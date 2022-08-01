Danny Manich's Top 10 Favorite Sales Tips

Sales is not easy. It's not all just about saying the right things with the right smile. Sales is a process and a skill that takes time to master. Thankfully, you don't need to learn from scratch. There are many tried and true methods of sales that can help young professionals get a leg up on the competition. Here sales expert Danny Manich gives us his top ten favorite sales tips to help young professionals close more deals.

Danny Manich's Sales Tips

Sales tip number one is to always be prepared. This means having all the materials you need for your sales pitch and being knowledgeable about your product or service. If you're not prepared, you'll likely lose the sale.

The second sales tip from Danny Manich is to dress for success. This first impression is important in sales. You want to look like a professional who can be trusted.

The third sales tip from expert Danny Manich is to be a good listener. This means really hearing what the customer is saying and then providing them with a solution that meets their needs. If you're not listening, you'll miss important cues that could help you close the sale.

Fourth on Manich's list of sales tips is to build rapport. This means finding common ground with the customer and establishing a relationship of trust. If they like and trust you, they're more likely to do business with you. The best way to build rapport with a potential customer or client is to be honest and authentic. Sometimes it's not always about closing the deal on the first encounter or the first call. Sometimes it's about building a relationship of trust for the long-term.

Fifth, always follow up after meeting a potential customer. This shows that you're interested in their business and that you care about their needs. It's often the little things that make the difference in sales.

The sixth sales tip is to be persistent but not pushy. It's important to follow up with potential customers, but you don't want to become a nuisance. Find a balance and they'll appreciate your tenacity.

Seventh on Danny Manich's list of sales tips is to know your product inside and out. If you're passionate about what you're selling, it will show and the customer will respond positively. Not knowing what you're selling, or being too reliant on jargon and simply regurgitated phrases becomes especially obvious when you're dealing with a knowledgeable client. You can fool everyone, and that's why it's a bad idea to build a sales career on your ability to "fool" people. Instead, try being honest and authentic and actually offering people something that they will either need or enjoy.

Eighth, always be positive and upbeat. This doesn't mean you should ignore objections, but rather that you should face them with a positive attitude. Customers can sense when you believe in what you're selling, and they'll be more likely to buy from you if they see that you're enthusiastic. This isn't too say that you should be overbearing. You have to read each customer and situation for what it is. Some people want answers quick, Danny Manich says, others want to talk about the weather for a few minutes before getting down to business. Go with the flow of their energy at first, gain some trust and comfort and only then start to move things in the direction that you want them to go.

Ninth on the list of sales tips is to have a great elevator pitch. This is a brief sales pitch that you can use when you meet someone new and have only a short amount of time to make an impression. You want to be able to succinctly explain what you do, who you do it for, and why they need it. If you can do this, then you'll be well on your way to closing more sales.

Finally, Danny Manich's last sales tip is to always close with a call to action. This means ending your sales pitch with a clear next step for the customer. Do they need to buy now? Do they need to sign up for your service? Be clear about what you want them to do and make it easy for them to take that next step.

Danny Manich Sales Tips - Conclusion

If you follow these sales tips from Danny Manich, you'll be well on your way to closing more sales and becoming a top sales professional. Dress for success, be a good listener, build rapport, follow up, be persistent but not pushy, know your product inside and out, always be positive and upbeat, have a great elevator pitch, and always close with a call to action. Do all of these things and you're sure to see your sales numbers increase. Good luck!