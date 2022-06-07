Deca Durabolin Steroid Cycle: Results, Before and After, Buy Legal Deca

If you are looking to improve your muscle growth results you may be considering using Deca Durabolin. It is a potent anabolic steroid capable of helping bodybuilders bulk up and gain lean muscle mass.

There are risks attached - it is important to know what Deca is, how it works and what are the potential dangers and side effects. I will detail how to use Deca Durabolin for bodybuilding - how to cycle, what the correct dosage is and what other steroids to stack with it. I will show you where to BUY LEGAL DECA ONLINE

Decaduro is produced and sold for anyone wanting to experience muscle growth without risking their health and buying an illegal steroid.

Decaduro is legal to purchase directly from the official website. For best results it can be stacked with Dianabol.

When these steroids are stacked together, they can create an incredibly powerful muscle-building environment.

Quick muscle gains Increased strength and endurance Faster workout and training recovery Helps joints Can be used on bulking and cutting cycles

What is Deca Durabolin?

Steroid Name: Nandrolone Decanoate - Deca Durabolin

aka:Deca

Forms: Liquid injectable

Mostly Used For: Building muscle mass in bulking cycles

Stacked With: Deca is often stacked with Dianabol during bulking cycles. can also be stacked with Trenbolone and Sustanon to forma bulking stack.

Introduction to Deca Durabolin

There are two popular esterified forms of Nandrolone: Decanoate and Phenylpropionate. The latter is faster acting but doesn’t last as long in the body.

Nandrolone Decanoate, which was marketed by Organon as Deca Durabolin in the early 60s, remains the most popular form.

As a muscle mass building steroid, it is potent, but it is also widely used due to its therapeutic qualities with respect to joints and connective tissue - tendons and ligaments. This is something bodybuilders value highly, considering the strain they are putting these tissues under during training.

As side effects go, it is a bitter-sweet steroid. It does have low aromatization to estrogen, which reduces the risk of many unwanted effects.

However - like all Nandrolone variants - it is highly suppressive of endogenous testosterone. It is perhaps the most suppressive steroid there is.

Deca Durabolin Benefits to the Bodybuilder / Athlete

A lot of bodybuilders and athletes use Deca for its recovery and therapeutic properties during the off-season, especially strength athletes, pro bodybuilders and other sports which entail repetitive damage to joints and connective tissue.

Beyond that, higher doses of Deca Durabolin will lead to lean muscle mass gains and reduction of fat storage. However, due to the long decanoate ester, the effects take a while to kick in.

Again, this makes it a useful off-season steroid as it offers both the healing benefits and a slower, high quality muscle gain.

It also takes a while to leave the body, so drug-tested athletes don’t tend to use it during the competitive season.

Bodybuilders sometimes use Deca during a cutting phase as it provides muscle endurance benefits and pain relief in relatively low doses. Cutting diets are tough on the body and energy levels so any performance enhancement and relief is useful.

Side Effects of Deca Durabolin

There are some side effects and dangers that you should be aware of prior to Deca Durabolin use.

Endogenous Testosterone Suppression

Testosterone suppression is Deca Durabolin’s most powerful side effect. While every steroid suppresses natural testosterone production to varying degrees, the Nandrolone group is particularly strong.

The exact degree of suppression has varied between studies but some show a total suppression of endogenous testosterone after a single 100mg dose. Another study demonstrated significant reduction after a single 150mg dose.

Gårevik N(1), Börjesson A(1), Choong E(1), Ekström L(1), Lehtihet M(2) - Impact of single-dose nandrolone decanoate on gonadotropins, blood lipids and HMG CoA reductase in healthy men - Andrologia. 2016 Jun;48(5):595-600. doi: 10.1111/and.12488. Epub 2015 Sep 15 [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26370185]

On-cycle countermeasures usually involve exogenous testosterone supplementation. And once the cycle is finished a PCT (Post Cycle Therapy) plan should be followed so that normal natural testosterone production recovers. This may take months.

Gynecomastia - Man Boobs

Deca’s low conversion to estrogen compared to testosterone means that certain estrogenic effects are reduced.

However, gynecomastia (male breasts enlargement) is a risk due to the steroids affinity to the progesterone receptor. Imbalances between estrogen and progesterone are one of the root causes of gynecomastia, according to medical experts.

People often use Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) to reduce the side effects. Tamoxifen (e.g Nolvadex) is a popular choice and doesn’t have a negative impact on cholesterol levels like Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs) do.

Androgenic Effects

Androgenic effects, such as hair loss, acne and body hair growth are quite dependent on genetic predispositions. Nandrolone converts to dihydronandrolone (DHN) as opposed to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) which reduces its androgenicity.

The 5 alpha reductase enzyme is still the cause of this conversion but the use of 5-AR inhibitors such as Finasteride will actually increase the likelihood of androgenic side effects and so are not recommended.

Blood Lipid Profile - Cholesterol

Cholesterol levels will most likely be affected with Deca, as with nearly every steroid. HDL (aka good cholesterol) is reduced, while LDL (aka bad cholesterol) is increased.

These problems usually correct themselves post cycle, but long term and/or irresponsible steroid use can affect the cardiovascular system and increase the risk of heart disease.

Can Women Use Deca Durabolin?

While Deca is typically thought of as a male steroid, it can be used by women as well. In fact, Deca can be an effective tool for female bodybuilders who are looking to add muscle mass and strength.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind when using this steroid. Deca can cause virilization, which is the development of male characteristics in women. As a result, women need to be careful when using this steroid and should monitor their bodies closely for any signs of virilization.

Deca can also suppress natural testosterone production in women. For this reason, it is important to use a testosterone booster when using this steroid. By following these precautions, women can safely use Deca Durabolin to build muscle and improve their strength.

Deca Durabolin Effects on Women - Virilization

For women, virilization effects can occur at much smaller doses than men tolerate. These include the deepening of the voice (due to vocal cord hypertrophy), body hair growth and possibly even acne and hair loss.

Deca Durabolin Dosage and Usage

Studies have found dosages of around 150 mg once every 3 weeks (ranging from 2 to 4 based on the individual) to be suitable for therapeutic application (hip operation recovery etc.)

For bodybuilding and athletic purposes, Deca therapeutic dosages are useful for recovery purposes and even performance enhancement, though they have been taken every 2 weeks instead.

Anabolic gains are usually found in the 300 to 400 mg range on a per week basis. A lot of guys split the dose into two 150 to 200 mg injections per week for ease of tolerance. A cycle length of 12 weeks has been reported as safe max, while below 8 weeks isn’t effective enough.

Women who are vulnerable to masculinizing effects of steroids should probably avoid Deca. Some female bodybuilders have found success with doses of 50mg per week for a max cycle of 4 to 5 weeks.

Deca Durabolin Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) Is It Needed

One of the most important things to know about Deca is that it can suppress natural testosterone production. For this reason, many men who use Deca will also undergo post cycle therapy (PCT) afterwards in order to help restore their body's natural testosterone levels. While PCT is not absolutely necessary after a cycle of Deca, it is highly recommended in order to minimize the risk of long-term side effects.

Deca Durabolin Results - How Much Muscle Can I Build and How Quickly?

This is the question most bodybuilders want answered. What are my before and after results going to be like using Deca Durabolin?

In general, Deca will provide noticeable lean muscle mass results within the first 4-6 weeks of use. However, it should be noted that these results will not be as dramatic as those seen with some other steroids - such as Dianabol.

Nevertheless, with consistent training and proper nutrition, most users will be able to gain 10-15 pounds of muscle mass within this time frame.

As for strength gains, Deca is again not the most potent steroid available but it can still provide a significant increase, especially during the early stages of use.

So overall, Deca Durabolin can provide some impressive results in a relatively short period of time but it is not the best choice for those seeking dramatic gains in a short space of time.

Latest Clinical Studies and Research on Deca Durabolin 2022

Is Deca Durabolin Legal to Buy or Use Anywhere

Nandrolone is still in circulation as the original Deca Durabolin, though Organon does not have US market presence for the steroid anymore. Nandrobolin from Alpha Pharma is another well known brand.

The US Anabolic Steroid laws are possibly the strictest, making it illegal to even possess them. Many countries have similar laws and steroids are generally only available via prescription.

Canada and the UK have decriminalized possession for personal use. Much of Europe is similar or somewhere between that and the USA law.

Few countries - Mexico and Portugal included - have decriminalized many drugs, and even legalized the sale in some circumstances.

Online purchase is the modern, and easiest method. However, caution must be taken because counterfeit Deca Durabolin (and other steroids) are out there. Also, the risk of buying steroids is not removed simply with the added distance of online sale.

Study the law and the customs procedures where you live before making any decision to purchase.

Is There a Legal Deca Durobolin?

Decaduro is an anabolic bodybuilding product designed for people who want a legal alternative to the anabolic steroid, Deca Durabolin (Nandrolone Decanoate).

The original steroid is known for providing quality muscle gains throughout the course of the cycle, and Decaduro has been formulated with that in mind.

The difference is that this product will not shut down your natural testosterone production. It will actually encourage the natural release of more testosterone and growth factors by stimulating the user’s own endocrine system.

Many people don’t realize that anabolic steroid use can require a careful balance of other drugs to prevent certain hormone related side effects from taking hold.This often means that other types of prescription-only medication must be acquired either from a doctor or purchase on the black market.

In short: it’s complicated.

There are alternative anabolic products such as Decaduro in this review. Follow the link for more information.

What Is Decaduro?

This is a legal and safer alternative option for those looking to get into anabolic products but don’t want to take steroids.

Decaduro is manufactured by the company Crazybulk, who formulate a whole range of similar products, including D-Bal, Anadrole and Trenorol to name a few of the muscle mass builders.

Why Use Decaduro and not Deca Durabolin?

The steroid Deca Durabolin (nandrolone decanoate) is an injectable hormone which is known for having milder side effects than others.

However, it can completely suppress the user’s natural testosterone production, even in a single dose.

The newer product from Crazybulk - Decaduro - works in a safe manner to boost the natural hormone cycle, in order to favor quality muscle growth.

It does not require the use of Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) drugs to restore the endogenous testosterone release.

Is Decaduro a Prohormone or SARM?

If you haven’t heard of them, prohormones and SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modules) are the new wave of steroid like substances.

They are largely untested, especially for bodybuilding purposes. Any professional using the has experts to guide them. Despite this, they share the same legal status as anabolic steroids.

Decaduro is NOT one of these. Its ingredients are sourced from the natural world.

What Is In It?

Decaduro contains a formula composed of natural ingredients: wild yam root, AAKG, panax ginseng, ALCAR, L-Citrulline and Tribulus Terrestris.

These inclusions perform a variety of functions in the body. Several of them boost your own levels of testosterone.

Others encourage your fat to be burned as the main source of energy to preserve muscle mass. Blood flow to muscles is also increased.

What About Side Effects?

There will be no side effects with Decaduro like there are with the original Deca Durabolin steroid. It has been designed as a safe alternative to the drug.

It is still unwise to use any supplement if you are using prescription medication or if you have a medical condition.

In these cases, we would suggest that you consult your doctor regarding the use of supplements.

Where to Buy DecaDuro Legal Deca Durabolin

Can be ordered directly from the official Crazy Bulk website. Available to buy in single bottles and also bulk buy options for quicker muscle building results.

Deca Durabolin Vs Decaduro Conclusion

Buying Decaduro could not be easier, no matter where you live. The website is available in all major currencies and languages and there is a live chat service available should you get lost at all.

Delivery costs a small fixed amount regardless of how much you order or where you get it shipped.

It is completely legal to purchase Crazybulk legal steroids and have them shipped to your address.

This is in stark contrast to the injectable steroid Deca, which is illegal to buy and use in most countries.