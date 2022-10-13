Embr Wave Bracelet | Things You Should Know Before Purchasing It

Fitness gadgets have become quite popular over the past decade. Currently, there are many devices you can use to track your heart rate, steps, calories, and more, but what about tracking your temperature? That's where the Embr Wave 2 comes in.

The Embr Wave 2, in general terms, is a device that claims it can regulate your body temperature, which is excellent news if you're suffering from hot and cold flashes. This feature may sound weird at first, but many people who have used this product have claimed that the cooling and warming sensations have helped them fight hot flash symptoms.

If you want to know how devices like the Embr Wave work, this is the page for you. Here, we will cover everything about the Embr Wave 2, how it can help with hot flashes, and things every Embr Wave user must consider before making a purchase.

Who Is Behind the Embr Wave Bracelet?

The team behind the Embr Wave 2 is called "Embr Labs," and it's a start-up company that focuses on technology. Overall, the primary focus of this company is to provide hot flash relief, although it also focuses on dealing with cold sweats and other menopause symptoms.

Embr Labs claim they want to change the conversation around menopause relief and hot flash relief. It has conducted research worldwide to improve the Embr Wave 2, and it also claims it's doing clinical trials in thermal science to bring new features in the future.

Everything About the Embr Wave 2 and Hot Flash Therapy

First, let's cover hot flashes. In general terms, a hot flash is considered a sudden feeling of warmth in a person's body. Most people tend to feel hot flashes over their chest, neck, and face.

In severe cases, hot flashes can cause night sweats, red skin, and chills. While hot flashes can happen to anyone, they mostly happen due to hormonal changes during menopause. Hot flashes can last from 30 seconds to approximately five minutes, but if you don't address them quickly, they can become a nuisance, especially at night.

While this product is recommended for women suffering from hot flashes during menopause, it's also recommended for men who are suffering from hot flashes due to prostate cancer. An excellent thing to consider is that the company partnered with "nok" to provide users with a risk-free trial; this means anyone who wants to try the bracelet for free may do it for up to seven days.

How the Embr Wave 2 Provides Relief from Hot Flashes

Generally speaking, the Embr Wave 2 helps with hot flashes by regulating your temperature. If you're starting to feel the symptoms of hot flashes, you can press a button on the device that will start cooling sessions to regulate body temperature. Once you press the button, the device's thermal waves will trigger natural relief in your body, which will make you feel better instantly.

The reason why the Embr Wave 2 is on your wrist is that the device will target the temperature-sensitive part of your inner wrist's skin, allowing the cooling session to provide you with precisely calibrated cooling and immediate relief. Moreover, since the wrist is easy to access, you won't have any problems dealing with night sweats since you can push the button at any moment.

When you use the Embr Wave 2, you will notice it has five temperature levels to choose from, and there are three primary lights you must consider:

Blue Light - Cold

Orange Light - Heat

White Light - EMBR Activation (meaning it's ready to work)

When you're charging the device, you will see a green light, and when you have low battery, you will have a red light. Considering every body behaves differently, the company suggests users wear the product for at least two weeks to start experiencing thermal relief from night sweats and hot flashes in general.

What Are the Embr Wave 2's Most Remarkable Features?

Overall, the Embr Wave does an excellent job at dealing with nighttime hot flash disruptions and hot flash control in general. However, there are other features you may be aware of if you want to consider spending the $299 it costs today:

Splash Resistance

The Embr Wave has splash-resistance capabilities; this means you can keep wearing it during your intense workouts or if it's raining outside. Overall, this feature makes the product convenient, as you won't have to take it off all of the time, meaning it can provide instant relief at any moment.

Long Battery Life

Overall, the battery life in this product is excellent considering all the work it does. If you use it continually, you can enjoy a 15-hour battery life, which is more than enough if you're planning on getting these cooling or warming waves when you sleep. On the other hand, if you use this device intermittently, you can expect it to last about a week or more.

You will get the standard 15 hours of battery after a two-hour charge, which we think is fairly reasonable.

Pleasant Design

Unlike the first Embr Wave, the second model has a rather stylish design that resembles a regular smartwatch. Whether you get it in its popular rose gold or black, this product can become a beautiful accessory to wear while enjoying the temperature sensations it provides.

The first version was rather big and bulky, making it a not-so-appealing version for either men or women; thankfully the second version has changed that. It's vital to note that you must wear the bracelet on your inner wrist, which promotes a more discreet control over your warm waves. However, some people may feel like they're wearing a smartwatch backwards.

Ease of Usage

Both the device and the Embr Wave app are easy to use, which is a life saver for those who aren't tech-savvy. The device itself only has two buttons on the side that you can use to turn it on. One of the buttons is for cold waves, whereas the other one is for warm ones.

Even if you get confused by these buttons at first, the LED lights will tell you which waves you're getting. One of the best things about this product is that it truly provides instant relief if you feel a hot flash coming, and you can even adjust the regulation levels to anything you consider appropriate (from levels one through five).

Smartphone Control

As mentioned before, you can use the company's app to get personalized relief from the wave's thermal sensations. Synching the device with your Android or iOS device is easy, and once you're done, you can control your session lengths, intensity, and more. Moreover, the app will keep track of your temperature patterns.

Variety of Regulation Modes

When you use the Wave bracelet's app, you will notice that there are some presets at your disposal, which is great if you want to deal with hot flashes-night sweats more efficiently. If you choose the All Night Warm/Cool Mode, for example, the device will deal with any internal temperature your body experiences at night, which can help improve sleep.

On the other hand, if you go with the Fall Asleep Warm/Cool Mode, the device will dim its lights and emit gentler waves so that you can fall asleep easily. Keep in mind that the company offers four session presets that are tailored to deal with:

Comfort

Stress

Sleep

Hot Flashes

If you want, you can choose the length of the session. Overall, if you're aiming for disrupted sleep, you may want to consider having the device charged by night.

Should You Buy the Embr Wave 2?

Although this is an amazing product to promote instant cooling and harnessing your body's natural response to temperature, it may not be for everyone, especially considering its price. Some people may be better off with a regular smartwatch or fitness tracker, whereas others may truly gain some benefit from what this product has to offer.

Consider Buying It If:

You want relief from hot flashes.

You're struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep during the night.

You need instant temperature relief.

Consider Not Buying It If:

You're looking for an affordable device.

You aren't dealing with hot flashes or sleep disruptions.

You want a multifunctional device.

You're looking for a low-profile device.

Remember that, in essence, the only thing that the Wave bracelet does is regulate your temperature. If you want something that also helps you track your sleep, count your calories, or measure your heart rate, then this bracelet may not be the best option for you to consider.

Where Can You Purchase the Embr Wave 2?

Currently, you can purchase the Wave 2 from different stores like Urban Outfitters or Amazon. However, we recommend you purchase the device and its accessories from the official Embr Labs website. The official website often includes a wider selection of accessories and even deals, which will allow you to get the device at a more affordable price.

If you purchase from the official website, you can pay with several different methods, including Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, and more. Moreover, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year limited warranty.

Where Can You Find Reviews for the Embr Wave?

Reviews are a vital piece of information every customer needs, especially regarding new products like the Wave bracelet. Thankfully, the Embr Labs website has a section fully dedicated to customer reviews. You can verify what other people are saying about the device within a few clicks. On the other hand, you can go online to see Google Reviews or Amazon Reviews, which are also valid.

Are There Any Alternatives to the Embr Wave?

As mentioned before, while the Embr Wave 2 feels like an excellent product, it may not be for everyone. Whether it's the design, the price, or the lack of other functions, there are some things that may put you off the purchase.

Thankfully, there are other bracelets you may consider buying. These products are not as popular, but they also do the job:

Personal Fan - These are also called "portable fans." Most of these items come in pocket size, and you can charge them or power them up with a power bank. Overall, these are some of the most affordable options to consider, although they may not provide such immediate relief in comparison to the Wave 2 bracelet.

Cooling Ring/Neck Wrap - Cooling rings are another affordable option you can consider. Once you get them, you must freeze them for a few minutes and then use them. The only downsides to this product are that it takes too long to prepare, and it may not be the most stylish option for you since you have to wear it around your neck, which isn't a low-profile area.

Hot Flash Cooling Bracelet - This product made by Sharper Image costs $100 less than the Wave 2, which is great. However, it features a rather large and bulky design, and it only provides cooling waves, whereas the Wave 2 provides both warming and cooling waves.

On the other hand, if you're not particularly looking for the thermoregulating features of any of these products, you may be better off with other smart products, such as the following:

Apple Watch

Fitbit

Xiaomi Mi Watch or Smart Band

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Pros and Cons of the Embr Wave 2

Summarizing everything, here are the advantages and disadvantages of the Embr Wave 2:

Pros

It comes in a stylish rose gold color.

It has a much better design than other products.

It has a long battery life.

You can adjust your warm/cool sessions from the smartphone app.

You have access to a risk-free trial.

Cons

It's expensive.

It doesn't have any other attractive features other than regulating your temperature.

It may feel bulky for some people.

The cooling option isn't as good as the warming option.

Bottom Line | The Verdict

The Embr Wave bracelet is, overall, an excellent product for those who are continually dealing with hot flashes and sleep problems due to fluctuant temperatures. However, the price may be off-putting for some users since the device isn't multifunctional.

If you have the budget for one of these devices, we heavily encourage buying it, as it will help you fight those uncomfortable temperature swings in a safer and faster way.

