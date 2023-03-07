Contrave Weight Loss Reviews – Before and After Results, Naltrexone Bupropion Over the Counter Alternatives

If you have been researching information on Contrave prescription weight loss pills this article should answer any questions you may have. Contrave is highly effective but not suitable for all – for this reason we have included some natural alternatives – weight loss pills that work like Contrave and are available over the counter without prescription.

Alternatives to Contrave

Here are the four best over the counter alternatives to Contrave (Naltrexone Bupropion):

What is Contrave?

Naltrexone–Bupropion, sold under the brand name Contrave among others, is a fixed-dose combination medication for managing chronic obesity in adults. Naltrexone–Bupropion is also prescribed to treat depression.

As with similar options, Contrave is used in combination with a reduced-calorie and balanced diet and increased physical activity.

Contrave’s main value is as an appetite suppressant. It’s produced in pill format and the standard dose is two pills two times per day. The first dose is taken with breakfast and the second one is taken with lunch.

As is the case with other prescription weight loss medications, Contrave is only available to people who are extremely overweight or obese. It’s not intended for people who only need to shed a few pounds.

Unlike Phentermine, generic prescription drug, and similar prescription-only options, Contrave is not a scheduled drug or a stimulant.

Although it is unclear how Contrave works for weight loss, researchers speculate it may control hunger by influencing the mesolimbic reward system in the brain.

However, although there can be no doubting the medication’s value as a weight loss aid, Contrave also has the potential to cause serious side effects.

Even consuming the pills alongside high-fat meals can increase the risk of seizures.

Contrave may also increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and other psychiatric disorders and the dangers it may prevent to the heart have not yet been established.

Not surprisingly, many people who are offered a Contrave prescription to promote weight loss, decline the opportunity and seek out safer over the counter alternatives to use instead.

Finding a good alternative to Contrave can be time-consuming. It’s very easy to be misled.

So what are the best alternatives to Contrave? After evaluating the potential of dozens of dietary supplements we have found a few excellent natural diet supplements that are safe, effective, and easy to use.

#1. PhenQ

PhenQ is one of the most popular natural diet pills available to buy over the counter. It’s extremely effective and has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight.

PhenQ was developed for people seeking a safe and effective alternative to Phentermine. It’s an equally good substitute for Contrave.

Contrave and Phentermine, mainly function as appetite suppressants. Although effective hunger control is always desirable, both options offer a very limited level of weight loss support.

PhenQ is a more versatile option. In addition to providing high-potency natural appetite suppressants, it provides powerful metabolism boosters.

By increasing daily energy expenditure, the metabolism boosters in PhenQ help you to burn more calories and fat than you could hope to burn by diet and exercise alone.

PhenQ also boosts energy, helping to prevent energy slumps and diet-related fatigue. It discourages fat storage as well and also enhances mood. If dieting tends to make you feel moody and blue, PhenQ is the best Contrave alternative to choose.

Much of PhenQ’s appetite-suppressing ability is due to nopal (Caralluma fimbriata). Research shows extracts taken from this species of cactus are very effective in controlling hunger and boosting weight loss. [1]

PhenQ also provides cayenne pepper extract as Capsimax (respected branded ingredient). The capsaicin in cayenne supports fat loss in multiple ways including, suppressing hunger, boosting metabolism, and decreasing adipogenesis (fat cell formation). [2]

PhenQ is the only diet pill that provides a-Lacys Reset. That’s a notable point because this clever pairing of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine can deliver impressive levels of fat loss alongside modest improvements in muscle mass.

When you are trying to lose weight, any improvement in muscle mass can only be seen as being beneficial because it increases metabolism. This sets the stage for sustainable weight loss.

PhenQ Positives and Negatives

Pros

Vegan-friendly fat burner

Contains proven ingredients

No known side effects

Supports weight loss in multiple ways

Excellent customer reviews

Restores healthy weight

Free international shipping on all orders

Free bottles are available to customers who place larger orders

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer’s website

Can sell out due to high levels of customer demand

#2. Phen24

When you buy Phen24 you are getting two supplements for the price of one. The first supplement provides daytime weight loss support while also boosting energy and fighting fatigue. The second supplement encourages better quality sleep while also enhancing nighttime fat loss.

As the name suggests, this two-part weight loss system is designed to support weight loss 24 hours a day.

However, although there are very obvious differences between Phen24 Day and Phen24 Night, the two supplements have certain features in common. Both of them boost metabolism and control hunger. They just use different ingredients to do it.

Phen24 Day harnesses the power of capsaicin. It’s the main fat-burning compound in the daytime formula and the most important appetite suppressant as well. [2]

However, Phen24 Day provides seven additional ingredients that further enhance weight loss. One of them is caffeine. In addition to being one of the best natural energy boosters, it’s a thermogenic fat burner. [3]

Phen24 Night provides green tea extract. Like cayenne, green tea provides powerful fat-burning compounds. [4]

However, green tea does not help control appetite. Phen24 provides glucomannan to do this instead.

Taken from the roots of the konjac plant, glucomannan expands in the stomach making it feel full. It’s a research-backed ingredient that will work wonders for preventing nighttime hunger. [5]

Slightly more complex than the daytime fat burner, Phen24 Night contains 12 ingredients instead of 8. Hops extract is one of the most important inclusions.

Research shows Hops provides compounds that can accelerate visceral fat loss while also supporting improvements in sleep. [6, 7]

Phen24 Positives and Negatives

Pros

Vegan-friendly diet pill

24-hour weight loss system

Boosts energy during the day

Improves sleep

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Free international shipping with all orders

Free bottles are available to customers who place larger orders

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the manufacturer’s website

#3. Zotrim

Zotrim is a popular diet pill powered by herbs. It is the complete opposite to weight loss meds like Contrave (Naltrexone – Bupropion). It’s been available for more than 20 years and has helped many thousands of people to lose weight naturally.

Much like Contrave, the main thing Zotrim does is suppress appetite. That makes its value very limited in comparison to the other top Contrave alternatives. However, let’s not forget Contrave has the same limitations, and using the medication can entail many risks, while Zotrim is side effect free.

Zotrim’s credentials as a Contrave alternative are actually surprisingly good because it has already outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials.

The key ingredients that allow this herbal weight loss pill to be so good for suppressing hunger are yerba mate, guarana, and damiana.

Research shows this trio of botanical extracts work together exceptionally well, reducing hunger by delaying gastric emptying, resulting in significant weight loss. [8]

Zotrim Pros and Cons

Positives

Vegan-friendly weight loss pill

Non prescription weight loss pill

Scientifically proven formula

The formula has outperformed prescription drugs

Excellent customer reviews

Free international shipping on all orders

Free boxes of pills available with larger orders

100-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

Only functions as an appetite suppressant

You can only buy it from the manufacturer’s website

#4. Leanbean

Another excellent alternative to Contrave weight loss drugs, Leanbean is a diet pill for women. It functions as a fat burner and an appetite suppressant. In addition to having greater versatility than Contrave, Leanbean is side-effect free. It’s stimulant-free too. That’s another point in its favor.

Much of Leanbean’s appetite-suppressing ability is due to glucomannan. This option provides one full gram of it, three times per day. As we mentioned earlier, glucomannan is a root fiber that expands inside the stomach, increasing satiety, and making it feel full. [5]

The main fat burner in Leanbean is choline. Research involving female martial artists suggests this option ranks among the best fat-burning ingredients for women. [9]

However, Leanbean offers women additional weight loss support by helping to regulate estrogen. This is another area where this natural supplement trumps the abilities of Contrave, along with all the top alternatives.

Estrogen levels in women often fluctuate. Especially during menstruation. These fluctuations often cause weight gain and, during menopause, the situation can become many times worse.

Leanbean addresses these issues by providing turmeric. Also known as the golden spice, turmeric contains curcumin.

Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant that offers many benefits. One of the things it does is help regulate estrogen. Curcumin does this very efficiently and is one of the best natural remedies for premenstrual syndrome [PMS] symptoms. [10]

Leanbean Pros and Cons

Pros

Natural weight loss pill designed for women

Stimulant-free

Vegan-friendly fat burner

Regulates estrogen

Powerful appetite suppressant

Metabolism booster and fat burner

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Buy 3 bottles, get an extra bottle free

90-Day Money-Back Guarantee (With the Bikini Bundle)

Cons

Only available from the official website

What is Naltrexone with Bupropion?

Contrave pairs Naltrexone with Bupropion. Naltrexone is an opioid agonist that is primarily used for treating alcohol, smoking cessation or opioid abuse disorders and addictions. Bupropion is a popular antidepressant.

Contrave Dosage

Each Contrave pill provides 8 mg of Naltrexone and 90 mg of Bupropion. [11]

The combination drug that’s now marketed as Contrave gained FDA approval in 2014. However, the FDA only permits doctors to prescribe it to patients who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher or have a BMI of 27 or higher and also have at least one weight-related medical condition such as hypertension or type-2 diabetes.

How to Use Contrave

New users begin by taking only one Contrave diet pill per day. This is taken at breakfast. The dose remains the same for a week.

On the second week of treatment (presuming there are no side effects or contraindications) Contrave users take a second pill before dinner.

This sliding scale continues for a further two weeks:

Week 3: Two pills in the morning + one pill before dinner

Week 4: Two pills in the morning + two pills before dinner

Four pills per day is the maximum dose and should never be exceeded.

Contrave Before and After Results for Weight Reduction

Taking Contrave will affect people differently. Results appear to vary from one Contrave user to the next. However, some people who use this weight loss medication report weight losses of around 12 lbs per month.

One Contrave user, who began using the medication in January 2021, reports losing 104 lbs by the same date the following year. That’s an average weight loss of around two pounds per week.

However, weight losses can also plateau. For example, one Contrave user who lost 30 lbs quite quickly began noticing severe weight fluctuations and was gaining and then losing around 5 lbs per month.

Another user, who found Contrave was effectively controlling her appetite and food cravings, says it stopped working from day five onward.

Some users even claim to still be prone to episodes of binge eating. It’s pretty clear Contrave does not work for everyone but the situation is the same with most other FDA-approved weight loss medications.

Contrave Interaction Issues, Dangers, and Side Effects

Contrave has the potential to interact badly with certain other medications. So, if you are taking medicines your doctor is unaware of, it’s important to share this information before accepting a Contrave prescription.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this Contrave Review, this medication is known to cause suicidal thoughts and behaviors. However, research suggests these issues may be confined to Contrave users who are younger than 24 years old – young adults.

Contrave may also cause seizures. The manufacturer states the risk is dose-related. The higher the dose, the greater the potential for seizures. Eating high-fat meals also increases the dangers. You may recall we also pointed this out earlier on in this Contrave review.

Other potential dangers include:

Allergic reactions/anaphylactic shock

Drug interactions

Liver harm

Mania/manic episodes

High blood pressure

Elevated heart rate

Severe constipation

Slight dizziness

Angle-closure glaucoma

All the above issues are detailed on the Contrave website.

Contrave customer reviews suggest headaches are quite common among Contrave users. One user describes her headaches as “horrific.” Other people may not be using the same term but it’s pretty clear from what they are saying that Contrave headaches can be very bad. Reports of needing to lie down are quite common.

Other reported side effects include:

Insomnia and trouble sleeping

Tinnitus

Nausea

Apathy

Crying spells

Constipation

Diarrhea

Intestinal gas/stomach gurgling

Hot flushes

Sweating

Dizziness

Anxiety

Jitters tightness of the throat/chest

Dry mouth/thirst

Dry eyes

Other Weight loss Drugs Like Contrave

There are several other prescription weight loss pills that work in a similar way to Contrave (Naltrexone – Bupropion).

Contrave Review Conclusion (Is Contrave Worth It?)

Contrave works well for many people and, although it also presents certain dangers and side effects, the FDA appears to believe the medication’s value is great enough to justify the risks.

However, some potential and former Contrave users do not find the risks acceptable. Some decide not to use it while others who were happy to try using Contrave for weight loss have to halt the treatment because the medication made them feel so unwell.

The manufacturer is aware that using Contrave has risks. So is the FDA. It even insists the medication is distributed with a black box warning about the risk of “suicidal thoughts and behaviors and neuropsychiatric reactions.” [12]

A black box warning is the strictest and most serious warning the FDA assigns to medications. It draws attention to serious/life-threatening side effects or risks. [13]

Is Contrave worth it? This is a question each person must answer for themselves. Customer reviews show Contrave results can vary, as can the side effects. The only way to know how you will respond to the treatment is to try it and see.

However, with so many safe and effective alternatives available to buy over the counter, if you don’t want to risk using Contrave, there is no need to do so.

In addition to providing information about Contrave, this review details the pros and cons of four natural diet pills you could use instead. All of them have money-back guarantees. They are risk-free in all of the ways that count.

Contrave for Weight Loss FAQs

How long does Contrave take to work?

Results vary. However, many Contrave users who have lost weight notice decent levels of weight loss by the fourth week of treatment. Losing weight differs from person to person.

How Much Weight Can I Lose With Contrave?

The amount of weight someone can lose with Contrave depends on several factors, including the individual’s activity level, diet, and other lifestyle habits. Additionally, results may vary from person to person. It is important for an individual to use Contrave as directed by their doctor.

Is it safe to drink alcohol with Contrave?

Drinking alcohol while using Contrave is unwise. Doing so increases the risk of seizures.

Can I take Contrave with Coffee?

Contrave contains Bupropion, which does not interact favorably with caffeine. Drinking coffee while using Contrave increases the risk of side effects such as insomnia, irritability, tremors, and seizures. All sources of caffeine are best avoided, including energy drinks and some sodas.

Can I take Ibuprofen with Contrave?

Yes. Bearing in mind the risk of severe headaches while using Contrave, you may be extremely glad to do so.

Research Sources and clinical studies

