Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati, OH entreprenuer is a real estate mogul who has been active in the Cincinnati market for many years. He got his start in the industry as a developer and has since expanded into brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, he has focused on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties.

Christopher Hildebrant BIO

Christopher Hildebrandt is a third-generation real estate developer from Cincinnati, Ohio. His father and grandfather were both involved in the industry, so it was only natural that he would follow in their footsteps. After studying finance and real estate at Georgetown College, he began his career as an intern at a local development company. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a partner within a year.

In 2008, he founded Morelia Group, which has since become one of the leading developers in the city. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Christopher is an expert in every aspect of real estate development, from land acquisition and entitlements to construction and marketing. He has played a significant role in the redevelopment of several historic neighborhoods in Cincinnati, and his projects have won numerous awards for their design and livability.

Christopher is a firm believer in giving back to the community he grew up in and is actively involved in several local charities. He currently serves on the board of directors for Supportive Living Solutions, a non-profit organization that provides housing and support services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the years, Christopher has completed numerous development projects in the Cincinnati area. He has also been active in brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, his focus has been on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties. Christopher's development projects have included everything from office buildings and retail centers to residential properties and mixed-use developments. He has also been involved in many brokerage and investment activities, including acquiring and disposing of properties, leasing space, and managing portfolios. In recent years, Christopher has been mainly focused on helping to revitalize the Cincinnati area.

He has developed new projects that have brought new life to existing neighborhoods and worked on breathing new life into older properties that had fallen into disrepair. By investing in the Cincinnati area, Christopher is helping to ensure that it remains a vibrant and thriving community for years to come. Chris Has been featured around the web in articles such as:

Christopher Hildebrandt is also the CEO of Morelia Group, a full-service real estate development, investment, and management company. Morelia Group was founded in Cincinnati in 2008 to revitalize the city's urban core.

Since its inception, Morelia Group has been involved in many development projects, including residential, commercial, mixed-use, and industrial properties. In addition to its work in Cincinnati, Morelia Group has also developed properties in other cities across the United States. Christopher Hildebrandt is a driving force behind Morelia Group's success, and he is passionate about helping to transform the city of Cincinnati into a thriving metropolis.

In 2022 the Morelia Group has plans to launch a new project in Cincinnati that will bring even more jobs and investment to the area. These projects are still in the planning stages and is expected to be a mixed-use development, including residential, commercial, and retail space. The three combined project will comprise of 100,000 of commercial space, 400 multifamily units and cost $140,000,000.