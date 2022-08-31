Image provided by Brian Sheth

Creating Stronger Units: Brian Sheth on Resilient Teams

The United States Air Force program AFWERX aims to foster a culture of innovation — and who better to illustrate that than self-made billionaire Brian Sheth? Sheth was featured as a guest speaker at the annual AFWERX Fusion virtual event. The highly relevant topic was the importance of ensuring resilient teams, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, AFWERX is “a technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the innovation arm of the Department Air Force, [which] accelerates agile and affordable capability transitions by teaming innovative technology developers with Airman and Guardian talent.” No wonder they enlisted Sheth to inform and inspire the troops.

Brian Sheth on Survival

Sheth became one of the youngest billionaires on the planet after he co-founded a private equity firm. In 2020, with a net worth exceeding $2 billion, he left his corporate career to devote more time to philanthropic work. That same year, he was invited to share some wisdom at AFWERX Fusion.

“Survival,” he told the audience. “Yeah, exactly right. When your back is to the wall and you've only got a few people on whom to make sure that with all the amazing people that you have, all the tools, all of the money that you have at your disposal, you still have access to new thinking, new ideas from small folks, from small businesses you can count, you come up with some really innovative solutions, and in the software world, those solutions can scale.

“That's why I was so impressed as I was reading about AFWERX and reading about the commitment to it — it's exactly the right type of program and from innovative teams. I think that's one of the big things; that is the biggest change I've noticed over the 20 years that I’ve been doing this.”

Sheth knows something about survival. He’s dedicated himself to environmental causes to save the planet. He’s well known in his hometown of Austin, Texas, for his generous outreach through the organization he founded with his wife, Adria, the Sheth Sangreal Foundation. His primary focus is on children's services and wildlife conservation, but his impact can also be felt across many other sectors.

The Earth Alliance was Brian Sheth's first venture into conservation. The organization helps to preserve the planet's life support systems. This nonprofit organization was founded by three co-chairs: Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth. Life on Earth is threatened by a growing climate crisis and biodiversity loss, which inspired the formation of the alliance.

The mission statement of the Sheth Sangreal Foundation reads, "For our children, our planet and our well-being, to ensure no one stands alone while protecting life in a changing world." Brian Sheth makes a real difference in millions of lives through this fantastic foundation, the base from which all his other charitable endeavors flow.

Sheth is also very involved in local issues. A multimillion-dollar campus was constructed by the Sheth Sangreal Foundation for the Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area, which serves underprivileged children.

Brian Sheth on Testing and Training

If COVID-19 taught the world anything, it's that we're both vulnerable and innovative as a species. Countless lives were lost, destroyed, and forever altered during this period. But we also showed the most incredible resilience. In business, as in life, being resilient doesn't happen by accident. Teams need to be prepared for the worst, and the best way to do this is by testing and training.

Testing candidates thoroughly during the recruitment process is a great way to ensure a good batch of recruits. Much like military services such as the U.S. Air Force, this also instills a sense of pride in the chosen candidates.

According to Sheth, one of his early mentors "impressed upon us how important it was not only to make sure that you take care of the people that you have but give the people that you have a sense that they all belong there and that it wasn't so easy to get there. So we started with this approach that folks in the military are very familiar with: testing all of the folks who wanted the opportunity ... It's not an easy test, just like many of the tests that the airmen have to go through to advance and succeed in the Air Force. There's tremendous pride, as they should have, in folks who are part of the [business] family."

Training plays a huge role, too. Once you have strong recruits, you must train them. Unfortunately, some of the most promising young recruits lack the correct nurturing and training early on, which can harm both the person and the company that has already invested time and resources.

"There's nothing more important than training the great people that you have,” Sheth declared. “One of the great sins that any organization, whether civilian or military, can do is take tremendously talented people, especially young people, and not train them appropriately before they send them on a mission. In our business, we call that 'bruising the fruit.'"

Brian Sheth on Stoicism

While enduring pain silently and bravely has its place, especially during hard times, stoicism isn't always the answer. It’s essential to express and share feelings of pain and vulnerability. Shared grief can strengthen teams and ultimately improve resilience. When team members have safe spaces and platforms to express themselves, it's good for everyone .

Sheth stressed this to his audience: "For all of your airmen, you guys are in a very tough business, and you're all extremely tough, but many of you, probably most of you, have families as well, and your families are your silent partners in all of this. Your kids still need to look at you as the moms and dads, the heroes they see.

“The first thing I would say is just [be] cognizant of that. Unfortunately, you guys have to be heroes every day at work, but then you have to be home and recognize that in your kids' eyes, you're still heroes, and you got to wear that. One of the ways I would say that is to involve them.”

“Sometimes tough people like you think that the best way to deal with adversity is to suck it up and be stoic. But, in my own experience, and this is less business and more being married for almost 20 years, sometimes when you share what's going on with you, and you share the pain that you have at work … that opens up the opportunity for them to heal as well because they're going through the same thing.”

Brian Sheth on Size

There’s a common misconception that the bigger the team, the more productive, innovative, and resilient they are, but this is often not the case. Smaller teams can produce some of the best results for many reasons: First, they're innovative out of necessity, and second, they're more agile and capable of making decisions faster and more intuitively.

"Sometimes smaller is better,” said Sheth. “When we started [our company] 20 years ago, my partner and I would look at these big firms and make all sorts of statements about how big and slow they were. One of the things that we recognized fairly early on was we should always have a small arm. If you look at [our company] and all of our funds, many of them have gotten bigger and bigger and bigger. During that time, we would take some of our top people and redeploy them toward some of the smallest companies. Why? Because small, individual units often come up with the most innovative ideas out of necessity because they don't have the resources. It might be counterintuitive."