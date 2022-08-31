Calm Down Your Furry Friend in 4 Easy Ways

High-energy pets can simultaneously be the funniest and the most exhausting babies in your home. While some pets are high-energy due to excessive anxiety, others simply have a ton of physical energy that manifests in zippy behavior, frequent barking, or even destroying things around the house.

Having a pet who experiences anxiety or frequently exhibits nervous behavior can be heartbreaking and worrisome. As a pet parent, you probably want nothing more than to be able to take your baby’s worries away and may even find yourself wishing your pet could talk so you could help calm their nerves.

On the other end of the spectrum, pets who are simply excessively energetic can be equally as troubling. While not necessarily indicative of an underlying issue, hyperactivity can be draining for pet parents.

Even though talk therapy may not be an option for your fur baby, many human cures for anxiety and hyperactivity can also help pets – including pet CBD, weighted blankets, medication, and soothing smells and noises.

Before you try any of these remedies, it’s a good idea to consult your vet to make sure you’re choosing the best solution for your pet’s unique needs. What works for one animal may not do anything for another.

With that in mind, here are a few safe, simple remedies to help calm down your pet:

1.Invest In a Weighted Blanket Or Vest

Have you ever experienced the comfort and coziness of a weighted blanket? There’s something immediately soothing about feeling embraced by something weighted – and there’s plenty of science to back up the benefits of this sensation.

It probably comes as no surprise that your pet can reap the same benefit – after all, how often has your yapping puppy relaxed a bit as soon as you pick them up and hold them for a minute?

If a weighted blanket doesn’t seem like the best route for your pet, consider buying them an article of pet clothing designed for anxiety relief, like a calming hoodie that wraps around the ears or an anxiety shirt that keeps them feeling held throughout the day.

W weighted blankets and clothing articles are practical for pets because they mimic the feeling of being swaddled or curled up next to their mother. They help reduce stress and anxiety and help your pet sleep more profound and more prolonged (which means fewer interruptions throughout the night!).

2.Create a Safe, Comfortable Space In Your Home

Who doesn’t love coming home after a stressful day, lighting a lovely candle, turning on soothing music, and curling up on the couch? Your pet would probably love the same thing!

Silly as it may sound, studies have shown that pets benefit just as much from soothing smells and noises. Animals can be more easily and quickly stimulated than humans, so next time your pet is anxious or overly energetic, try dropping some lavender oil in a diffuser or turning on some white noise. This will help them feel more grounded and drown out noises that may scare them or scents that may excite them a bit too much.

If oils aren’t their thing, give them one of your old shirts or blankets to curl up on their bed – sometimes smelling a loved one is all it takes to help them feel at ease.

3.Take Your Furry Friend Out To Play

Think about how great it feels to move your body and get some exercise after a stressful day or during times when your energy is peaking. Your dog has the same need! If you’re noticing your dog seems more anxious or high-strung lately, a simple remedy may be to ensure they’re getting more exercise. This can be as easy as adding 5 minutes to your morning walk, playing a few extra rounds of fetch in the backyard, or taking them out with you next time you head to an outdoor coffee shop or park.

Regular exercise also has the benefit of helping your pup get more rest and have healthier brain function – who doesn’t want that for their fur baby?

If you’re struggling to calm down your anxious or high-energy pet, you’re not alone – from pet CBD to unique clothing, there are plenty of options for finding the peace your pet deserves.

4.Try Pet CBD

Surprising as it may sound if you’ve never heard of this before, pet CBD does exist – and it’s a highly effective remedy for high-energy pets. Whether your pet prefers to consume it as a chewy treat, a tincture mixed into a meal, or even hidden in a toy, CBD brands nowadays make it easy to incorporate it into your pet’s regular diet.

The benefits of CBD for both humans and animals are far-reaching. This natural remedy in the cannabis plant doesn’t create a “high” like THC.

In addition to anxiety relief and relaxation, CBD has many other benefits for your pet, including joint health, pain relief, inflammation reduction, and relief from itching.

Conclusion

We hope these four easy ways help you to calm down your furry friend. Remember to always consult with your veterinarian first to ensure you are using the best method for your pet's individual needs.