Do's and Don'ts for College Students In 2022/23

College has changed a lot in the past decade. If you're currently attending school or headed into a four-year degree program, it's imperative to know the lay of the land. That basically amounts to learning a few of the most essential do's and don'ts in the modern collegiate environment. Some of the guidelines are universal and have amounted to wise advice for generations, while others are relatively fresh and pertain only to the 2020s.

What should students do and not do? In addition to being very careful about choosing a major, it's critical to be smart about paying for a degree, using no-cost tutoring services, working while enrolled in college, knowing how to find top-notch online programs, scheduling your hours judiciously, and setting limits on recreational time. The following suggestions can get you started on the right foot.

Select the Right Major

Business is a wide subject area, so it's vital to think about which segment of business you are most interested in. If your abilities lie mostly in numerical calculations, consider specializing in accounting or finance. Some schools now offer IT-based tracks for these two popular majors. Also, spend time speaking with an academic counselor at your chosen institution before committing to a particular major. Nearly every college allows attendees at least one academic year, usually two, to decide what specific subject they want for their major.

Be Smart About Financing Your Education

Never wait until the last minute to figure out how to pay for your schooling. Once you've narrowed your list of institutions down to just a few, contact their finance offices and get the details about specific tuition and other expenses, when payment is due, and whether there are any discounts for paying a full year in advance. The good news is that you can take out a student loan to pay for school-related costs like academic fees, board, dorm charges, tuition, etc. Basically, if the expense is directly related to attending school, you can get a loan to pay for it. Keep in mind that there are several excellent tools available to help you figure out what future payments will be. The Earnest student loan calculator is an online tool that can show you different payments based on different amounts you intend to borrow.

Use Free Tutors

Nowadays, even 100% online institutions offer no cost tutoring to all enrollees. If you're struggling in any subject or just want to excel in a particular area, don't hesitate to sign up for at least a few sessions to get a feel for how much a tutor can assist you. The common misconception is that tutors are only there to help people who fall behind academically or need remedial help. However, many top students use tutors to sharpen their skills and earn excellent grades.

Avoid Taking a Full-Time Job During School

If you feel you should work during college, be careful with hours. Aim to start out with just a few hours per week and see whether the work affects your ability to focus on coursework. Remember that the main reason for a degree is to land a better job in the future, so studying, not working outside of class time, should be the focus of your efforts before graduation.

Don't Ignore Online Degree Programs

Today's online degrees offer flexibility for adults who want or need to earn degrees from home. Unfortunately, there's still a bit of a stigma associated with 100% online curricula. Keep in mind that better online degrees are simply extensions of traditional schools' programs. Most major universities now offer total or partial e-degrees for students of all ages and backgrounds. Plus, if you decide to enroll in a computer-based degree program, expect to pay much less than you would for a traditional, in-person course of study.

Make a Daily Schedule

People who have schedules significantly improve work productivity and get more done and get it done in less time. That's because schedules are like budgets. When you know where your time is going, it's much easier to keep things under control and not waste precious hours. Create a daily schedule that includes class time, study hours, meals, sleep, etc. Don't omit anything, and be sure to allow time for recreation.