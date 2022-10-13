Dyper Diapers Review - Everything To Know About This Bamboo Disposable Diapers Subscription Service

This Dyper Diapers review covers the bamboo diaper subscription, focusing on the pros and cons. Parents and those who deal with babies frequently, such as daycare workers and babysitters, understand that a little one can go through multiple packages of diapers each week. They haven't learned to use the bathroom themselves yet.

There are several types of diapers on the market, but the most popular are disposable ones. They're convenient and easy to use, but they take a huge toll on the environment. Did you know that plastic components can take millions of years to degrade and decompose?

Dyper is different! This diaper brand offers biodegradable products that are easy to use. They're like regular disposable diapers, though they don't hurt the environment. Our Dyper review helps you learn about the subscription service and how it can make your life easier.

What's Dyper?

One of the primary perks of Dyper is that the products could be composted. The brand has partnered with TerraCycle, which is a company that provides prepaid shipping labels and a Dyper composting program. If you decide to be part of it, you will get a special box to put the used diapers.

Once it's full of used diapers, you send it back to TerraCycle so that everything can be composted. Plus, these diapers are biodegradable and eco-friendly. The company is fully committed to protecting the environment, too. It donates part of its earnings to various environmental projects.

Things to Consider Before You Buy Diapers

There are countless diaper brands on the market. While it is often easy to go to your favorite store and grab the first package you see (or the ones that are most popular), it's not always the best idea. The list below will help you focus on the aspects to consider when looking for diapers for your child:

Diaper Features

You must be focused on the features the brand offers. One question that pops up a lot is: Are the Dyper diapers biodegradable? Yes. That alone is one of the top reasons that people use them. However, other brands have excellent options that you should check out, as well.

Brand

One of the primary things to focus on when you buy diapers is the brand you get. Make sure that you're using products that have a good reputation. The companies should be regulated correctly so that you're 100 percent sure they are safe to use on little ones.

Baby's Pooping Habits

Most babies don't follow specific peeing and pooping schedules. Therefore, you must learn how often to change their diaper. That helps you select a brand that absorbs more liquid to prevent rashes.

Baby's Weight and Size

Another important aspect to think about is your baby's weight and size. These factors help you select the best diaper to fit your child. Remember that this changes with time. You should be aware of when those diapers are too tight, allowing you to select the next size up.

Skin Sensitivity

Many babies have very sensitive skin, so the accumulated moisture from diapers might cause rashes. It's crucial to understand your baby's sensitivity levels to buy accordingly. Overall, you need something highly absorbent to protect your little one's skin.

Budget

It's always a good idea to think about your budget when purchasing products. Some diaper brands are quite expensive, but they aren't necessarily better than the cheaper ones. Therefore, we recommend that you buy a small test package to determine what works best for your little one.

Convenience

It's often extremely exhausting to take care of a baby. You don't want to be worried about wetness, so you've got to choose what works best for you.

Cloth diapers are often hard to use, so many people consider disposable diapers. Once you realize how many diapers you typically use in one week, you can determine what's best for you and your child's routine.

Diaper Diapers are designed to meet all of these needs and more.

Benefits and Features of Dyper Diapers

This review is designed to go through the many aspects of this excellent compostable diaper brand.

Most eco-conscious diaper brands offer compostable diapers. However, the following benefits and features make Dyper diapers the best option for your baby's health.

Good Absorbency

Finding a good eco-friendly diaper that's absorbent can often be challenging. Most brands of diapers get saggy and begin leaking after a while. This is highly uncomfortable for the baby.

Overall, Dyper claims that it's absorbent enough to prevent that excess moisture from accumulating. Your baby stays fresh and dry for longer periods!

Prevents Diaper Rash

There is nothing worse than dealing with your baby's poopy diapers and realizing that it caused them to experience diaper rash. It's highly uncomfortable for your little one, and you must use diaper cream to help the area heal.

Luckily, Dyper's bamboo diapers are extremely soft, which prevents your child from getting those annoying rashes.

Breathability and Softness

When you're choosing the best eco-friendly diaper, you can't forget about your baby's delicate skin. Dyper diapers are always made of breathable materials that have a soft feel to them. Your little one is sure to stay comfortable and calm.

Wetness Indicator Lines

One cool feature of the compost diapers is the wetness indicator strip. This changes color to show you that your child is ready to get changed. Overall, you don't have to check the baby's diaper constantly to determine when they require a new one!

Eco-friendly Materials

If you choose a Dyper subscription service, you receive the amazing bamboo-based diapers that eliminate the harmful chemicals often found in normal ones.

Most parents don't realize how dangerous those chemicals are for their children. Several studies have indicated that kids could develop asthma and other problems when using regular diapers.

There are countless options available when choosing the best diaper, making it a complicated process. Still, your job is to ensure that your baby is as safe as possible. Therefore, a chemical-free version is the most appealing choice for many parents.

Your daughter's or son's diaper can be made using perforated and eco-friendly bamboo viscose when you choose Dyper. Therefore, they are odor-resistant and more breathable than other brands on the market.

The Dyper brand is actually one of the most sustainable we've encountered so far. Each part of its products is made using biodegradable materials, including its packaging.

It's best to keep in mind that you want the diapers to be as eco-friendly as they can be. Therefore, Dyper doesn't use inks, so you don't experience the fun designs and colorful prints that other brands often include. This doesn't affect the absorbency or efficiency of the product, though.

Fit and Stretchability

Dyper diapers are designed to stretch enough to correctly fit a baby's body without being excessively tight on them. That means the diapers don't leave marks on the baby's skin or cause them pain.

The Subscription Service

The last feature you should know about in our review is likely the most important for the brand. Overall, Dyper diapers use a subscription model, which costs $80.

You place your order whenever you wish, and you get diapers to your home in about a week. The available sizes of diapers included are:

Extra Large

Large

Medium

Small

Newborn

The baby's weight determines what size you need, and each one is designed to meet your requirements. Initially, with the diaper subscription, you get a box of diapers every four weeks. However, you can adjust your delivery frequency to what's ideal for your family.

There's even an SOS service, which is an emergency delivery. Here, a box is delivered in about four hours. However, this service isn't available in all areas, and you can only utilize it two times per year.

Consumers' Opinions About the Brand

After reviewing several websites, including Reddit, we learned what other customers think about this brand. Most of the reviews were positive, and consumers were happy with the subscription.

Aspects highlighted by clients were quality and customer service. However, some people had leak problems. Still, most customers liked that Dyper offers chemical-free diapers. Most brands use fabrics soaked in chlorine, latex, & alcohol lotions that might harm the baby.

Similarly, other reviews mentioned how these diapers are odor-free. The company also offers different services, such as a composting and diaper pail service.

Overall, Dyper purchases carbon offsets for every diaper sold, so it's possible to reduce your carbon footprint.

Dyper Diapers Alternatives

The Dyper diaper service might not work for you, but there are alternatives to make your life easier and prevent the wet diaper from causing an accident. Some of the popular ones include:

Elimination Communication

Those who wish to ditch diapers completely might consider the elimination communication method. Your baby moves around diaper-free to understand their body and realize when they need to go to the bathroom.

It's often messy at first, but you can use a waterproof mat on your floors. Teach your child how to notice poop and pee cues to reduce accidents. Plus, this eliminates diaper rashes altogether. Your baby will learn to communicate when they've got to go.

Cloth Diapers

You may not be a fan of the disposable diapers. In this case, cloth ones might be better for you because you can reuse them multiple times. They're also compatible with every baby, even if there are skin sensitivity issues or allergies. Plus, they save you money while protecting the environment.

Many of these diapers are made using a waterproof outer shell and absorbent center to ensure that your baby is comfortable during the day. Once they're used, you wash them and start over!

Going Commando

An excellent eco-friendly alternative to traditional diapers is letting your baby go commando periodically, especially when they're at home. That teaches them about their body, promoting potty training when they're ready.

You can let them wear pants or go without, but that helps them associate the need to go with the action of getting to the potty.

Other Brands of Eco-friendly Diapers

Dyper diapers might not be for you. However, there are other diaper companies that care about their environmental impact and carbon footprint. Therefore, you can avoid using brands that include harmful chemicals and focus on ones that produce plant-based and biodegradable diapers.

They're very easy to use and create less waste in the landfills. That's why most people like them over the other alternatives on the list. Still, Dyper is one of the only companies that buy carbon offsets to protect the environment.

Potty Training

Some parents think of potty training as a last-ditch alternative because their babies are still young. It likely won't work for infants, but it can be introduced as soon as they start walking.

Generally, potting training is useful if your child is heading to kindergarten. Most schools only accept kids that can use the facilities instead of going in a diaper.

It teaches children to understand their bodies and needs, learning when they have to go to the bathroom. One trick is utilizing training pants. They absorb the child's urine and tell them that they're too wet and shouldn't have waited.

Every child has their own rhythms and developmental stages. It's never good to rush them or push them into potty training if they aren't ready.

DIY Diapers

Most parents want to save as much money as they can. Therefore, it might be wise to take out those recycling materials to create DIY diapers. This is an eco-friendly alternative to the Dyper diaper. Many people think they're only for emergencies, but using them daily can help them cut back on their budgets.

You've probably got old blankets or towels lying around. Instead of throwing them away, cut them up to create a diaper shape. Make sure they've still got some life in them. Then, wrap them around your baby, securing the DIY diaper with safety pins.

Generally, these aren't waterproof, so you've got to change them frequently. However, you might want to invest in a waterproof cover, putting it over the DIY diaper. It might cost a little more, but it means never buying more diapers.

Most of these options are not recommended compared to the traditional diaper.

Conclusion

New parents have various things to worry about because they want their children to be healthy, happy, and safe. However, you've got to focus on so many factors, and one of them is getting the right diapers for your little one.

Traditional disposable diapers are your best bet, but they are likely harmful to the environment and the baby. Dyper offers environmentally-friendly alternatives for your baby's bum that don't contain harsh chemicals and feature bamboo fibers.

Compostable materials are the best choice, and that's what makes Dyper ideal. Receive good diapers when you need them, and you can stop worrying about one thing!

