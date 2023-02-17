Bydureon Alternatives for Weight Loss OTC - Bydureon Bcise Exenatide Extended Release Review

Bydureon Bcise (exenatide extended-release) is a prescription medication to lower blood sugar and control glucose for sufferers of type 2 diabetes. It is also prescribed for weight loss for obese patients in certain circumstances.

This article reviews how Bydureon works for weight loss and what the natural alternatives are over the counter.

Bydureon Bcise for Weight Loss

What is the Bydureon Bcise weight loss Injection and how well does it work? Many people are seeking the answers to these questions but the strange thing is, Bydureon Bcise is not intended to be used for weight loss. It's for treating people who have type-2 diabetes.

However, the drug the injection provides also suppresses appetite so doctors sometimes prescribe Bydureon Bcise to overweight patients who need something to help them become slimmer.

Appetite suppression and weight loss is a Bydureon Bcise side effect, nothing more. But it's a useful side effect that can be helpful to people who are already taking the right steps to lose weight.

Unfortunately, Bydureon Bcise is a controversial drug that has other, less desirable side effects. Some of the possible side effects are so dangerous, the FDA has instructed the manufacturer to distribute Bydureon Bcise with a black box warning.

It's always a cause for concern when pharmaceutical products require a black box warnings because they only apply to drugs and medical devices that may present serious side effects. [1]

Nevertheless, people have been using Bydureon Bcise injections for type-2 diabetes and weight loss for a number of years. Many users are happy with the results and only experience minor side effects or no side effects at all.

However, if you are thinking of using a Bydureon Bcise injection for weight loss or type-2 diabetes, you need to be aware that multiple lawsuits have already been filed against the manufacturer due to claims of severe and sometimes fatal side effects. [2]

What is Bydureon Bcise?

Bydureon Bcise is an extended-release subcutaneous injection that provides Exenatide. The drug is distributed by the Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and has been FDA-approved as a treatment for type-2 diabetes since April 2005.

Exenatide is distributed inside a one-shot, pen-type delivery device that is used once and then discarded. Users do not need to see or handle the needle because an auto-injector mechanism hides it from view.

Exenatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 receptor agonist) that responds to the presence of glucose (from carbohydrates) in the small intestine.

When it senses glucose, Exenatide stimulates the pancreas causing it to secrete insulin. One of the main things this hormone does is lower blood sugar.

Exenatide also inhibits glucagon secretion. Like insulin, glucagon is a pancreas hormone but, instead of lowering blood sugar, it increases it. [3]

By manipulating both these hormones, Exenatide prevents blood sugar levels from becoming too high.

The drug also slows gastric emptying. This offers further protection against blood sugar spikes by extending the length of time food remains in the stomach. It also causes suppression of appetite.

Bydureon Bcise Therapeutic Value

Bydureon Bcise is an antidiabetic medication. Although it is not recommended as primary type-2 diabetes therapy, it has been shown to be good for supporting the abilities of first-line medications such as metformin, sulfonylureas, and insulin.

Due to its ability to suppress hunger, doctors sometimes prescribe it as an off-label obesity treatment. However, Bydureon Bcise does not have FDA-approval for use as a weight loss medication.

Bydureon Bcise Suitability and Interaction Issues

As is the case with all pharmaceutical products, the Bydureon Bcise subcutaneous Injection can present unfavorable reactions when used alongside certain other drugs. If you are taking any medications your doctor is unaware of you will need to reveal this before accepting a Bydureon Bcise prescription.

The injection also has the potential to cause interaction issues when used alongside alcohol so, if you are a heavy drinker, Bydureon Bcise may be a poor choice.

Bydureon Bcise is also unsuitable for people who have medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or may be particularly vulnerable to the condition. If you have had MTC in the past or it runs in your family, Bydureon Bcise won't be for you.

How Bydureon Bcise Works as a Weight Loss Injection

Bydureon Bcise supports weight loss by suppressing appetite. By doing this, it supports the existing efforts you are making with diet and exercise.

If you want to lose weight, you need to burn fat. Your body will only do this if your diet is so low in calories that it has to break down its stores of fat to retrieve the energy locked inside.

Dieting is difficult and hunger makes it a lot harder. By controlling hunger, Bydureon Bcise makes it easier to stick to a low-calorie diet plan and lose weight.

Ultimately there is a need to lower body weight and Body Mass Index (BMI).

How Bydureon Bcise Compares to Alternative Weight Loss Treatments

Compared with many other weight loss treatments, including over-the-counter (OTC) diet pills, Bydureon Bcise could be seen as having limited value. All it does is suppress hunger. It does not boost metabolism, fight diet-related fatigue, or do any of the other things the best diet pills can do.

Although there are plenty of people beating the drum and saying how good Bydureon Bcise is for weight loss, research suggests its abilities are mediocre at best. However, the way information is presented is often misleading.

For instance, in December 2011, Diabetes Care published a study entitled "Short-Term Exenatide Treatment Leads to Significant Weight Loss in a Subset of Obese Women Without Diabetes."

"Significant weight loss." Sounds good, doesn't it? However, you need to take note of the word "subset." A subset is only a small part of a much larger group.

In this case, most of the group only achieved "modest weight loss" and 31% of the participants actually gained weight instead of losing it. [4]

Bydureon Price

The price does not work in this medication's favor either. Using Bydureon Bcise can cost upwards of $700 per month. That's a lot of money for four injections.

Bydureon Bcise Dosage and Administration

The dose is 2 mg per week delivered via a single injection. The device is pre-loaded with the correct amount.

Bydureon Bcise is injected under the skin, never into a muscle or vein. The shot goes into the stomach, thigh, or upper arm at the back.

To avoid unnecessary risks of infection, it's necessary to clean the injection site with an alcohol swab.

Before administering the shot, it's important to shake the pen for at least 15 seconds to make sure the Exenatide inside is well-mixed with its carrier solution. You will be able to check the state of the solution by looking through the inspection window on the side of the device.

The next step is to unlock the auto injector mechanism. You do this by twisting the top section of the device until you hear it click. It's important to keep the device upright while doing this or some of the contents may leak out.

Still keeping the device upright, remove the orange cap at the top. The needle is inside but it is never visible because a shield hides it from view.

The final step is to place the device on the injection site and apply enough pressure to cause it to click. The click indicates the injection has started. It takes 15 seconds to deliver the full dose.

The device provides a visual confirmation that the dose is completed by filling the inspection window with an orange bar.

If you miss a dose then then administer the missed dose as quickly as possible.

Bydureon Bcise Side Effects and Dangers

The most common adverse events caused by Bydureon are nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

Although they are less likely to become an issue for most users, less common Bydureon Bcise side effects include:

Sweating

Dizziness

Headaches

Abdominal pain

Indigestion

Gastro-oesophageal reflux

Low blood platelet count

Gallbladder problems

Blotches and/or irritation at the injection site

Severe allergic reactions

Drug interactions may also occur.

Bydureon is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. This type of drug is associated with an increased risk of thyroid cancer and pancreatitis. [5]

Although the FDA believes the potential benefits are great enough to justify the risks Bydureon Bcise may present, it insists Bydureon Bcise be distributed with a black box warning that lets users know about the health risks.

This type of warning is only circulated with drugs and medical devices that may cause severe side effects such as organ damage and death.

Other Diabetic Medications Similar to Bydureon Bcise

There are several other prescription drugs that work like Bydureon (exenatide extended-release) to regulate blood sugars and aid weight management.

Ozempic (Semaglutide)

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)

Victoza (Liraglutide)

The three injectable blood sugar lowering medications above are clinically-proven created to help manage type 2 diabetes. They all work in a similar fashion by prompting the pancreas to produce more insulin, enabling the body to restore its natural production of human insulin.

They also encourage the liver to slow down the amount of sugar released into the bloodstream, allowing for more natural regulation of blood glucose levels.

If taken on a regular basis, studies have shown that they can reduce A1C levels and body weight as well as lower cholesterol and high blood pressure.

All these physiological changes combined offer individuals with type 2 diabetes an improved quality of life through better control of their blood sugar levels.

Bydureon Weight Loss FAQ's

How long does Bydureon Bcise take to work?

Although Bydureon Bcise begins working straight after the first injection, it takes around 10 weeks of treatment before there is a consistently steady amount of Exenatide active in the body.

Does Bydureon Bcise require refrigeration?

Although it's possible to store the devices at room temperature for up to four weeks, it's best to store them in a refrigerator at a temperature between 36°F and 46°F (2°C to 8°C).

Does Bydureon have to be used with diet and exercise?

Yes. Regardless of whether you are using Bydureon Bcise for type-2 diabetes or as a weight loss injection for weight management, a commitment to diet and exercise is always necessary.

Research Sources and Clinical Trials

1. Black Box Warnings: https://www.drugwatch.com/fda/black-box-warnings/

2. Bydureon Lawsuit: https://www.johnsonbecker.com/drug-injuries/bydureon-lawsuit/

3. Pancreas Hormones: https://www.endocrine.org/patient-engagement/endocrine-library/hormones-and-endocrine-function/pancreas-hormones

4. Short-Term Exenatide Treatment Leads to Significant Weight Loss in a Subset of Obese Women Without Diabetes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3241299/

5. Do GLP-1–Based Therapies Increase Cancer Risk?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3920789/