EnhanceRX Reviews – Does It Really Work?

It's not uncommon to come across advertisements for male enhancement supplement adverts that are slightly exaggerated.

But the other day, we found one that borders on amusing. It was for a male enhancement product called Enhance Rx. The advertisement claimed that this was an RX-grade, or pharmaceutical grade male enhancement supplement that could give other male enhancement products a run for their money.

But the emphasis on the 'RX' bit is not the amusing part. The manufacturers of Enhance Rx want us to believe that their male enhancement product is based on something called 'Rapid Expansion Technology'.

By this, they mean penis enlargement. It's downright hilarious in fact. A temporary increase in penis size, possibly due to increased blood in the corpora cavernosa, cannot be equated to penis enlargement.

That prompted us to take a closer look at Enhance Rx and we were greeted with several ehnanceRX reviews that spoke about it, like it's better than Viagra for sex.

We have come across countless male enhancement supplements that make similar claims, in the past few years. So, this doesn't even surprise us anymore. Nevertheless, here's our EnhanceRX review for you.

What is Enhance Rx?

Enhance RX is a male sexual enhancement supplement that's marketed as an alternative to synthetic sexual medications, like over the counter Viagra. One of them is that the supplement has been 14-years in development.

The second one is that it is based on 'Rapid Expansion Technology, which according to them is a blend of ingredients that will rapidly expand your penis.

In other words, it will give you a rock hard erection that might even increase the size of your penis. Oh, that's not all. They claim that Enhance Rx will address all other problems associated with sexual health, like libido, hardness, sexual stamina, and will result in 'unprecedented gains'.

It's not the claims that surprise us though. We have reviewed other male enhancement products like Testro X that offer most of these health benefits, if not all of them.

But that depends largely on the ingredients in the formula.

What Are The Ingredients In EnhanceRX?

This is the part that we focus most on. We run every supplement through a self-created checklist.

Does the supplement contain natural ingredients only?

Are the ingredients supported by scientific evidence to improve sexual issues?

What are the dosage concentrations of these ingredients?

Are the dosages on-par with the dosages that the studies were conducted at?

Lastly, does the supplement use a proprietary blend or is it transparent about the ingredients and dosage concentrations?

On most occasions, we are able to quickly segregate quality male enhancement pills from the lackluster ones. That's exactly what we did with Enhance Rx too. Here's what we found.

Niacin - 20 mg

Zinc - 15 mg

Prop Blend - 515 mg

L -Arginine

Tribulus Terrestris

Korean Red Ginseng

Maca Root

Catuaba

Muira Puama

Cayenne Pepper Extract

Gingko Biloba

Saw Palmetto

Schizandra

Bioperine

How Does EnhanceRX Work?

Based on the EnhanceRX ingredients list, EnhanceRX should work on all fronts, as advertised. There are ingredients like L-Arginine which allow more blood to flow to the penile chambers. There's Muira Puama, which is a herbal extract that's a strong libido booster.

There's Gingko Biloba that will increase sexual stamina. There's Panax ginseng which boosts blood flow, as well as improves testosterone. There's Maca root, that calms you down allowing you to focus on sexual activity.

There's Bioperine which will increase the absorption of all the above mentioned ingredients. But there's a caveat and it's a deal breaker. None of these ingredients are in adequate doses to produce the beneficial effects that they potentially can.

What Are The Benefits Of EnhanceRX?

EnhanceRX ingredients too, are pretty much what we expect from a quality supplement for the long term treatment of erectile dysfunction.

But, it's not adequate enough. All of these ingredients total to just 515 mg. At that dose, you are not even going to notice a minor bump in sexual desire. It will be as good as using nothing at all.

That leaves us with the two primary ingredients. 15 mg of Zinc and 20 mg of Niacin. If you are deficient in Zinc, this might fill in the gaps. But it is not enough to increase your testosterone levels. You might experience some Niacin flush. But no difference at all in your sexual performance.

The only possible benefit is that they have a 180-day money back guarantee. We don't know whether they acknowledge that if it does come down to it.

What Are The Drawbacks Of EnhanceRX?

This is the bit that you should read carefully. This is a common problem with subpar health supplements sold for obscene prices.

It's a proprietary blend like countless male enhancement supplements that have popped up off late

EnhanceRX uses a proprietary blend, which is a telltale sign of poor product quality in health supplements. It is an easy way to jack up supplement prices without adding ingredients in sufficient quantities.

Let us explain. Let's say you have chronic high blood sugar and are prescribed 500 mg Metformin, which is a prescription medication. But you buy a blended medication that only contains 10 mg of Metformin and 490 mg of random ingredients.

Will it have any effect on your blood sugar level? No. That's what a proprietary blend does. You have no way to know what the exact doses of each ingredient is. Hence, you cannot gauge the effectiveness based on the names on the label.

515 mg is under dosed

Even if the Proprietary blend were 5-6 grams, we would have accorded it some benefit of doubt. But this totals to 515 mg. That's like 10% of the dose of active ingredients we normally expect in supplements intended to boost low libido, increase blood flow, boost sexual drive and help with longer lasting erections.

Lots of Exaggeration

For a supplement that gives you just 515 mg of active ingredients, there's a lot of hype on the website. The claims about the rapid expansion which hint towards an increase in penis size are just illogical. At this dose, you are not even going to experience a minor bump in blood flow, let alone more blood to increase penis size.

Generally, we recommend our readers steer clear of brands that use unreasonable claims.

What Are Consumers Saying About EnhanceRX?

Well, the customer reviews are a mix of good and bad. There are these great EnhanceRX reviews that talk about the supplement like it's the holy grail. You can even find the supplement in stock on Amazon. When we analyzed the Amazon customer reviews, it's polar opposites. One half of it, which not surprisingly, are 'verified purchases', mention generic reviews like 'It worked. My fiancé noticed it.' You can spot those from a mile away.

But if you dig deeper and check any EnhanceRX review with less than 3 stars, you will find a pattern. They all mention at the supplement doesn't work. It's junk. They tried to get a refund and were unable to. Take that how you want to.

But we think that you are going to have a tough time trying to recover your money despite the 180-day money back guarantee claim.

Is EnhanceRX Safe? – Warnings & Complaints

At that dose, it should be reasonably safe. There's no ingredient even in adequate doses to have positive results, let alone a negative one. That said, some people are allergic to Niacin. You might experiencer an adverse effect.

If you do, contact the local emergency services immediately or speak to your healthcare provider asap. Also, speak to your healthcare provider before starting this supplement.

EnhanceRX FAQ

Q. Cost and Price of EnhanceRX

A. A one month supply sells for $57 on the official website and $34 on Amazon. We would pay neither for what it offers. It's terribly overpriced.

Q. Does EnhanceRX really work?

A. Again, it boils down to the basics. While the ingredients are excellent, the total dosage is just 515 mg. There's no way this can have any positive effect on your sexual stamina or erectile dysfunction.

Our EnhanceRX Review - Final thoughts

Don't get swayed by fancy claims. Dig deeper, do your research. A proprietary blend is a huge red flag. EnhanceRX may not offer any of the benefits that it claims to do. But you might very well end up poorer.

Rather than wasting your time and money on such supplements, here's some information that might interest you.

EnhanceRX Alternative for erectile dysfunction- Our Recommendation

In all these years that we have analyzed men's health supplements, we have never come across a supplement as effective as VigRX Plus.

It is the #1 supplement for an overall improvement in sexual health. That's based on sound research, tons of clinical studies, and adequate quantities of active ingredients, mind you. Oh yes, also thousands of positive customer reviews.

#1 -VigRX Plus - The Best Supplement for Sexual Desire & Erectile Dysfunction

VigRX Plus is an international, bestselling male health supplement that's designed to address some of the biggest problems associated with sexual performance and health.

Before we get into more scientific facts and details, here's some background. VigRX Plus has been sold on the internet for over 14 years. More than 1.2 million bottles of VigRX Plus have been sold so far and that's testimony enough to their quality. It is manufactured by Leading Edge LLC, a reputed organization with a flawless reputation.

Now that we have the background out of the way, and you have some perspective on why this is a trusted supplement, let's go and take a closer look at VigRX Plus.

What is VigRX Plus?

VigRX Plus is a natural, male enhancement supplement that increases your endogenous testosterone levels, thereby positively influencing your sexual drive, reducing instances of low libido, increasing the flow of blood through blood vessels, and allowing you to have longer lasting erections.

VigRX Plus's results are based on a clinical study for the entire formula. Not for the individual ingredients. As far as we are aware, VigRX Plus is the only supplement in this space that has undergone a bona fide, triple-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial with 84-men.

Guess what the results of the clinical trial showed? Here's what.

Why VigRX Plus is one of the best male enhancement supplements?

VigRX Plus contains a potent blend of ingredients in adequate concentrations, each one of which is backed by credible evidence, and clinical studies conducted in academic research institutions.

That alone separates it from run of the mill supplements. But we are sure that discerning shoppers will need more than claims. So here are some more facts.

Potent Amino Acid & Herbs for Nitric Oxide

There are two primary aspects of treating erectile dysfunction. Firstly, the supplement must address blood flow, so that the flow of blood to the penile chambers is uninterrupted. VigRX Plus contains Horny Goat Weed, or Epimedium, which contains a chemical called Icarin.

Icarin is a clinically proven PDE5 inhibitor, which is exactly what Viagra is. It is not as potent as Sildenafil, obviously. But that's why VigRX Plus contains an amino acid that works as a precursor for Nitric Oxide.

Nitric Oxide also helps muscles in the penis to relax, which means that blood can flow into it, giving you longer lasting erections.

Strong Testosterone Boosters

VigRX Plus also contains herbs that have a strong T-boosting effect. There's Panax Ginseng, Muira Pauma, Tribulus Terrestris & Damiana, which not only improve erections but also improve low testosterone levels. So, you are getting the sex drive with increased muscle strength and possibly, muscle mass.

More Energy & Vigor

Sexual Performance is not complete without the energy and vigor to match the strength. That's what you get with ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba and Hawthorne berry.

The benefits of VigRX Plus

Here's a summary of what we just covered.

VigRX Plus will make your erections harder It will boost your sex drive It will increase your testosterone so that the relief is long term and not mere symptomatic You will have more energy to support your sexual performance Some of the ingredients in VigRX Plus will also improve your semen production and may potentially increase your sperm count. Does not make outrageous claims to treat any medical condition nor does it offer any professional medical advice. Ingredients are in the recommended dosage as cross referenced with clinical studies Comes with a 100% Money back guarantee. This is not an empty claim mind you. VigRX Plus's refund policy is transparent. There are tons of reviews where they have happily and promptly issued a full refund, even when it was a normal shipping delay.

What are the ingredients in VigRX Plus?

Are the ingredients safe? Do they have potential side effects? Even if they are mild side effects, what are they? Here's our analysis of these pills, and a complete list of their ingredients.

Korean Red Ginseng - 200 mg

Saw Palmetto - 200 mg

Hawthorne Berry - 200 mg

Ginkgo Biloba - 200 mg

Damiana Leaf - 200 mg

Tribulus Terrestris - 150 mg

Catuaba Bark Extract - 100 mg

Muira Puama - 100 mg

Horny Goat Weed - 50 mg

Cuscuta - 50 mg

Bioperine - 10 mg

That's a total of 1350 mg of active ingredients in a single dose. That's 3x the dose that you get with EnhanceRX mind you.

Does VigRX Plus have any drawbacks?

The only potential drawback of VigRX Plus is that there are many counterfeit pills being sold online. If you are looking to buy legit VigRX pills, you have to head to the official website or buy it through a licensed vendor.

VigRX Plus - Final Thoughts

It's funny how one of the claims that EnhanceRX makes is that the formula has been in the making for 14 years. That's exactly the time that VigRX Plus has been sold online as well. Should you buy EnhanceRX instead of a supplement that has a 14-year track record?

Should you buy EnhanceRX instead of a supplement that gives you 1.5 grams of active ingredients, as opposed to just 515 mg? We leave it to you. Make a wise choice. We highly recommend VigRX Plus, as we have done to thousands of men before you. Most of them have sent us to thank you mailers for helping change their lives. Give it a shot. We are sure you won't be disappointed.