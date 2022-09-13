Duromine Reviews, Weight Loss Before After Results, Buy Duromine Online Australia and USA

If you have been searching for information on Duromine for Australia and the United States. We will discuss everything you need to know - including side effects, weight loss before and after results, and where to buy Duromine online or over the counter. We will also answer some of the most commonly asked questions.

Best Duromine Alternatives Over the Counter

PhenQ - Most popular Phen24 PhenGold

The above diet supplements are legal Duromine alternatives that can be purchased directly online and do not require a prescription. They are considered side effects free and suitable for both men and women for long term use.

Quick Facts

Duromine and phentermine are the same. Phentermine is the medication, the actual ingredient - whereas Duromine is the brand (generic phentermine, just like Adipex or Lomaira).

Duromine Before and After Results Using OTC Brands

“I Started taking PhenQ and had noticeable weight loss after just 14 days. My hunger seemed to go away and I wasn’t snacking. The foods I love were very calorific, I still ate them but much smaller portions, I lost 14 lbs in 9 weeks!”

“I lost 9 lbs in 1 month. My cravings for sugary food went away after a few weeks and I started eating healthily.”

The above before and after results are from customers using PhenQ - an over the counter Duromine alternative.

What is Duromine

Duromine is a diet pill manufactured by iNova Pharmaceuticals - it is based on Phentermine. It has reputation for getting results has made it one of the most common prescription medication for obese or overweight patients in Australia. The United States is also one of the countries where it is prescribed - although Adipex is the most common in the USA.

Although there is a consumer demand, the supply is restricted because Duromine is a controlled substance. It is, therefore, only available with a doctor's prescription and the decision to prescribe is never taken lightly.

The majority of prescriptions are written for patients who are seriously overweight and need to rectify the situation before it causes further problems or aggravates existing health issues.

There are several non-prescription alternatives to Duromine that exist with PhenQ arguably the best example. PhenQ does not pose the health risks of the prescription drug but is equally as powerful.

Who Should Use Duromine

Duromine is a weight-loss medication that is typically prescribed to individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above.

In Australia, the ideal BMI to qualify for a Duromine prescription is 35. In the United States, the ideal BMI to qualify for a prescription is 32.5.

How Does Duromine Work

Duromine works by suppressing appetite and increasing feelings of satiety.

Individuals who take Duromine are typically able to eat fewer calories and lose weight.

Duromine may also help to improve lipid profiles by reducing levels of triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Given its efficacy in promoting weight loss and improving lipid profiles, Duromine may be an effective treatment option for individuals who are obese or overweight.

The medication works by stimulating the area of the brain responsible for governing the appetite, and Duromine is known to be extremely effective for suppressing feeling of hunger, but—like many alternative pills for losing weight for best results the pills should be used as part of an overall weight management plan.

Duromine capsules are available in three strengths: 15mg, 30mg and 40mg

Packs usually contain 30 capsules. One capsule is taken, once a day, just before breakfast.

Duromine is the brand name for the diet drug Phentermine, there are several other brand names that phentermine is known by such as Adipex, Obermine and Panbesy. Duromine has been created for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Adipex and Adipex-P are more common in the USA and Canada.

What is in Duromine

The main ingredient is phentermine, a psychostimulant that is chemically very similar to amphetamine (speed). This is, of course, one of the main reasons behind Duromine's controlled drug status.

The capsules are gluten free, but contain a variety of filler ingredients. They also contain a resin that restricts the speed at which the main ingredient is released. The resin is a very important inclusion because it assures the effects of the phentermine last all day long.

Phentermine Vs Duromine

Phentermine is an anorectic drug that is similar to the stimulant amphetamine. Despite the fact that it is known to be addictive and can cause numerous adverse reactions, many dieters consider the drug to be the holy grail of weight loss.

However, although Phentermine can be an effective medication for losing weight, many modern supplements can easily surpass its abilities without presenting the same dangers to the health.

Duromine History and Availability in Australia

The drug has been available in the USA since 1959 and is presently only approved for sale there as a prescription medication. In Australia, Phentermine is distributed under the brand names of Duromine and Metermine.

They are identical, but Duromine is the most popular brand and has been included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods since 16 July 1991.

However, although the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the two brands of Phentermine as prescription weight loss medications, doctors are only permitted to prescribe them to patients who have a BMI of 30 or higher or have a BMI of 25 to 29 that is accompanied by other risk factors such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

How Duromine Suppresses Appetite and Reduces Food Craving

Regardless of the brand name it is sold under, Phentermine is generally only taken once per day. After it has been absorbed into the system it suppresses the appetite and the effects generally last for 10 to 14 hours.

The drug works by causing changes in the body that make it behave in a manner that is similar to the way it would behave during times of danger.

Many changes occur within the body when a threat is detected. It's called the fight or flight response. Feeling hungry could be a dangerous distraction during times of danger so the body produces chemicals that override the normal hunger mechanisms. Anxiety can trigger the same response. That's why people sometimes report feeling too stressed to eat.

Hunger suppression helps people lose weight because it makes it easier to survive on less food and the daily calorie intake decreases accordingly. The body is a machine that runs on calories. If the diet does not provide enough it adapts to the situation by burning fat instead.

Duromine Dosage How to Take

Taking Duromine and Metermine is straightforward. The weight reduction medicines are available in three strengths (15mg, 30mg, 40mg). The strength option offered will be at the prescribing doctor's discretion, but the lower dose is usually reserved for people who have health problems that may make use of a higher dose unwise.

Always use it in combination with a low calorie diet and modify eating habits to lose weight faster.

Why Phentermine is a Controlled Drug in Australia

Like its chemical cousin, amphetamine, Phentermine can be addictive, so the TGA only permits doctors to use it as a short-term obesity treatment.

The range and severity of Phentermine side effects is also daunting. Some of the minor side effects Phentermine users may experience include headaches, dizziness, and stomach pain, but not all users will be so lucky.

The drug can also cause serious regurgitant cardiac valvular disease and other reactions of a more fighting nature. The TGA website has a PDF document that lists some of the side effects Duromine users may face. It also provides information about the way the drug reacts with other medications. The TGA exists to help protect the health of Australian citizens, so although Phentermine can have value as a weight loss aid it presents too many dangers for its use to be sanctioned without a doctor' supervision.

Is Duromine As Effective as Other Diet Pills?

If you discount all the negative health implications its use can entail and concentrate on its ability to suppress the appetite, Phentermine was good in its day. But that day is long past. A few diet pill manufacturers have developed formulations that offer dieters safer alternatives that deliver better results. The appetite is only one factor that influences weight loss.

The best Phentermine and Duromine substitutes are capable of mimicking the medications appetite suppressing ability and also boost the body's fat burning capabilities. Some of them offer additional features such as fat blocking and mood enhancement as well.

Appetite suppressants certainly have a role to play in weight loss, but they should not be seen as a be all and end all weight management aid. So although Phentermine can assist weight loss, there are other options available that can provide better results without the need for a prescription or nasty side effects.

Contrave Vs Duromine

Contrave and Duromine are two medications available by prescription from a doctor or pharmacist for people looking to lose weight. Both medications work by suppressing appetite, but they have some key differences.

Contrave is a combination of naltrexone and bupropion, while Duromine is just phentermine.

Naltrexone is an opioid antagonist, which means it works by blocking the effects of opioids. Bupropion is a norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor, which means it increases levels of these neurotransmitters in the brain.

Phentermine is an amphetamine, which means it stimulates the central nervous system. One key difference between Contrave and Duromine is that Contrave is only available in the United States, while Duromine is available in many other countries and most commonly Australia.

Another difference is that Contrave is taken as a pill once a day, while Duromine comes in capsules that are taken three times a day.

Contrave is not recommended for people with certain medical conditions like epilepsy or bipolar disorder, while there are no such restrictions on Duromine. So, while both Contrave and Duromine can help people lose weight by suppressing appetite, there are some key differences between them.

Side Effects and Known Issues

There is quite a lengthy list of side effects associated with the use of Duromine, but the range and severity of side effects will vary from person to person. Reported side effects include:

Nausea

Headache

Insomnia and trouble sleeping

Restlessness

Possible weight gain

Chest pain

Dry mouth

Mood swings

Breathing difficulties

High blood pressure

Bowel problems (constipation/diarrhea)

A more complete list of possible side effects will be included with the medication and becoming familiar with this list is a wise precaution before commencing treatment. Any worries that arise can then be discussed with the prescribing doctor or pharmacist.

Duromine is not suitable for everyone and should be avoided by people who have certain medical conditions, including:

Heart problems of any kind

Very high blood pressure

High blood pressure in the lung

Diseases related to the blood vessels in and around the brain

Thyroid gland problems

Psychiatric problems (including depression)

Glaucoma

Again, more information will be included with the medication and any worries about the prescription should be discussed with a doctor or pharmacist.

The list of side effects and known issues connected with the use of this drug can be a little daunting, and it is conceivable that some prospective users may decide against accepting the offer of a Duromine prescription.

It must be remembered, however, that the many side effects are only possibilities, they are not expectations; and it is conceivable that some users may experience little or no side effects at all. Even in cases where side effects do occur the benefits obtained are likely to make any negative aspects more tolerable.

Duromine is a particularly effective appetite suppressant and those who are prescribed it are likely to be so overweight that any side effects experienced will probably pale into insignificance when compared to the potential health problems related to their continued obesity.

Precautionary Measures

In the majority of cases doctors know more about a patient's state of health than the patient themselves; so the doctor is able to make an informed decision before writing a prescription, or making any medical suggestions; but there are some things a doctor may be unaware of unless they are told. So before accepting a prescription for Duromine it is important that patients inform their doctor if any of the following applies:

An unprescribed medication is being used (including weight loss supplements)

A medication has been prescribed by another health professional (hospital doctor or pharmacist, dentist etc.)

Cough and cold remedies (containing pseudoephedrine, phenylephrine, or phenylpropanolamine) are being used.

If you are pregnant, intending to become pregnant, or are breast feeding.

Have any recent health issues (chest pains, headaches, nausea etc.)

Due to the nature of this drug it should always be stored in a safe place, out of the reach of children.

Latest Duromine Clinical Data

ScienceDirect - August 30th 2022 - Duromine and Metermine are delivered in a slow release resin complex .....

Cambridge.org - 13 May 2022 - Obesity is commonly associated with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) ...

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/cob.12520 - March 2022

Over the Counter Alternatives to Duromine

As mentioned above there are several newly introduced diet pills that are not drug based and so do not pose the same health risks but are most definitely not a compromise.

PhenQ is the current market leader with a mix of natural ingredients that can burn fat and suppress appetite. PhenQ is produced in FDA registered facilities and adheres to all regulations.

Duromine FAQ

Is Duromine Speed

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Speed" is a street name for the illicit stimulant drug methamphetamine. The medication Duromine contains the active ingredient Phentermine, which is also a stimulant. Both methamphetamine and phentermine can increase alertness, energy and activity levels. They can also suppress appetite and cause weight loss. However, there are important differences between the two drugs. For instance, methamphetamine is much more potent than phentermine, and it can lead to dangerous side effects like increased heart rate and blood pressure, hallucinations and psychotic behavior. Moreover, methamphetamine is highly addictive, while phentermine is not. Therefore, while Duromine may cause some weight loss, it is not the same as the drug speed.

Can I Get Duromine Over the Counter

Can I Get Duromine Over the Counter? Can I purchase or buy Duromine over the counter in stores in either the United States or Australia?

Although phentermine (Duromine) is available by prescription only, it is sometimes sold illegally online as a dietary supplement. Because of this, it might be tempting to try to buy Duromine over the counter. However, doing so is illegal and could be dangerous. Duromine is a Schedule IV controlled substance in the United States, which means that it has a high potential for abuse and dependence.

As such, it can only be legally obtained with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. In addition, because Duromine is not FDA-approved for over-the-counter sale, buying it from unauthorized sources carries additional risks. For example, you might end up taking fake or contaminated pills that could cause serious side effects. If you’re looking to lose weight, talk to your doctor about safe and effective options that are available by prescription.

Can I get Duromine over the counter in Australia? Unfortunately, the answer to this question is no. Duromine is a prescription medication, which means that it can only be obtained through a doctor’s prescription. In Australia, Duromine is classified as a Schedule 4 drug, which means that it can only be sold by pharmacies with a special license. In the United States, Duromine is not currently approved for sale. It is not possible to purchase Duromine over the counter in either the United States or Australia.

Is Duromine Legal

Duromine is legal. It is only obtainable via prescription after consultation with a doctor or pharmacist or other healthcare professionals.

Duromine Review Summary and Conclusion

The fact that doctors choose to prescribe Duromine for some of their more extreme cases is an excellent endorsement of the probable benefits the drug can provide, but it is also a drug that must be treated with respect.

There are very good reasons why the Australian government imposes strict controls on its availability, and equally good reasons why medical professionals exercise such caution before deciding to issue a Duromine prescription.

Although its unavailability as an over the counter weight loss solution may be a source of disappointment to some people, the strict control is a good thing because it ensures Duromine is only taken by those people who need it the most and whose medical condition is likely to be improved by its use rather than aggravated.