Could This Investment Opportunity Solve Your Student Loan Stress?

Millions of people are making a passive income from NFTs. NFTs form part of the web that's cryptocurrencies and the Metaverse. If you haven't heard about them before, NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens. They're a unique digital asset, although there can be thousands of versions of that NFT on the market. Despite being thousands of versions, there's one true owner of the original that capitalizes from what's known as the creator fees.
Sounds confusing? It's relatively simple once you understand the basics. Below, we'll explore the basics of this simple investment idea that could help you cope with the pressures of student loan fees.
The History Of NFTs
The history of NFTs tells a story of digital assets that started as artwork - that's where the real interest is at the minute. But, NFTs are expanding into trading cards, music, and gaming that spans far beyond ownership of the artwork. Still, when you start your NFT journey, you'll notice that most NFTs are digital artworks that range from memes to hand-drawn masterpieces that sell for thousands.
NFTs shot to fame in 2021, but the technology has been around since 2014. The fact that NFTs only really shot to fame in 2021 is reason enough for this to be a viable investment, especially since they're deep-rooted in the up-and-coming Metaverse and play-to-earn gaming.
Considering NFTs are still very much in their infancy, there isn't much history to discuss. They are designed to be part of the Ethereum blockchain - many NFTs give people access to spots on the Metaverse or let people play some of the play-to-earn games. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular games - to begin playing, users need to purchase Axie's, which are selling for thousands.
Starting Your Journey
Starting your NFT journey might be easier for some people to wrap their heads around than crypto investing is, for example. Interestingly, however, because NFTs form part of the Ethereum blockchain, you must buy ETH to start your NFT journey. Still, it pays to have a basic understanding of cryptocurrency because the two assets are intrinsically linked.
Find a crypto exchange market and set up a wallet to store your digital assets - assets being the ETH you buy and the NFTs you acquire. Having an account on a crypto exchange will provide you with an easy way to top up your ETH funds, and the wallet will become a base for you to trade from. Most NFT marketplaces are compatible with the most popular wallets, like Metamask and Coinbase.
Once you have those set up and you've connected them to an NFT marketplace, like OpenSea, it's time to start your investment journey. Explore marketplaces to see what NFT projects and drops are trending, how much they're going for, and the value history. Some NFT projects will have only been live for a few days or a week, so the value history won't provide a realistic overview of the trajectory the NFT might follow.
That's why the NFT market is such an excellent investment. Nearly every project is still in its infancy, thanks to the market not taking off until 2021, which means there are plenty of opportunities to capitalize on NFTs.
You'll notice that you need at least 0.1 to 0.5 of ETH to begin your journey - although some NFTs with bags of potential are on the marketplace for much less, like the new Comsodino and Candy Hunter collections which are both expected to soar in value over the coming weeks.
Joining The Social Community
When you explore marketplaces, you'll notice that most NFT projects have a Twitter handle tied to them - that's because Twitter is the biggest platform for NFT chatter. NFT communities share news, insights, and sales, making it one of the best social media platforms to join at the beginning of your NFT journey.
Look at trending hashtags and follow some of the biggest NFT accounts on Twitter to start familiarizing yourself with the industry.
Finding An NFT
Finding an NFT is a tricky bit. One option is to mint new NFTs. Minting is the process of turning a digital file into a digital asset. Once minted, the owner can then sell the NFT to hopefully profit on the original cost of the minting process. You'll notice that minting is slightly cheaper than waiting for the NFT to hit the marketplace - use Twitter to discover new drops and learn when the public minting process is taking place.
The other option is to buy an NFT already on the marketplace if you think it will gain value. For example, many NFT projects will drop without revealing the true identity of the NFT. The reveal happens a few days later, and the value of that NFT should increase. Again, you can use Twitter to understand what NFTs people are buying into and why, and then make your own decision about whether you want to as well.
Buying into NFTs is an exciting journey. For someone who might not understand the numerical complexities of crypto, NFTs offer a new digital asset way of investing money that's exciting. Combine this with an exploration into the Metaverse and play to earn gaming, and you could unlock a new way of generating a passive income.
