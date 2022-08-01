Divine Locks Reviews: Should You Use It? Our No B.S Take

Are you thinking about trying out the Divine Locks supplement? Divine Locks is the natural hair support supplement that claims to be the solution for slow-growing, thinning, and damaged hairs. However, does it really work? We analyze some Divine Locks reviews to find out.

If you are struggling due to your thinning or damaged hair, you probably have heard about numerous ‘miracle cures’ over the internet. They never seem to work. They contain a few vitamins and minerals that never work on the root cause of your hair problems.

When I first heard about Divine Locks, I considered it another miracle cure for thinning and damaged hair. However, a look at its customer reviews and product label grabs my attention.

Divine Locks | A Natural Hair Growth Supplement

Amazing before and after pictures. Period!

Pros:

Targets the root cause of dull

Much affordable than some hair loss products

Clinically-proven ingredients

Sufficient qualities of Fo-Ti and Biotin

Formulated by cosmetologist

Cons:

You may require diet changes for quick results

Can cause temporary bloating

Divine Locks As A Cure For Hair Loss

Divine Locks has received high ratings from its users. My research on customer reviews found that users are very satisfied or satisfied with the amazing results they got with this supplement.

This supplement is created to provide vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that the body needs for proper and healthy hair growth.

However, the manufacturer of Divine Locks, Inner Beauty & You, mentions on the official website that it takes time to see apparent results with this supplement. Moreover, it is not a miracle cure or hair loss treatment, and customers back its claim.

Some users got results within three weeks, but some took more than a month to get apparent results. Customer results vary due to numerous factors, but RESULTS DO APPEAR.

It may take you time to get visible results with this supplement, but when it comes (if you use it as instructed), you will be amazed by the results.

Divine Locks Review: Quick Summary:

After completing my research on its ingredients and talking with its previous customers (who have been using the supplement for more than 3 months), I conclude that this supplement contains a unique and effective formula for hair growth but is not a quick fix.

I decided to research the recent customer reviews and its ingredients to determine if it is an effective formula for hair growth.

In other words, does Divine Locks really work? Or it is just another supplement that fulfills nutrient requirements in the body and does nothing else.

As hair loss is a complex and deep topic, I decided to do a fact-finding examination that it deserves. This review will be going to cover:

Studies by trusted sources

Honest Divine Locks reviews

The best price and where to get authentic product

When you come to know about these three things, you will be one step closer to deciding whether this supplement is for you or not.

On this page, you will find my unbiased Divine Locks review. However, the information present on this page is in no way considered as a replacement for the advice you receive from your doctor. With that being said, let’s start this review.

What Is The Divine Locks Supplement?

Divine Locks is a unique hair growth formula containing herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals to help your hair recover from its roots. It is a dietary supplement, especially for women.

Women are usually using Divine Locks to slow thinning, improve hair growth, and increase overall hair health. However, Divine Locks doesn’t make any claim to cure hair loss or reverse hair thinning.

However, it claims to:

Repair hair follicles

Support overall hair health

Improves hair quality

Nourishes hair cells

Support hair’s natural growth process

Moreover, Divine Locks claims to target the root cause of hair quality issues – Dermal Papillae cells.

There are many cells inside the hair follicle, but dermal papillae cells are those cells sitting at the base of a hair follicle, and they deliver the most important nutrients to the hair.

According to the official website, as we grow, these crucial cells fold over and stop supplying nutrients and minerals to the hair, causing slow growth, thinning, and hair damage.

So, Divine Locks uses its unique formulation to activate these cells by creating new cells in the hair follicles. Let’s look at the ingredients inside this formula to find out whether they are scientifically proven to support its claims.

Divine Locks Key Ingredients:

Divine Locks contain all-natural ingredients. However, do these ingredients are scientifically-proven to support hair health? I go through its key ingredients and scientific studies to verify whether or not they work.

Fo-Ti

Fo-Ti is the most important ingredient of this supplement because it is scientifically proven to activate dormant cells in the hair follicles, making hairs grow again.

Moreover, another study tested Fo-Ti and found that 77% of participants saw reduced hair fall, and 90% saw new hair growth.

Seaweed Extract

Seaweed is also called a sea vegetable as it grows under the sea. It is included in the Divine Locks supplement because it supports hair growth in two ways.

Seaweeds are rich in Omega-3, and these fatty acids are required in the body to stimulate hair growth. They also improve blood circulation in the hair follicles to start hair growth.

Seaweeds are also rich in vitamins A and C – these vitamins support sebum production. Sebum ensures oils in the hair are evenly distributed to make your hair naturally conditioned.

Gotu Kola

Gotu Kola is a popular herb in Ayurveda medicine for increasing memory and cognitive functions. However, it plays an important role in strengthening hair follicles.

It nourishes the scalp by strengthening blood vessels. It improves blood circulation to the scalp so that dying hair follicles can receive proper oxygen and other nutrients. It helps in increasing hair growth and decreasing hair loss.

Moreover, a 2017 study suggests that Gotu Kola can increase the size of dermal papilla cells to provide more nutrients and oxygen to the hair.

Grape Seed Extract

Alternative health experts use grape seed extract to treat various health conditions because it contains vital vitamins, minerals, and complexes. It also helps in managing high blood sugar.

Grape seed extract can also improve hair health by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles. A study shows that grape seed extract not only improves blood flow to the hair follicles but also stimulates new hair growth.

Grape seeds also contain antioxidant properties that battle the harmful cells linked to hair thinning and hair loss.

Silica

Silica is also called Silicon as it is made up of silicon and oxygen. It is included in the Divine Locks supplement because it helps balance hormones in the body.

Several studies linked hair thinning and hair loss with hormone imbalance in the body. So, silica plays its part in balancing calcium and magnesium, which also leads to hormone balance.

Additionally, a 2016 research found that silica stimulates hair growth by delivering essential nutrients to the cells in the base of the hair follicles – Dermal Papillae cells.

Along with these key ingredients, this hair loss supplement also contains various vitamins and minerals that support healthy hair growth. Some of these ingredients are Biotin, Selenium, Hyaluronic Acid, L-Methionine, and more.

Divine Locks Pros:

So, you might wonder what the benefits of taking these capsules? The most common benefits mentioned in Divine Locks reviews are:

It supports healthy hair growth

It increases volume

It is effective in reversing hair thinning

It reverses hair loss

It is better than taking stand-alone vitamins and herbal extracts

Most of these benefits are mentioned by customers who have been using Divine Locks for a few months. If you decide to try this supplement, then make sure to use it as directed for at least a month to see visible results.

Here are a few strong points of the Divine Locks supplement:

Created For Women Only: The reasons and causes of hair loss are different in men and women, so how a single supplement can work for both genders. Divine Locks is especially for women, nourishing the cells inside the hair follicle to stimulate hair growth.

Ingredients Supported by Science: As we already covered in the ingredients section, all critical components of this supplement are well supported by multiple studies. Moreover, the official website also contains scientific references to support their claims.

Natural Ingredients: All the ingredients provided inside the supplement are natural. Its key ingredients are found in various foods and supplements. Additionally, its inactive components used for binding the formula are natural, like vegetable magnesium stearate.

Affordable: While the Divine Locks supplement can be expensive if you compare it with vitamin supplements, its prices are comparatively lower than the hair loss supplements. You can get it in as low as $34 per bottle when buying a six-bottle package.

No topical application: Many hair loss treatments want you to apply creams or oils, which can be difficult and time-consuming for women with long hair. You have to take these capsules twice a day, which is much more convenient for women with a busy schedule.

All in all, Divine Locks is well-supported by its customers as it is a women-only product, contains scientifically-proven ingredients, its affordable and convenient to use.

Divine Locks Cons:

This is the honest Divine Locks review, and we will not hide its disadvantages and cons.

Here are some negative comments we found about this supplement:

It takes very long to deliver results

It doesn’t deliver results at all

The pill size is big and hard to swallow

We found the most negative comments from customers who have been using this supplement for less than a week. However, some customers who have been using this supplement for more than a month also reported they didn’t get noticeable results. So, it is fair to say; Divine Locks doesn’t work for everyone.

Here are some weak points of the supplement:

Doesn’t Work For Everyone: It is hard to measure diet, lifestyle routine, dosage, and many other factors, but some customers mentioned they didn’t get any results even after using it for one month.

Not FDA Approved: I saw some people mentioning this is an FDA-approved product, which is incorrect. FDA doesn’t certify dietary supplements. So being a dietary supplement, Divine Locks is also not an FDA-approved product. However, it is being manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility.

Imported Ingredients: While Divine Locks is manufactured here in the USA, some of its ingredients come from different countries. However, these ingredients go through multi-step testing to ensure they are safe and effective.

Where To Buy Divine Locks?

We have found some scammers who are using the name Divine Locks but selling a completely different formula. These products usually contain totally different ingredients, or sometimes they trick you by showing the same ingredient list but sending a totally different product.

It is better to avoid buying it from any other eCommerce store or online marketplace except the official website.

In addition, Inner Beauty & You has not authorized any seller to sell this product on third-party websites or stores. So, buy Divine Locks only from the official website.

You have three different packages to choose from:

Package 1: 1-Bottle (1-Month Supply) at $39 per bottle

Package 2: 3-Bottle (3-Month Supply) at $37 per bottle (total price: $111)

Package 3: 6-Bottle (6-Month Supply) at $34 per bottle (total price: $204)

As you can see, there is not much difference in price per bottle in these packages. But, you can avail free U.S. shipping when purchasing 3 or more bottles. It saves you shipping fees.

Moreover, every package is protected with a 180-day money-back guarantee. You have ample time to test this product, and if you don’t get results, you can return opened or unopened bottles and get your money back.

Final Verdict: Should You Take It?

So, we came to the last section of this Divine Locks review, should you take it? Well, the answer depends on your health. If you are in good health and notice grey, thin, or damaged hair, we can say this is the best solution.

However, if some underlying condition is causing hair loss and thinning, we suggest checking with your doctor before starting hair loss treatment.

Additionally, if you have an allergy to one or more ingredients of this supplement, you should avoid buying it.

Hair problems are common in women, and it starts affecting girls at an early age as well. Thankfully, a natural solution like this one is often enough to activate cells in the hair follicles and stimulate hair growth.

After analyzing this supplement, we can say its pros outweigh its cons. However, using it as instructed on the bottle’s label is essential.

Finally, we love Divine Locks because of its excellent results, ingredients, and prices. You can try this supplement if you are looking for a natural solution for your hair problems.

Want to purchase it? Click the link below to reveal the latest prices and discounts on the Divine Locks supplement.

