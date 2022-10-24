Capsimax Reviews - Best Capsimax Supplement to Buy

Capsimax is a natural weight loss ingredient that is included in many fat burning diet pills. This article details how Capsimax works and lists the best Capsimax supplements currently available.

Best Capsimax Supplement - Quick Look

PhenQ - Multi action fat burning weight loss supplement Stena 9009 - cutting supplement for fat loss Capsiplex - thermogenic fat burner

The 3 weight loss supplements above contain capsimax as a main ingredient. PHENQ is a multi purpose diet pill suitable for men and women or ages looking to lose weight. STENA9009 is a specialist fat loss supplement that is best suited for athletes, sports men and women and bodybuilders wanting to reduce fat fat percentage. CAPSIPLEX is arguably the first Capsimax diet pill to be introduced to the commercial weight loss marketplace.

What is Capsimax

Capsimax Powder is a proprietary blend developed by OmniActive Health Technologies.

As the name suggests, the "power" ingredient is capsicum extract and, although capsicum is a well-respected metabolism booster and thermogenic fat burner that is capable of going it alone, the qualities of the additional ingredients used in Capsimax Powder should boost the abilities of the extract.

That's the theory, and the reality of the matter is the theory must hold true because Capsimax Powder is an incredibly popular ingredient.

A lot of diet pill manufacturers put their faith in the blend, and it can be found in dietary supplements all over the world.

PhenQ - multi action fat burner and appetite suppressant

PhenQ is a multi action fat burner, fat blocker and appetite suppressant that can also help the detox process and enhance the mood. It includes a unique set of ingredients that have been clinically researched.

What we like about PhenQ is its clarity - it does not lead with false promises and gimmick.

Some would argue that the official website is boring as there is not the obligatory stock image of slim women. Instead you have a page explaining exactly how PhenQ works, another detailing each ingredient and another with testimonials of real people with before and after pictures.

There is a FAQ page that answers any reservations you may have such as its potential interactions and also whether or not it is suitable for vegetarians or vegans (it is).

The long 60 day money back guarantee coupled with its free shipping anywhere policy truly makes buying PhenQ risk free. Companies that offer a long refund policy and free delivery have absolute confidence in their product.

PhenQ is our number choice - we advise it should be yours too.

Stena 9009 - cutting supplement for fat loss

Crazy Bulk Stena 9009 is a natural cutting supplement that is an excellent choice for athletes and bodybuilders.

It contains capsimax powder, magnesium, alpha lipoic acid, and other ingredients that help promote fat burning and muscle growth.

The capsules are easy to take and the results are noticeable within a few weeks. I highly recommend Crazy Bulk Stena 9009 to anyone looking for a safe and effective way to experience capsimax powder and to improve their physique

Capsiplex - chili fat burner

Capsiplex is the original chili fat burner - the link between capsicum (red hot chili pepper) and the thermogenic fat burning effect has been well documented.

Capsiplex came to be in 2010 in a wave of media attention, it even made front page news (Daily Mail, Express etc..) - The "miracle diet pill" that can help you lose weight while you sit was the story.

Although the makers of Capsiplex don't recommend that you refrain from exercising it is not imperative that you do.

A More Detailed Look at Capsimax Powder

Capsimax Powder contains four key components:

Capsicum extract

Caffeine

Piperine

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

All of the ingredients used in Capsimax Powder are respected for their ability to support weight loss, but we're going to take a look at piperine first because the true nature of its value is often misunderstood.

Capsimax Ingredients - Dietary Supplements

Piperine: What it is and What it Does

Piperine is a compound that is naturally occurring in black pepper and it's solely responsible for black pepper's pungent taste and smell.

The results of some studies suggest piperine may have the ability to boost the metabolism, metabolic health and encourage thermogenic fat burning, but it is not one of the most powerful options in either regard.

The science is rather complicated, but the real reason piperine has become such a respected ingredient in supplements and medications of all kinds is because it has the ability to increase the bioavailability of the other ingredients it is blended with. This allows the "more important" ingredients to be absorbed at a quicker rate and increases their power.

Capsicum Extract: Increases Metabolic Rate and Burns Fat

Capsicum extract is derived from chilli peppers and, when it comes to boosting the metabolism and encouraging fat burning, it takes some beating. It is one of the best weight loss supplements you can take. It has excellent weight loss benefits.

The secret compound, hidden in the fruit's fiery heart, is called capsaicinoid and some studies show the capsaicinoids provided by capsicum can cause the body to burn calories ten times faster than normal and may continue to do so for up to 24-hours after they have been absorbed into the body—even during periods of rest.

Other studies reveal supplementation with capsicum extract can further speed-up the weight loss process by encouraging the mobilization of fats and helping to ensure their efficient use as a source of energy.

Many studies support these abilities on an individual level and one study, conducted at Laval University in Canada is particularly interesting because it proves the ingredient's ability to improve lipid oxidation and to induce diet-related thermogenesis as well.

Caffeine: For Metabolic Health and Weight Management

Caffeine's ability to stimulate the mind and body is so well known it deserves no more than a passing nod. Its ability to increase the metabolism and trigger thermogenic fat burning is far more relevant to an article of this nature and its prowess in both regards is not merely a matter of speculation. If you want to lose weight caffeine anhydrous can help immensely.

It's a scientifically proven fact that can be supported by the results obtained from numerous studies, including one conducted in Denmark in 1990 and another conducted in 1980, so its safe to say scientists have been aware of the weight loss boosting powers of caffeine for quite some time.

Vitamin B3: Balances Cholesterol Levels

Vitamin B3 is an important water-soluble vitamin. Like any other vitamin it is required for good health and performs numerous functions within the body, including helping to balance cholesterol levels and ensuring a healthy cardiovascular system. Vitamin B3 is also necessary for a healthy metabolism, so it's easy to understand why it has been added here.

Capsimax Review Summary

Although capsicum is a powerful ingredient, Capsimax Powder could perhaps be best seen as an improved version because the other ingredients in the blend support its abilities and piperine is an especially valuable inclusion because it is likely to improve them.

However, we always make a point of stressing the fact that the presence of a good ingredient in weight management dietary supplements does not always ensure effective weight loss pills. Many diet pill manufacturers hinder the abilities of good ingredients by diluting them with ones of lesser quality and/or make other errors during the blending process.

This is why we always look at a number of other factors, including customer feedback, when we are evaluating the diet pills we review on this site. So the take home point is this: Capsimax Powder is an extremely good ingredient, but many products that contain it may still fail to work.

Capsimax FAQ

What is Capsimax?

Capsimax is a proprietary blend of Capsicum fruit extract, piperine, caffeine, and niacin. It is often used as a weight loss supplement. Capsicum annum is a type of chili pepper.

The capsaicin in chili peppers is thought to boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

Piperine, an alkaloid found in black pepper, may also promote weight loss by increasing thermogenesis and energy expenditure.

Caffeine is a well-known metabolism booster, and niacin helps the body to better utilize energy from food.

