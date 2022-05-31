CRAFTD vs Jaxxon vs The GLD Shop vs Cernucci, Who Has the Better Cuban Chain?

Cuban Link chains went mainstream decades ago, but we’re seeing yet another resurgence with modern hip hop and jewelry culture. Today’s Cuban Chains take the classic formula and add a sleek, minimal twist, making it more accessible to the masses without sacrificing style.

Maybe you’re brand new to the jewelry scene or you’re just looking for some extra inspiration - a Cuban chain is a must-have no matter your age, background, or style. The best part is that these necklaces and bracelets are so diverse in shape and size, so there’s something for everyone.

But here’s what jewelry newcomers want to know: what brand offers the best entry-level Cuban Chain, and what are the factors that indicate quality and value? In this article, we’re comparing the top four brands in the space to give you a clear-cut answer on the best Cuban Links in the market.

1. CRAFTD London

CRAFTD is known for making some of the finest men’s jewelry and bringing it directly to the customer at excellent prices. While they only offer a handful of Cuban Link chains, each one is perfectly balanced in its design and unmatched in terms of quality.

With CRAFTD, you’ve got all the bases covered for Cuban Links. Choose between silver and 18k gold, then decide on the width and length of your chosen bracelet or necklace. If you can’t decide on a chain, you can grab a Cuban starter set that includes both pieces at a better value.

Another standout feature is the strong, signature box clasp that complements the thickness and style of the chain itself. This clasp completes the look of the piece and offers an intuitive user experience.

These pieces are true classics in the Cuban Link style, and with outstanding prices, it’s clear why CRAFTED is our No. 1 pick.

2. Jaxxon

Known for their Italian materials and construction, Jaxxon is a fierce competitor in the Cuban Link chain market. While their products are priced a bit higher, customers get the benefit of gold-bonded 14k and perks like premium packaging for gifts.

We like the sharp and minimal style of Jaxxon’s Cuban Links, and also appreciate the range of colors and lengths that are available. Few other brands offer unique variations like rose gold and coated black rhodium in their Cuban Link lineup.

One downside here is that Jaxxon opts for a lobster clasp on its Cuban Link chains, which may prove frustrating when taking your favorite necklace or bracelet and off.

3. The GLD Shop

One thing is for sure when browsing The GLD Shop website - these guys bring a lot of variety to the table. That’s made clear by the wide array of Cuban Link products found within their pages, and you can count on some surprises along the way.

The GLD Shop has everything from white gold Cuban chokers for the ladies, all the way up to enormous 19mm prong-style links for the men. This brand doesn’t compromise on quality, either, and the chains have an authentic look and a heavy feel when worn.

We also like the materials options that GLD gives the customer. You can choose between gold-plated, solid gold (both 10k and 14k) so you get the piece that fits your budget perfectly.

4. Cernucci

When you shop with Cernucci, we recommend wearing shades before browsing - prepare to be blinded by bling! Iced-out jewelry is the signature style you get with this brand, and they don’t shortchange the customer on gem-studded Cuban Links.

Synthetic diamonds are plentiful on Cernucci’s site, so this is your go-to brand if you have a taste for the ice. Luckily, you can also find classic Cuban Links with quality 18k gold plating.

We credit Cernucci with creativity and offering fairly-priced jewelry, but we have to question the quality and authenticity as well. You may be happy with these chains as an affordable piece to fill gaps in your collection, but perhaps it’s not a long-term pick.

Bonus Tip: Shop Smart

Navigating the jewelry market is all about avoiding red flags, especially online. When it comes to buying Cuban Chains, you want to learn as much about a brand before hitting the checkout button. Transparency is everything, and the best brands have nothing to hide.

This means learning about a company’s materials, construction methods, customer support, and more. The brands on this list do an exceptional job at all the above, but there are less trustworthy vendors out there to avoid.

Do yourself a favor and read reviews so that you shop smart and get a Cuban Link chain that will last for years to come.

Your Perfect Cuban Chain Awaits

You can’t go wrong with any of the brands we highlighted in this article, and it comes down to preference at the end of the day. Find a style you like, do your research, and finally find the Cuban Links you love.