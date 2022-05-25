Discover the Benefits of Herbal Tonic

You’ve taken a look at the run-of-the-mill wellness supplements, and you’re not impressed. Overwhelmed with additives and powders mixed with who knows what, you’re looking for a more natural alternative to enhance your overall wellness.
A simplified form of nutritional supplement, herbal tonic utilizes herbs and other plant-based ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle. If you’re new to plant-based wellness, you might be looking for a guide to the world of herbal tonics and their benefits. We’re here to break down what herbal tonics do and how to incorporate them into your daily routine.
What is an Herbal Tonic?
Herbal tonics are a product of herbalism, the study of plants for medicinal use. An herbal tonic is typically composed of various plants that have proven to support overall health in the long term. These herbs are mashed and mixed with water and can be taken either hot or cold. Sparkling water is a new way to consume an herbal tonic.
Common Herbs Used in Herbal Tonics & Their Benefits
There are many herbs used to make herbal tonics, depending on the tonic’s intended use. Below, we break down some of the most popular herbs used in herbal tonics and how they support the body’s overall health.
Ginger - Known to support healthy digestion, ginger herbal tonics target the stomach. They are often associated with “detox” herbal tonics, as they encourage the cleansing of the digestive system.
Turmeric - Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, herbal tonics that contain turmeric typically support recovery after exercise or aid the body in bouncing back from infections or allergy flare-ups.
Dandelion Root - Also known for its digestive support, dandelion root is often combined in tonics containing ginger.
Goji Berry - Known to contain a variety of antioxidants, combined with high levels of Vitamin C and Vitamin A, which support a healthy immune system.
Mint - Known to minimize stress on the stomach, mint is used in herbal tonics focused on digestive health and overall wellbeing.
Hibiscus - Known for its high levels of Vitamin C and antioxidants, encouraging overall health.
Ashwagandha - Known for its stress-reducing properties, it is typically used in herbal tonics focused on calming the mind.
Lemon-Balm - An herb within the mint family, Lemon-Balm encourages calm in the digestive tract and supports overall wellness.
Elderberry - Believed to naturally boost the immune system to help ward off colds and viruses.
Why Use an Herbal Tonic?
As showcased by the many applications of the various herbs above, herbal tonics can have a variety of uses. Many people incorporate herbal remedies into their daily routine to support their body's natural processes and aid in their health and wellness goals. For instance, someone struggling with maintaining their gut health might want to try an herbal tonic containing ginger and dandelion root to aid their organs in the digestive process. Likewise, for those dealing with mental stress or poor sleep, and herbal tonic containing ashwagandha could be desirable to help calm overwhelming feelings of anxiety or worry. Finally, for general health, a tonic containing Tumeric or elderberry could be good to look into, including nutrients that support the immune system.
Whatever part or function of the body you’re looking to support, there’s likely a combination of herbs that can serve to benefit you. While herbal tonics are not a cure-all and are not a substitute for medical healthcare, they can be a great source of nutrients that support the various organs of the body and the brain.
How to Incorporate Herbal Tonics Into Your Routine
Herbal tonics are made from great-tasting plants and herbs that make them enjoyable to consume in various ways. You could quickly start your day with a sparkling herbal tonic drink or wind your night down with an herbal tonic mocktail. Herbal tonics are a fun and tasty way to incorporate beneficial nutrients into your day whenever you choose to enjoy them. When considering what types of herbal tonics to try, it’s best to think about what functions your body could use the most support. If you’re not a fan of a specific type of herb, there are many different kinds of plants that support the same bodily functions, and thus, many herbal tonic options to try.
Herbal tonics are a delicious and refreshing way to add nutrients to your daily routine that support overall wellness. They’re also made from simple, plant-based ingredients and free of additives and chemicals, making them a natural way to boost your bodily functions. So what kind of herbal tonic are you most excited to try?
