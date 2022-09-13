C-Dine 501516 Review, Real C-Dine 501516 Reviews Before and After Results

Crazy Bulk C-Dine 501516 is a legal alternative to Cardarine GW510516. It was designed as cutting SARM for bodybuilders and athletes to promote fat burning while preserving lean muscle mass. This C-Dine 501516 review is an in-depth analysis; what is it, what it does, what the ingredients are and also provides some real C-Dine reviews from customers that have used it.

6 Reasons to Use C-Dine?

Fast working fat burning supplement Enhances muscle definition Fires-up metabolism to burn excess fat Burns fat and converts to fuel Increases endurance Legal to buy and use

C-Dine can be used as a standalone cutting supplement or in combination with other fat loss and cutting SARMs to create a cutting stack. The advantage of stacking SARMs together can be shown in the speed of your fat burning results and the additional energy and endurance you will gain.

What Is C-Dine 501516?

C-Dine is a high-potency fat burner that's only available online. It's part of a range of supplements developed by Crazy Bulk.

Like all the company's other supplements, C-DINE 501516 is primarily aimed at bodybuilders and other individuals who like to lift. There is no reason why less active people could not use it as well. However, C-DINE 501516 offers the most value during bodybuilding cutting cycles.

C-DINE 501516 also improves endurance, helping people who use it to train harder and enjoy more productive workouts. This is not so much a happy bonus as a deliberate design feature because, as the name suggests, C-DINE 501516 is primarily intended to function as a safe alternative to Cardarine.

Also known by its development code (GW501516), Cardarine is one of the most popular performance-enhancing drugs. However, as with steroids and SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators), Cardarine presents many health risks and athletes who are caught using it can expect to get swift competition bans.

Crazy Bulk specializes in developing powerful natural alternatives to dangerous bodybuilding drugs. Its supplement range includes safe alternatives to all the most popular steroids and SARMs.

Although this is pretty early in the review to disclose our opinion of C-DINE 501516, we are going to go ahead and do so anyway - we like it a lot. Not only is it a very viable alternative to Cardarine it's also one of the most powerful fat-burning supplements on the market.

So. That's our stance. Throughout the rest of this C-DINE 501516 review, we will explain why we are saying this Crazy Bulk's Cardarine alternative is so good.

What Is Cardarine (GW501516)?

Cardarine GW510516 is an experimental drug that acts as a metabolic regulator.

Although it's not a SARM, many bodybuilders include it in their SARMs cutting stacks. It's largely due to this reason that so many people wrongly believe Cardarine is a SARM. It's actually a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist.

Unlike anabolic steroids and SARMs, drugs in this class do not bind with the androgen receptors in muscles. Nor do they try to take over the role of testosterone.

PPAR agonists bind with peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors. They are primarily used for treating metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of at least three of the following medical conditions:

High blood sugar

High blood pressure

Abdominal obesity

High serum triglycerides

Low serum high-density lipoprotein (HDL)

Metabolic syndrome is associated with serious health risks including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Due to its ability to produce favorable changes in blood sugar and insulin, Caradarine delivers significant improvements in fat-burning and training capability. It also appears to protect against loss of muscle mass.

Although all this sounds very good, the drug never left the development stage. The companies that created Cardarine (Ligand Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline) abandoned the project, and not without good reason.

After a 17-year initial development period, Cardarine finally entered clinical development and appeared to have good credentials as a possible future treatment for metabolic syndrome.

That's when the shit hit the fan. All the mice in the study rapidly developed cancerous tumors, in several organs, and died.

However, data from the study show the drug delivered significant enhancements in fat loss and physical performance.

The upshot of this is that bodybuilders often take a devil may care attitude, obtain Cardarine illegally, and use it as a performance enhancer and/or cutting aid.

Crazy Bulk C-DINE 501516 Vs Cardarine (GW501516)

People are drawn towards Cardarine for two main reasons. They either want to increase their performance during training or sports, or they want to burn fat.

In the case of bodybuilders, they often want to take advantage of both these abilities, hoping the drug will support them in their quest to build a lean and chiseled physique.

Although it's easy to understand the attraction, it's harder to comprehend why anyone is willing to go this route when doing so presents so many risks. Nevertheless, many people do so.

Crazy Bulk C-DINE 501516 is an oral supplement. Thanks to a "cutting edge'' blend of natural ingredients, like Cardarine, it can deliver significant improvements in performance while also helping its users to torch through their excess fat.

Basically, what we are looking at here is two options that do the same things. One of them is safe and legal and the other is not.

Crazy Bulk has been a key player in the supplement industry for a long time. It knows people often struggle to believe natural products can compete with drugs. That's why it offers all new customers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The bottom line is you can try C-DINE 501516 with absolutely nothing to lose. We think that's great, how about you?

C-DINE 501516 Results

So what kind of results is Crazy Bulk guaranteeing?

The promised benefits look like this:

Extreme fat burning

Faster results

Improved endurance

Enhanced definition

Faster recovery post-workout

Obviously, to get the best from C-DINE 501516 you will need to use it alongside the right kind of diet and training but the same is true for Cardarine and also for steroids and SARMs.

C-DINE 501516 Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule) serving provides 11 key ingredients:

Vitamin C (80 mg)

Iron (16 mg)

Vitamin B2 (1.4 mg)

Vitamin B6 (1.4 mg)

Iodine (150 mg)

Vitamin A (800 mcg)

Chromium picolinate (40 mcg)

Southern ginseng (550 mg)

Choline (400 mg)

InnoSlim (250 mg)

Capsimax (100 mg)

As you can see, the formulation is not just plant extracts and herbs. It places a lot of emphasis on nutrients as well.

Don't let that put you off. Each one has value, as you will see in our ingredient breakdown, below

How the Works for Fat Loss and Fat Burning

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an important water-soluble vitamin that's present in many fruits and vegetables.

Your body cannot store water-soluble vitamins so you need to get plenty of them from your diet every day.

Most people are aware vitamin C boosts immune function. However, it serves a lot of other important roles in the body as well.

For instance, vitamin C is an essential cofactor for collagen biosynthesis. That's why it's so good for your skin and complexion. It's also an antioxidant.

Recent research, published in Science Daily (August 2020), suggests vitamin C may also help people over 50 to retain better muscle mass. [1]

Iron

Iron is an important mineral that helps the blood carry oxygen around the body. When people do not get enough iron, they become anemic.

Fatigue is one of the main symptoms of anemia. It also causes pale skin, reduces exercise capacity, and increases susceptibility to illness.

By providing iron, C-DINE 501516 supports hemoglobin production. Hemoglobin is the compound that enables the red blood cells to carry oxygen.

Your muscles need plenty of oxygen and the demand increases during exercise. When the blood cannot keep up with the demand, it causes lactic acid to build up. This limits training capacity.

You'll always be forced to rest sooner or later. However, if you are lacking in iron, it's more likely to be sooner.

Vitamins B2 + B6

B vitamins help invigorate the body by aiding the absorption of energy from food.

Also known as riboflavin, vitamin B2 is integral to many other biological processes including healthy brain function.

Research suggests exercise may deplete vitamin B2, so it's a good inclusion for a fat-burning supplement aimed at hard-training individuals. [2]

Vitamin B6 is also a doubly useful inclusion. In addition to supporting energy increases that may enhance training, vitamin B6 may also speed up post-exercise recovery rates.

Research shows it has a favorable effect on stem cells that are key players in muscle regeneration. [3]

Iodine

Iodine is often included in fat-burning formulations. More often than not, manufacturers add it to their supplements by including bladderwrack seaweed because it's such a good source.

However, Crazy Bulk has removed the need for a middleman by providing this important trace mineral in a refined form.

The thyroid gland uses iodine to create the "T hormones" triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones help govern your metabolic rate. [5]

If your diet does not provide enough iodine, your thyroid may struggle to produce these important metabolism-regulating hormones, making it harder for you to burn fat.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A supports bone health and immunity. It's also one of the best vitamins for supporting good eye health. However, though important, none of these abilities make vitamin A a good candidate for a formulation such as this.

So what does?

That's a good question and we have the answer.

Research suggests vitamin A may play an important role in energy production at the cellular level by supporting the synthesis of Adenosine triphosphate (ATP). [4]

Chromium Picolinate

This ingredient provides the mineral chromium. Studies show it's easier to absorb in the picolinate form.

Many diet pill formulations have chromium picolinate in them because it increases insulin sensitivity. By doing this, it may help prevent the blood sugar crashes that often trigger cravings for sweet foods.

For obvious reasons, many of the studies involving chromium picolinate have been conducted on diabetics. The result of one study is particularly interesting because it shows the ingredient not only improved insulin sensitivity and glucose control, it reduced weight gain and belly fat accumulation as well. [6]

Southern Ginseng

Southern ginseng (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) is also known as poor man's ginseng because it's not a true ginseng. However, it does have many therapeutic virtues and has a long history of use as a cheap alternative to Panax ginseng.

Southern ginseng has diuretic capabilities that may allow it to reduce puffiness in the tissues covering the muscles. This could, potentially, improve muscle definition and vascularity.

In Asia, the herb is widely used in the treatment of type-2 diabetes. It's possible the value it has in this area may allow it to curb cravings in a similar way to chromium picolinate.

Research certainly suggests southern ginseng can support fat loss. [7]

Choline

Choline is a very good inclusion. Research involving athletes who were taekwondo and judo-trained shows choline supplements delivered rapid reductions in body mass without causing any reductions in strength. [8]

InnoSlim

InnoSlim is an exciting proprietary ingredient that supports fat loss. It's so good at this, using InnoSlim is said to be like throwing a metabolic switch.

InnoSlim pairs Panax ginseng with another famous Chinese herb called Astragalus membranaceus.

Working together, the two herbs regulate blood sugar and lipid metabolism by tweaking adiponectin and the AMPK signaling pathway.

Adiponectin is a fat-burning hormone. Among other things, AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) regulates growth and can reprogram your metabolism. [9, 10]

Capsimax

Capsimax is a proprietary ingredient that harnesses the natural fat-burning potency of capsicum extract and uses a special delivery technology that allows it to bypass the stomach and release its fiery compounds directly into the gut.

Capsicum is one of the best natural fat burners in the world. It provides a compound called capsaicin that makes losing fat easier in several ways. Plenty of studies prove this to be so.

A research paper published in Bioscience Reports provides a roundup of all the ways this compound can help you to lose weight.

Firstly, capsaicin suppresses appetite. Secondly, it increases metabolism. Both these abilities have been well documented in many clinical trials.

However, the research paper also reveals additional ways the compound supports fat loss including modulating gut health and activating brown adipose tissue (BAT). [11]

How to Use C-DINE 501516

For best results, Crazy Bulk suggests using C-DINE 501516 as a daily supplement for 2-3 months.

The dose is four capsules per day, taken with adequate water (at least one full glass), 20 minutes before your first meal. This will boost your metabolism, helping you to burn extra fat and calories throughout the day.

However, please be aware, as is the case with most sports supplements, C-DINE 501516 is designed for people who are in good health.

If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or any other medical condition, it's best to get a doctor's approval before commencing supplementation. This is also the case if you would need to use the supplement alongside medication.

C-DINE 501516 Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are highly supportive of this product's abilities as a fat burner and as an enhancer of training capability.

“I can’t praise this fat burner enough. I have been using it for three months and my body fat percentage is at an all time low.”

“I used to use the real GW501516 and have no issues with it. Worked great for me when I needed to push harder. I saw this advertised and thought it was funny. But they got me... so I purchased and tried it out. I have to say, they have a great formula! I was actually impressed with the endurance and strength it gave me. Highly recommended!”

“Wow, this stuff really keeps my energy up. I can do more reps and sets. I can keep going and going”

Known Side Effects

C-DINE 501516 does not have any known side effects.

Where to Buy C-DINE 501516 Purchasing Options and Considerations

Crazy Bulk only distributes its products via the official company website so, if you want to buy C-DINE 501516, that's the only place to go.

But don't worry. As with all Crazy Bulk products, C-DINE 501516 is very reasonably priced. Each bottle provides a 30-day supply of pills for just $69.99.

That's not going to break the bank but there are better deals available.

When you order two bottles of C-DINE 501516 instead of one, Crazy Bulk provides a third bottle free of charge.

Again, this is good but it can get even better because there is also an option to get five bottles of C-DINE 501516 for the price of three.

These multi-buy savings are ongoing offers. Crazy Bulk has been offering them from day one. However, the company offers occasional flash sales as well. If one is running you will know as soon as you visit the Crazy Bulk website because there will be a banner informing you of this at the bottom of your screen.

The flash sales generally only run for 24 hours and make it possible to grab a discount (often up to 20%). This is valid for all orders, big or small, as is the money-back guarantee, which is good for 60 days.

C-DINE 501516 Review Conclusion

In preparing this review, we have drawn heavily on the science that supports the value of the key ingredients in the C-DINE 501516 formulation.

We hope the way we have presented the information has made it easier for you to understand why C-DINE 501516 is such a good fat burner.

If you have been toying with using Cardarine for cutting, or already are using it, we also hope this review has enlightened you to the fact there is a better way to get the results you want.

A lot of supplement reviews fail to focus on science. Too many, in our opinion. We like to do things differently. Not only have we checked the science we have also included links to every study and source of information we have referenced. You can find them at the bottom of this page.

We are happy to recommend C-DINE 501516 as a fat burner for cutting, general weight loss, and as the best alternative to Cardarine.