China supports all efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis by peaceful means: Premier Li Keqiang

China supports all efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis by peaceful means, Chinese PremierLi Keqiang said on Friday.

Li made his remarks during a press conference after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Stressing that China follows an independent foreign policy of peace, Li said on the Ukrainian situation, China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed and the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously.

Based on these, China makes its own assessment and is willing to work actively together with the international community to bring back peace, he added.

The current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, Li said, and urged that efforts be made to support Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties, keep the talks going and bring about a peaceful outcome.

The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the situation from escalating or even running out of control, the Chinese premier noted, saying it's a common consensus reached by the international community.

Calling for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Li said China will continue providing humanitarian aid to the Eastern European country.

He warned that relevant sanctions will further impact the global economy which has already been ravaged by the pandemic. "This is in the interest of no one," he said.

Li said China is ready to make its own constructive efforts to maintain world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity.