Buy PhenQ Canada: Review, Results, Side Effects, Best Price

If you have been researching weight loss supplements and are considering ordering PhenQ, this article from our research and editorial team will tell you everything you need to know about buying PhenQ in Canada (and the US of course).
There are dozens of PhenQ reviews, this is a real one stating facts and giving data and proof of clinical evidence and study.
PhenQ Canada Review Summary: an over the counter weight loss supplement that can help men and women lose weight. It contains clinically proven ingredients (listed and verified below). If combined with a sensible and healthy diet and exercise regime more sustained and quicker weight loss can be experienced.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
PhenQ Review Canada
PhenQ is a popular diet pill for Canadians, it is manufactured and distributed by Wolfson Brands. It provides natural ingredients that work in synergy to target multiple aspects of weight loss.
All the ingredients in PhenQ have plenty of science behind them. Some of them, such as capsicum extract, have research that shows they can provide multiple weight loss benefits. You won’t find a better lineup of ingredients in any other diet pill on the market.
Despite the name, PhenQ does not have any Phentermine in it. However, it’s an excellent option for anyone who is looking for a safe Phentermine over-the-counter alternative to this prescription appetite suppressant.
Although Wolfson Brands don’t make any comparisons between PhenQ and Phentermine, it’s obvious the company chose the name to help bring their supplement into the line of sight of individuals seeking Phentermine alternatives.
Regardless of why people may choose PhenQ diet pill, customer reviews show it’s a big hit, and, unlike all those hit and miss weight loss supplements you can buy online, PhenQ has a money-back guarantee. It’s a good one too.
If you buy PhenQ and don’t love the results Wolfson Brands will refund your money if you contact them within 60 days.
Why does Wolfson Brands have such great faith in its weight loss supplements? You should be able to answer that question yourself by the time you finish reading our PhenQ diet pill review.
Who Makes PhenQ?
Wolfson Brands have a worldwide reach with offices in USA, Australia, Canada and Europe. The HQ for contact in in the UK
The company HQ is
WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED
12 Payne Street
Glasgow
G4 0LF
United Kingdom
The telephone number is +1 (646) 513 2632
PhenQ Pros – Things We Like
Reputable manufacturer
Made from 100% natural ingredients.
No need for a prescription
Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Good customer reviews
PhenQ is the Number 1 fat burner in Canada
Multi-buy savings and discounts
Free international shipping
60-day money-back guarantee
PhenQ Cons – Things That Could Be Better
Only available from the official website
Doesn’t ship to some countries (ie Mexico)
Contains caffeine
PhenQ is for Men and Women
PhenQ is truly unisex – it is suitable for men and women of all ages. It can be used for a multitude of reasons.
PhenQ for women
PhenQ for men
What Does PhenQ Diet Pill Do?
The ingredients in PhenQ provide multiple weight loss benefits that help you to lose weight faster. In addition to this, the PhenQ diet pill ingredients take a lot of the misery out of dieting by enhancing mood and preventing diet-related fatigue.
Needless to say, the formulation also provides ingredients that control hunger.
Hunger is a major obstacle many Canadian men and women dieters struggle to get past. If Wolfson Brands had failed to furnish PhenQ with appetite-suppressing ingredients, it probably wouldn’t have been able to offer the money-back guarantee.
PhenQ isn’t magic. You need to use it alongside diet and exercise. When you do it doesn’t only speed up your weight loss, it also helps you to fall into healthier eating habits and retrain your brain so you avoid the mistakes that caused you to gain weight in the first place. This helps you to keep the weight off and avoid yo-yo dieting.
Again, this isn’t magic. It’s only reconditioning. By suppressing hunger, PhenQ makes it easier to eat less because you no longer feel the same overpowering urge to eat.
Over time, your stomach volume decreases in response to the presence of less food. That means it takes less food to fill it. By the time you reach your target weight and stop taking the pills you will feel naturally satisfied by sensible size portions of food.
Reasons to Use PhenQ
Need help to control hunger and cravings
Have reached a weight loss plateau and stopped making progress
Dieting is getting you down
Need to burn fat but retain lean muscle
Are losing weight but want to speed up the process
You need help to control diet-related fatigue
Your previous diet pill caused side effects
Want a safe alternative to Phentermine
You are sick of all the diet pill scams and want a product with a money-back guarantee
PhenQ is Canada's most sold fat burner supplement
How Much Weight Can You Lose with PhenQ?
Whenever the population of Canada are considering using a new diet pill they often want to know how much weight they will lose.
However, although the question is understandable, it’s also unreasonable because no two people respond the same.
When you incorporate PhenQ into your weight management regimen, you will see many benefits and lose weight faster. That’s why Wolfson Brands can offer the money-back guarantee but some people may lose a few more pounds each month while others lose a few pounds less.
This is partly due to genetics. The lifestyle in Canada is a big part of it too. Someone similar to you in every way may lose weight a little faster simply because they are more physically active or pick foods that have fewer calories.
However, the PhenQ website has many reviews from people who have taken the pills and lost significant amounts of weight.
One Canadian woman says PhenQ helped her to drop three dress sizes in just 12 weeks. Another lost 44 pounds in the same amount of time by using PhenQ alongside diet and exercise.
It’s not just women though. Men are losing weight with the PhenQ fat burning pill too. One 31-year-old says the pills gave him extra energy and allowed him to lose 11 pounds in a month.
Who Shouldn’t Use PhenQ?
PhenQ is not intended for anyone below the age of 18 years. The formulation may be too intense.
Nor is PhenQ a suitable option for pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers.
If you normally have a problem tolerating caffeine or prefer to keep your life stimulant-free, PhenQ won’t be a suitable diet pill for you either.
Ingredients – What’s In It?
One PhenQ diet pill provides seven ingredients. The ingredients are listed below with clinical data and proof of efficacy where stated. PhenQ is classed as a natural dietary supplement as so does not need to be confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research
Calcium Carbonate – 230 mg
Calcium carbonate is a popular supplement ingredient that provides calcium. People need calcium for strong bones and healthy teeth. An important mineral, calcium serves many other roles in the body as well.
Among other things, calcium helps the nerves, heart, and muscles function correctly.
Although calcium carbonate is often present in multivitamin and mineral pills and certain other supplements, it’s best known for its abilities as an antacid. It’s the key ingredient in many over-the-counter products that aim to tackle indigestion and upset stomach.
PhenQ is one of the few fat burning pills that list calcium carbonate among the ingredients. This could change in the future when more diet pill manufacturers become aware of its value as a weight loss supplement.
Researchers have discovered increases in calcium intake encourage the body to burn extra fat.
In addition to providing this favorable weight loss benefit, calcium also appears to restrict the body’s ability to store fat. It’s a useful nutrient that benefits the body in many ways and PhenQ provides a decent dose.
Chromium Picolinate – 80 mcg
Chromium picolinate is one of the most commonly used fat burning ingredients in the world. It provides chromium in an easy to assimilate form.
Like calcium, chromium is an important mineral that supports good health in numerous ways. One of the things it does is help regulate insulin. The body uses insulin to control blood sugar.
Perhaps not surprisingly, there’s been a lot of research into chromium’s value as a treatment for type 2 diabetes.
Weight loss pill manufacturers favor chromium because its ability to improve insulin sensitivity can help control the blood sugar fluctuations that often happen after meals.
These fluctuations often end in a blood sugar crash. When this happens, the body attempts to remedy the situation by initiating cravings for sugar and carbs. These foods provide readily accessible calories that can push up blood sugar levels quite fast.
These cravings also cause people to consume more calories than they need. This can stifle weight loss efforts and increase the likelihood of further weight gain.
By helping to prevent this scenario, chromium can be a valuable weight loss supplement.
Although other ingredients provide chromium, research shows chromium picolinate is the superior form. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15208835/)
L-Carnitine Fumarate – 150 mg
This ingredient provides the amino acid L-carnitine. In addition to being a building block of muscle, L-carnitine has value in other areas one of the things it excels at is fighting fatigue.
Low-calorie dieting can make you more prone to fatigue, so L-carnitine is a good addition to the PhenQ weight loss supplement formulation.
By controlling fatigue, L-carnitine can also help you to have more energy for exercise.
Good for the mind as well as the body, L-carnitine is a mood enhancer that helps prevent depression. It’s a key ingredient in many nootropic supplements for exactly this reason.
So, in addition to warding off fatigue, the L-carnitine in PhenQ can help stop the weight loss process from getting you down.
Caffeine Anhydrous – 100 mg
Although some people try to give it an undeservedly bad rep, caffeine is a useful ingredient that supports weight loss in multiple ways. Admittedly, a minority of people have tolerance issues that make them especially prone to jitters and other side effects but most people are more likely to see benefits instead of side effects – unless the dose is unusually high.
Unfortunately, some manufacturers overuse caffeine. That’s why so many people using their products have problems. Wolfson Brands does not do this. PhenQ provides caffeine in a sensible dose to target fat cells.
Caffeine is a stimulant that boosts energy and fights fatigue. It also improves focus and clears the mind.
Some people will tell you caffeine suppresses appetite. This is true but its ability to boost metabolism and thermogenesis gives it greater potential as a weight loss supplement. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2333832)
Nopal Cactus Fiber – 20 mg
Nopal is a cactus extract that’s rich in amino acids. It also provides plant compounds that control hunger. Its use as a natural appetite suppressant stretches back thousands of years.
Historically, tribesmen used to chew chunks of nopal cactus flesh to avoid hunger distractions during long hunting trips.
Although nopal is a highly regarded hunger suppressant, it also supports weight loss by blocking the absorption of dietary fats. This is a fairly recent discovery and great addition to any weight loss supplements.
Fat provides nine calories per gram but the body can only use these calories for energy or store them as fat if it absorbs them. Research shows nopal binds with dietary fats causing a percentage of the fat in foods to become indigestible and exit the body with the feces. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4109417/)
Capsimax Plus Blend – 50 mg
This is a proprietary blend. It provides four ingredients. The main one is capsicum.
Capsicum extracts contain capsaicin. It’s a plant chemical that helps you to burn extra fat due to its ability to increase metabolism and thermogenesis. It further supports weight loss by keeping your hunger under control.
Capsicum is a fiery compound. Standard extracts can be hard on the stomach. Capsimax is not. It utilizes a special “omnibead” technology that does not release the extract until it reaches the gut.
This is beneficial because it allows your body to absorb capsaicin without digestive distress.
The other three ingredients are caffeine, niacin, and piperine.
Caffeine, you are already familiar with. There’s no need to go over old ground.
Niacin is a B vitamin with many virtues. Among other things, it improves circulation, helping the muscles and major organs obtain an improved supply of blood.
Piperine is a black pepper compound that improves the bioavailability of other ingredients so your body can absorb them better.
a-Lacys Reset – 25 mg
This ingredient always generates a lot of excitement. It’s pretty new and many manufacturers appear to be unaware of the things that it can do. a-lacys Reset has become synonymous with PhenQ weight loss pills.
a-Lacys Reset is a proprietary blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine that acts like a super-antioxidant, fighting free radical toxins and reducing oxidative stress. It was developed with this role in mind.
Subsequent research revealed a-Lacys Reset supports weight loss. It does this while also helping to improve muscle mass. This is a notable combination because dieting often results in loss of muscle mass. This can slow metabolism, making it more difficult to lose weight.
The people who took part in one clinical trial lost 7.34 percent of their body fat while also attaining a 3.8 percent improvement in muscle mass.
By supporting fat loss without loss of muscle mass, a-Lacys Reset can help you to lose weight while also priming your body in a way that should help you ensure the weight you lose stays off.
What Results to Expect From PhenQ Fat Burning Pills
PhenQ supports weight loss in five key ways:
Controlling hunger & cravings
Enhancing the fat burning process
Targets new fat cells
Natural weight loss
Boosting energy
Enhancing mood
Stopping fat production
If you use PhenQ alongside a sensible diet, you will find it becomes easier to eat less without having to battle the misery of hunger. You will also be less likely to be tempted to snack between meals.
Because PhenQ weight loss supplement provides ingredients that boost metabolism and thermogenesis, you will also lose weight faster than you could just by following a low-calorie diet.
If you exercise, you will lose weight even faster and, because PhenQ boosts energy, diet-related fatigue is less likely to hold you back.
By enhancing mood, PhenQ will prevent your diet from getting you down and help you to maintain your motivation.
Working together, the ingredients give you all the tools you need to sustain the energy shortage that forces you to burn stored fat.
Customer Reviews of PhenQ Canada
There are many PhenQ Canada testimonials and success stories.
Possible Side Effects: What Can You Expect?
PhenQ weight loss supplement is made from 100% natural ingredients. Unless you are unusually sensitive to caffeine or have an allergy to one of the ingredients, there shouldn’t be any side effects.
Signs that suggest a poor tolerance of caffeine may include:
Jitters
Anxiety
Headache
Nausea
However, the caffeine content is not unusually high. Each tablet provides as much caffeine as you’d get from a cup of coffee.
PhenQ Diet Pill Dosage & Tips to Start
The dose is two tablets a day. You take the first one with breakfast and have the second one with lunch.
If you have a late lunch, you may have to miss a dose because consuming caffeine within five hours of going to bed may interfere with your ability to sleep.
It’s best to take the tablets with plenty of water. Don’t just take a sip or two, try and drink the whole glass. The water will help the tablets dissolve in your stomach. It will also help keep you adequately hydrated.
If you are serious about losing weight, be persistent. Don’t fall into the trap of having “cheat days” or “cheat meals.” This will only slow your progress and make you more eager to cheat again.
Some diet pills are only suitable for short-term use or have to be used in cycles. This is not the case with PhenQ. You can use it for as long as you need to and then stop when you reach your target weight.
Where to Buy PhenQ Canada
Purchases of PhenQ are limited to the official Canada website. The website is geo targeted - meaning it will display the language and price of the country you are in.
If you are in an English speaking (Algophone) Canada and want to order PhenQ - the language will be in English and the cost price will be in CAD$
Similarly, if you are in French speaking Canada (Francophone) and wanted to ‘acheter PhenQ’ the language would be in French but the PhenQ price would be in Canadian dollars still.
What is the Price in USA – $69.95 (Special offer: Pick 3 Get 2 Free works out at $38 per bottle
How much is PhenQ inCANADA – CAD$89.95 (Best package: Take 3 get 2 free – CAD$49 per bottle
Best PhenQ PriceUK – £45.95 (Best offer: Select 3 get 2 free – £26 per bottle
PhenQ AUSTRALIA Price – AU$94.95 (Best deal: Pick up 3 get 2 free equals AU$49 per bottle
You can pay by using the following payment methods: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and Skrill.
*update: customers can now pay using Amazon Pay, and Paysafecard (for some European countries)
Should You Buy PhenQ Canada?
PhenQ is a powerful fat burner that’s suitable for all Canadians. It’s already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight and there is no reason why it shouldn’t do the same for you.
Many people are hesitant about putting their faith in weight loss supplements. Especially if they have had bad experiences in the past. Who can blame them? Perhaps you have had bad experiences too. There are a lot of rogue weight loss pills and dietary supplements.
PhenQ weight loss supplements are different. It comes from a respectable company with a good reputation. It also has a decent money-back guarantee and excellent customer reviews.
If you need something that will control your hunger and help you to lose weight, you won’t find a better option than PhenQ.
However, if you do choose to buy PhenQ Canada to help your weight loss efforts, only buy it from the official website. Wolfson Brands is not selling it elsewhere. Counterfeit products will not provide the same results or have the protection of Wolfson Brands’ 60-day money-back guarantee.
