

How Does Burn Evolved Work to Burn Fat?

Burn Evolved is a dietary supplement you take once per day. Although it's primarily designed to function as a fat burner, it also provides ingredients that can boost energy levels and suppress hunger. Both are useful benefits but countless other fat burners can do the same thing. Many of them can do a lot more.

Regardless of the supplement you choose, a successful fat loss plan requires a low-energy diet at its heart. Getting plenty of exercise is helpful too and will always improve the results but some people have issues that make physical activity difficult. Where this is the case, it's still possible to lose weight and burn fat by diet alone.

Boosts Energy and Reduces Hunger

The worst thing about weight loss diets is hunger. It's frustrating and unpleasant. Weight loss diets often cause lethargy too. That's why so many fat burners are designed to function as appetite suppressants and energy boosters. Burn Evolved is no exception and it contains ingredients that have good credentials in both these regards.

Increases Thermogenesis and Metabolism

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved also provides ingredients that increase thermogenesis to burn fat. This is a natural process that generates heat within the body.

When thermogenesis increases, the body loses extra energy as heat. This speeds up metabolism, helping you to burn more calories than normal.

Exercise does the same thing but it provides a far more significant metabolism boost.

Nevertheless, by increasing thermogenesis, the natural fat burners in Burn Evolved can help you to burn more calories per day than you could burn with diet and exercise alone.

Increases BAT (brown adipose tissue)

One of the ingredients in Burn Evolved increases BAT (brown adipose tissue). As with WAT (white adipose tissue), BAT is naturally occurring in the body. Most of your stores of body fat are WAT.

BAT is generally considered preferable to WAT because it increases thermogenesis, causing the body to lose larger amounts of chemical energy as heat.

In theory, supplements that increase BAT should produce long-term increases in metabolism. However, although researchers are quick to admit the potential value of increasing BAT as a weight management aid, some experts worry there may be less desirable changes as well, such as increased appetite.

Burn Evolved Results - How Much Weight Can You Lose

Sculpt Nation says people who use Burn Evolved can expect the following results.

Natural appetite suppression

A jitter-free energy boost

Faster metabolism (long-term)

Improvements in BAT

Help to improve the waist-to-hip ratio

SculpNation also alleges Burn Evolved will mobilize fat cells, making it easier for the body to "incinerate" them.

It is suggested that people who use Burn Evolved can see weight loss results in as little as 3 weeks.

However, although Burn Evolved contains ingredients that can support most of these aims, there is a lack of real independent customer reviews and feedback. That means there is no way to be certain how this particular weight loss formulation will perform in the real world.

As for the claim of a jitter-free energy boost, that's a little ambitious because the Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved formulation contains caffeine. The dose is modest but people who have poor caffeine tolerance can get jitters even if they only consume the stimulant in small amounts.

Who Is Burn Evolved For?

Burn Evolved is suitable for most adult men and women who want to lose weight.

However, the sales page shows so many ripped and toned torsos it is pretty clear Sculpt Nation is trying to make its fat burner interesting to people who love to lift weights and keep fit.

As is the case with most fat burners, though, Burn Evolved is unsuitable for ladies who are pregnant or nursing a child.

Burn Evolved is also better suited to people who are in reasonably good health. If you have any existing health issues or would need to take Burn Evolved alongside medication, it's best to seek medical advice before you commence supplementation.

How to Use Burn Evolved

The dose is two capsules per day, taken together with a meal. There do not appear to be any hard and fast rules about what time to take the supplement but it's a good idea to pick a time and stick to it. Doing so will help you to get into a habit and avoid missing any doses.

Burn Evolved contains caffeine. It has other stimulants too, so it's unwise to take any capsules during the evening. We suggest taking the supplement at breakfast, or maybe with lunch, and certainly no later than mid-afternoon. Taking it any later than this may cause problems with sleep.

As with all fat-burning supplements, good results will require you to watch what you eat and make healthy food choices. Sculpt Nation also suggests a minimum supplementation period of at least 60 days.

Burn Evolved Ingredient List

Each (2-capsule) dose provides:

Epigallocatechin Gallate (300 mg)

Capsimax (100 mg)

Apple Cider Vinegar (300 mg)

Caffeine (100 mg)

Paradoxine (30 mg)

Yohimbine (3 mg)

Rauwolscine (3mg)

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Formula

The Burn Evolved fat-burning formulation provides several metabolism boosters, including one of the most respected natural fat-burning ingredients in the world (Capsimax). It also contains green tea extract, apple cider vinegar powder, paradise seed extract and yohimbine hydrochloride.

On paper, the fat burner supplement formulation looks quite good but when you mix ingredients together, there is no way to be certain how well they will do as a group. That's why it's such a pity there is a lack of real Burn Evolved customer reviews.

The weight loss supplement formulation also has some in fat ingredients that suppress appetite but many alternative options have more to offer in this regard. Controlling hunger is not an area where this supplement is likely to excel.

If hunger is one of the main things that's holding you back, we suggest choosing an alternative option. Possibly something that provides one of the top appetite suppressants such as nopal or glucomannan fiber.

Epigallocatechin Gallate

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a polyphenol antioxidant that's generally considered to be the main fat-burning compound in green tea.

Green tea is one of the top natural fat burners. There is a mountain of research that proves its ability to boost metabolism and thermogenesis.

However, although EGCG is credited as the top dog, green tea provides other beneficial compounds too, some of which may also contribute to its fat-burning capabilities.

If Burn Evolved were providing 300 mg of green tea leaf extract, we would find it impressive. But it's not. It has a 300 mg dose of EGCG isolate. That's a lot more than you would get from a decent dose of green tea.

Will all that EGCG isolate make it an even better fat burner? That's open to debate. Experts point out the need for further study and question if EGCG supplements may cause more harm than good.

Capsimax (cayenne pepper fruit extract)

Capsimax is a branded ingredient. Although there are a couple of additional ingredients that have supportive roles, as the name suggests, Capsimax is mostly cayenne pepper fruit extract (capsicum)

cayenne pepper extract provides capsaicin. It's the compound that gives the fruit with its heat and helps to protect it from insect attacks in the wild. Insects are not known for their love of hot and spicy food.

The metabolism-boosting abilities of capsaicin have been well studied. Clinical trials show it's a thermogenic fat burner that works.

Research shows capsaicin has value as an appetite suppressant as well being able to burn fat.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider is associated with many health benefits. Hunger suppression is one of them but study results are conflicting. Furthermore, researchers favor using pure apple cider vinegar, not powder.

This is a pretty lackluster inclusion. It's hard to say why Sculpt Nation felt its presence would help the original supplement to "evolve."

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant. It's good for boosting energy. It also improves concentration but you probably already know these things.

But did you know caffeine is also a thermogenic fat burner? Many studies prove it can burn fat and research shows that 100 mg is a useful dose.

More importantly, 100 mg of caffeine is unlikely to cause the average person to experience side effects. It's similar to what you would get from a cup of coffee. It is a good inclusion in Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved fat burner.

Paradoxine

Paradoxine is a branded seed extract taken from the plant Aframomum melegueta (a.k.a grains of paradise).

Grains of paradise is becoming a popular ingredient because research suggests it increases BAT.

Yohimbine

Yohimbine is a stimulant. It comes from the bark of an African tree and is traditionally used for treating erectile dysfunction (ED).

Yohimbine is also gaining a reputation as a fat burner. However, Burn Evolved provides it as Yohimbine hydrochloride. We are not sure how Sculpt Nation is getting away with this because this form is a prescription drug, not a supplement ingredient.

Rauwolscine

Rauwolscine is a plant alkaloid that's chemically similar to yohimbine and likely does similar things.

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Side Effects

The presence of caffeine may make some users feel jittery, but only those who have a low tolerance. The dose is not overly high.

Yohimbine and rauwolscine are more controversial inclusions that are associated with worrying side effects, some of them affecting the cardiovascular system. Our advice is to get a doctor's advice before using Burn Evolved.

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Reviews from Customers

We were unable to find many reliable sources of Burn Evolved reviews from customers - positive or negative.

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Pricing and Where to Buy

You can only buy burn evolved from the official website. At the time of this review, the price was $49 per bottle.

Money-Back Guarantee

As we mentioned earlier in this review, Burn Evolved allegedly has a lifetime money-back guarantee. From the reports we've seen on the BBB website, all we can say is good luck with getting that.

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved Review Conclusion

At the beginning of this Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved review, we said we consider Burn Evolved an average fat burning supplement. We still do. Thanks to the presence of a decent dose of Capsimax it should have value as a fat burner. However, plenty of other supplements provide this too and, in many cases, it's keeping better company.

Caffeine is a useful addition that should contribute to the fat-burning effect and may also help prevent diet-related fatigue, but we question the wisdom of combining it with other stimulants, especially when one of them (yohimbine) has been refined and standardized for use as a prescription drug).

The lack of customer reviews is very frustrating because it would have been interesting to see if customers are experiencing any side effects.

Although Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved fat burning supplement may help you to burn excess fat, we feel there are better ways to do it. We can think of several superior fat burners that offer a cast-iron money-back guarantee and have plenty of positive reviews.