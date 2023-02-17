Does Refinancing Student Loans Affect Your Credit Score?

Image source: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/student-loan-debt-education-college-1160848/

Refinancing your private student loan is a way to decrease the amount of interest you have to pay on your loan, so it is no wonder that many graduates choose the option.

It works like this: your private lender pays off the existing loan you have and provides you with a new loan that comes with new terms.

It typically does not cost anything to refinance your student loan, and by lowering your interest rate, you could save a lot.

Refinancing your student loan could be a smart move, but before you decide to pursue that course of action, you will want to know whether it affects your credit score.

Will refinancing negatively affect your credit score?

Your credit score might be docked a few points when you apply for student loan refinancing, but it should not greatly affect it in negative terms.

In fact, seeing as refinancing can help you stay up-to-date with your repayments, it could actually help you to improve your credit score over time.

However, there are some circumstances in which refinancing could negatively affect your credit score, such as when the refinancing results in a hard credit check or when you apply with several loan providers over a period of two months or more.

Also, because you would replace your old account with a new one, the average age of your student loan accounts will be reduced and that could have a small negative effect on your credit score.

But the length of your credit history makes up only 15% of a FICO credit score. So, most of the time, the impact that refinancing your student loan has on your credit score is relatively small and temporary.

The one time your credit score could be more majorly affected is if you are overambitious with your monthly payments when you decide to refinance and you end up missing payments. Your payment history makes up 35% of your FICO credit score.

Can refinancing your student loan help you to improve your credit score?

Most often, as long as you manage your finances in the right way, refinancing your student loan can actually help your credit score.

For instance, refinancing could mean you can more easily hit your monthly repayments, and when you make payments on time, your credit score will benefit.

When you pay amounts by the due dates, you prove that you are a responsible borrower. In turn, your credit score can be improved.

Furthermore, when you know how to refinance student loans in the best way, you could get a lower rate and actually save thousands of dollars in the long term.

For instance, with SoFi’s student loan refinancing, fixed rates begin at just 4.49% APR when you use autopay.

Automating your payments also ensures that you always pay your monthly amount on time and never miss a payment. Again, that will help you to improve your credit score.

While you can always set up reminders in your phone or calendar to help you remember to make your payments, it is a lot simpler and foolproof to set up autopay.

Prequalification and Combinations Could Help

If you are worried that applying for refinancing with one or more lenders will harm your credit score, even though it will usually only harm it a little and temporarily, you do have the option to use prequalification tools that allow you to prequalify with a quote without the need for a hard credit check.

Furthermore, if you decide to apply with different lenders and you finish your comparison process quickly, it is possible for FICO to combine each of your hard inquiries into one, as long as you complete the process within a period of forty-five days, for its new scoring models, and within fourteen days, for its older scoring models.