Clenbutrol Review, Real Clenbutrol Reviews With Before and After Results

Clenbutrol is a legal alternative to Clenbuterol. It was created to give anyone looking to burn body fat the same benefits as the steroid clen with the safety or legal issues. This Clenbutrol review covers all aspects of the product; what is it, what it does, what is in it and also provides some real Clenbutrol reviews from customers that have used it.

Clenbutrol Quick Facts

Product: Clenbutrol

Manufacturer: Wolfson Brands

Category: Legal steroid alternative, natural bodybuilding supplements, weight loss supplement

Benefits: lose fat, lose weight, preserve lean muscle mass, improve blood flow

Pros: Rapid fat loss, natural supplement, cost effective, safe

Cons: Sold online only - USA, Canada, Australia and UK

Bottom line: If you are considering Clenbuterol or an anabolic steroid to lose weight or burn fat use Clenbutrol instead. Crazy Bulk is the legal and safe alternative and it is cheaper as well!

Clenbutrol Cutting Stacks

Clenbutrol can be stacked with other Crazy Bulk products to form a steroid cutting stack. Combine 2 or more supplements can help synergyze your results and produce quicker fat loss and shredding results.

1 x Anvarol (Anavar), 1 x Testo-Max (Sustanon), 1 x Winsol (Winstrol), 1 x Clenbutrol (Clenbuterol), 1 x FREE Cutting Guide

Clenbutrol Results - Before and After

Here are some real before and after results from men and women who have used Clenbutrol and lost body fat and experienced muscle gain.

Clenbutrol Review

Clenbutrol is manufactured and sold by Crazybulk, who provide fast worldwide shipping on all of their products.Clenbuterol is a legal form of Clenbuterol Hydrochloride, which was developed to combat asthma and other respiratory disorders, before being taken off the pharmaceutical market.

One of clen’s side effects is significant weight loss. Once this was discovered it became a popular off-label blackmarket skinny drug. It’s also been abused by athletes for its performance enhancing abilities. The problem is, that form of clen caused some negative side effects.

Crazybulk products are mostly legal steroids that they have engineered to be legal and safe equivalents of their synthetic anabolic steroid counterparts. Crazybulk DBal (read our write-up on D-Bal here), for example, is their legal steroid alternative for Dianabol (aka Dbol or methandrostenolone).

This review will focus on Crazybulk’s Clenbutrol, the premium fat burner and weight loss formula, which is similarly named to Clenbuterol (there’s one ‘e’ different), which as you may know is a stimulant which, amongst other things, is famous for its ability to increase fat burning rates significantly in people.

Clenbutrol from Crazybulk is legal clenbuterol, and can be used safely for weight loss or to cut excess fat It can only be purchased from the official Crazybulk website. It is the only place you can be sure to buy genuine Clenbutrol.

Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol Benefits

Use in cutting cycles to shred body fat

Preserve lean muscle mass

Increases basal metabolic rate

Improves cardiovascular performance

Clenbutrol Reviews from Real Customers

"I started using Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol about eight weeks ago, and I've already seen some amazing results. I'm down 10 lbs of body fat and my lean muscle mass is up by five pounds. I've never shredded body fat like this before! The best part is that I'm not even sacrificing any of my muscle gains or gains in strength or endurance. If anything, I'm actually getting stronger and more explosive. I highly recommend Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol for anyone who wants to shred fat cells and preserve lean muscle mass and get a lean and ripped body. It's crazy effective!"

"I'm a competitive bodybuilder, so I know a thing or two about cutting cycles. Clenbutrol is by far the best product I've ever used for shredding excess fat and preserving lean muscle mass. I was really impressed with how quickly it worked. I started seeing results within the first few weeks, and by the end of the cutting cycle I was absolutely ripped. My muscle to fat ratio is spot on. My friends were all asking me what my secret was, but I just told them it was all about hard work, dedication, a proper diet and an intense workout and exercise routine. The truth is, though, that Clenbutrol gave me the edge I needed to compete in my latest competition. I'm not sure how I would have done without it. If you're looking for a dietary supplement that burns fat that can help you achieve your fitness goals, I highly recommend Clenbutrol."

"I started using Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol about 2 months ago and I have already seen a dramatic difference in my appearance. I was always self-conscious about my weight, but now I feel more confident than ever. I've lost a significant amount of fat, and my muscles appear more defined. I've also noticed an increase in my energy levels. Overall, I am extremely happy with the results that I have achieved. I have tried other fat burners but Clenbutrol has definitely helped me to get in the best shape of my life!"

Clenbuterol, Clen, Bute - Original Clen Pills for Weight Loss

Clenbuterol (the synthetic drug) - aka Clen, or ‘Bute - is a drug in a category known as sympathomimetic amines. It is not a steroid as a lot of people think, despite its association with them. However, it is just as illegal and just as banned in sports.

Sympathomimetic amines exert their effects by stimulating the sympathetic nervous system. The SNS’s primary function is to activate your flight-or-flight response, but it is always on, so to speak, at a base level.

Clenbuterol alters levels of adrenaline (epinephrine), noradrenaline (norepinephrine) and dopamine, which in turn stimulates the person using the drug. It also enhances their respiratory intake and oxygenation. Some studies even suggest it is mildly anabolic (muscle growth) while cutting fat considerably.

Many bodybuilders, Hollywood stars, athletes, models, and countless dieters around the world have used clenbuterol as either a fat loss agent, a performance enhancing drug (PED), or both.

The problem: Clen can have some pretty severe side effects.

Crazy Bulk - Leading Manufacturer of Legal Steroids

Crazy Bulk are the current leader in the research, development and sales of legal steroids. Examples of their legal steroids include:

D-Bal - most popular legal steroid available

Anadrole

Decaduro

Trenorol

Testo-Max

Anvarol

Winsol

As you can see these are the legal and safe versions of famous steroids, such as Dianabol (DBol), Anadrol (A-Bombs / A50s), Deca-Durabolin (Deca), Trenbolone (Tren / Fina), Testosterone or Sustanon, Anavar, and Winstrol.

Two or more products can be combined to create stacks - the most popular is the steroid cutting stack - this includes alternatives to Clen, Winstrol, Anavar and Sustanon 250/

Clenbutrol is only different for the fact that it is based on an mimetic amine rather than a steroid but the plug is the same: it’s made of legal and safe inclusions.

Crazybulk products are available worldwide, and shipping is excellent. People who live in far-flung regions and those who have difficulty with expensive and lengthy shipping don’t have to worry anymore.

These legal steroids and products like Clenbutrol can be delivered to Australia, UK, Canada, USA, most of Europe and more places.

The company’s official website is the place to get them, the only place in fact. It’s a way of controlling the flow of their products and ensuring there are no counterfeiters out there. You know it’s genuine if you got it from Crazybulk themselves.

As far as customer support, it’s all there, in human form, on the end of a phone, a live online chat room and physical addresses. This is not a pop-up internet scam that disappears overnight. They are well established and have a big social media presence and huge customer base.

To sweeten the deal even more, they have got some special prices at the moment. Buy 2 Get 1 Free and free gifts being given away with purchases, that kind of thing.

This company is by far the best and most respectable of its kind.

Side Effects of Clenbuterol Hydrochloride

Clenbuterol Hydrochloride has been a controlled substance for some time now, and is banned and/or illegal in most countries since it was discovered to cause negative side effects.

These include cardiac hypertrophy, where the wall tissue of the heart starts to enlarge, thereby increasing pressure and reducing the size of the blood pumping chambers.

Clen also lead to uncontrollable weight loss and eating disorders. A common problem people had was the over-stimulation it could induce.

Often it is combined with training because it has respiratory enhancing abilities, allowing more oxygen into the system and promoting fat-burning as a source of fuel. However, the heart is also taxed and heart rate could get quickly out of hand. People have passed out, suffered from seizures and been severely unwell due to clenbuterol’s two-faced effects.

Does Clenbutrol from Crazybulk cause Side Effects?

Crazybulk have taken the danger out of their legal clen alternative. The formula itself contains compounds which are also in the sympathomimetic amine category, and also act on the sympathetic nervous system to burn fat and boost energy.

The difference is that the Crazybulk formula inclusions / ingredients increase fat burning without significantly increasing heart rate, and with no ill effects to cardiac tissue at all.

You could say they are cousin compounds, but one is much much safer than the other.

In addition to this, Crazybulk only includes ingredients and compounds from the natural world; those found in plants and fruits from all corners of the globe.

Once they find the right ingredient, they are able to extract it and concentrate it so that an effective amount can be packed into the capsules.

Does Crazybulk Clenbutrol Work?

Without a doubt, you need to do your part for Clenbutrol to work. The original clen could only do so much without the user watching what they ate and doing enough cardio work.

Crazybulk Clenbutrol is similar in this respect. A calorie controlled diet is helpful if the user is to lose significant fat mass, and an exercise schedule is great if the user wants to keep muscle mass and further burn fat.

The company makes a few cutting products; Winsol and Anvarol are the others, and they are legal steroids, modeled after Winstrol and Anavar.

Clenbutrol is the one all-out fat burner on their product line, and it’s the only one they really need. Fantastic job.

Where to Buy Clenbutrol

Clenbutrol is available directly from the Crazy Bulk website. It is not available to buy in store over the counter at the likes of GNC, Walmart or Walgreens

Clenbutrol Review Conclusion

Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol is an excellent fat burner for both men and women. It can be used as a weight loss supplement or a cutting supplement by bodybuilders who want to get lean muscle mass without losing hard-earned muscle mass. Clenbutrol is legal and safer than the drug Clenbuterol, making it a preferred choice for those looking for a quality product that delivers real results.