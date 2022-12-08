Equipoise Steroid Results, Cycle, Side Effects - Boldonone Undecylenate Alternatives

If you are thinking of increasing your muscle bulk and strength with anabolic steroids, Equipoise is one of the options you could choose. It has a reputation for being a poor man's alternative to Deca Durabolin but these two steroids have little in common. As far as the benefits go, Equipoise has more in common with Dianabol.

Building muscle is a difficult task. It takes a lot of work and not all of it is done in the gym. Bodybuilders who are serious about improving their physiques also need to place a lot of focus on correct diet and may have to sacrifice their social lives due to the necessity of getting plenty of sleep.

Even when they are doing everything right, it can take a long time to make any serious muscle gains. That's why so many bodybuilders use steroids to speed things up.

Using steroids is a risky business. It can damage your health and get you banned from competitions but a lot of bodybuilders still do it. Having said that, these days, more and more of them are switching to safer alternatives.

When it comes to enhancing performance and muscle gains, there are a lot more options than there used to be half a century ago when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno were going head-to-head in Mr. Olympia competitions.

Back then, steroids were the only game in town and it's no secret that both men were [allegedly] using them. However, these days steroids have strong competition and Crazy Bulk's legal steroid alternatives are particularly good.

The company has yet to develop a safe alternative to Equipoise but its legal Dianabol substitute, D-Bal is a very viable option.

D-Bal by Crazy Bulk is a legal steroid that can mimic the muscle building and strength increasing effects of Dianabol.

D-Bal can be stacked with other muscle steroid alternatives to form a bulking stack. A bulking stack contains a set of products designed to build lean muscle mass quickly and efficiently while boosting HGH and testosterone levels.

What Is Equipoise?

Equipoise is a popular veterinary medication. Vets generally use it to treat ailing horses suffering from muscle wastage but occasionally give it to cattle. It is, by definition, a substance to treat muscle wasting diseases.

Equipoise is not the name of the drug. It's a brand. The generic drug it provides is called Boldenone Undecylenate.

Like many anabolic androgenic steroids, Equipoise is delivered to the body via intramuscular injection. Beasts that are treated with the steroid experience improvements in appetite and muscle mass. There may be noticeable improvements to their coats as well.

However, although Equipoise is an FDA-approved veterinary medication, it's not intended for humans so using it to enhance physique or performance is illegal.

In common with similar options, Boldenone is an anabolic androgenic steroid that's a synthetic version of testosterone.

On a molecular level, Boldenone Undecylenate is almost identical to Dianabol but it does not have the same 17AA group. It has a long-chained ester attached to it instead. This allows it to mix easily with the oil that houses it inside the ampules it's distributed in.

Like Dianabol, Equipoise is renowned for its abilities as a muscle growth and performance enhancer but it's more unpleasant to use because you have to inject it. Dianabol is a pill.

Although many bodybuilders stack Equipoise with Testosterone Enanthate, it functions well as an alternative to it.

Thanks to a double carbon bond, Equipoise is one of the least androgenic steroids used in bodybuilding and is less likely to present estrogenic side effects such as man boobs.

The steroid is also absorbed gradually, further reducing the risk of aromatization (testosterone converting to estrogen). Nevertheless, it can still happen.

How Does Equipoise Work?

Equipoise takes over the role of testosterone and functions as a more anabolic version. It enhances protein synthesis in the muscles by binding with their androgen receptors.

Although Equipoise is often used as a bulking steroid, it also offers value while cutting.

When used for bulking, Equipoise is not a rapid mass builder. However, it is good for delivering steady muscle gains and improvements in strength.

Equipoise Dosages and Cycles

Although it has a half-life that allows it to stay active for longer, it's normal for bodybuilders to inject Equipoise at least once per week over a 12-week cycle.

Typically, the Equipoise dosage is 200mg to 400 mg per week. The doses are the same regardless of whether you are using Equipoise for bulking or cutting.

Female bodybuilders use much lower doses. Generally 50 mg to 75 mg per week. Taking more would greatly increase the risk of virilization.

Equipoise Results

Although it's one of the slower acting steroids, bodybuilders using Equipoise may gain up to 30 pounds of muscle in a 12-week cycle.

The results are better when Equipoise steroid is stacked with other steroids but doing so will also increase the risk and severity of side effects,

Equipoise also enhances performance, helping to improve training sessions in the gym. Some racehorse owners use the drug to give their horses a greater competitive edge. However, as with bodybuilding, using Equipoise in this way is illegal.

Equipoise Side Effects

Equipoise steroid is not intended for humans so researchers have not evaluated its safety profile or potential to cause harm.

However, the results of a research study conducted on rabbits show the steroid had a significant harmful effect on their reproductive functions. [1]

Rat-based research suggests Equipoise steroid is hard on the liver as well. However, the research also indicates supplementing with vitamin C may help prevent this from happening. [2]

In another study, the researchers set out to explore the potential value of using Equipoise steroid to improve the growth of broiler chickens. Data from the study shows that treatment with the steroid caused unfavorable changes in liver and kidney tissue. [3]

Studies like these raise plenty of red flags but many bodybuilders are unaware of them or simply choose to ignore them.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, Equipoise is a probable human carcinogen. Athletes who are aware of this warning tend to ignore it too.

One of the most obvious problems with this steroid is it can suppress endogenous testosterone production. That means you cannot just stop using it without doing a post-cycle therapy (PCT).

Skip the PCT and you will experience rapid reductions in muscle mass, fatigue, low libido, and other issues relating to low testosterone and testosterone suppression.

Some Side Effects of Equipoise (Boldenone Undecylenate) Include:

May affect blood pressure

May cause testosterone suppression

Could cause oily skin

May cause liver toxicity

Best Equipoise (Boldenone Undecylenate) Steroid Alternatives

The best Equipoise alternative is D-Bal by Crazy Bulk. It's an all-natural bodybuilding supplement that enhances performance and muscle growth in a similar way to steroids but does not present the same health risks.

D-Bal is 100% made for people, not for horses, and bodybuilders who use it do not need to worry about getting man boobs or having their sex lives hindered by ED.

D-Bal enhances nitrogen retention and protein synthesis to allow your muscles to grow faster, helping you to get the maximum muscle gains in the shortest time.

Unlike Equipoise, D-Bal does not suppress testosterone production. It kicks it into higher gear. That's why it's such a good alternative to Equipoise and one of the best things about using it is, after you finish your cycles, there is no need to spend extra money on doing a PCT.

D-Bal provides some of the best natural testosterone-boosting ingredients available including Ashwagandha and Tribulus Terrestris.

These two powerful herbal ingredients not only boost testosterone and muscle growth, they also enhance virility and are key ingredients in many male enhancement products and Viagra alternatives. [4, 5]

So, although D-Bal offers benefits that are similar to Equipoise, when it comes to the way it affects sex drive and fertility, they are poles apart.

FAQs

Can women use Equipoise?

Although some women use Equipoise. it's not a good idea. Like many other steroids, its androgenic capabilities present a risk of virilization. Women using Equipoise need to be aware it may deepen their voices, increase body hair, and cause them to develop other masculine traits.

Can you use Equipoise for cutting?

Yes. Although it's generally used for bulking, an Equipoise cycle is also a good option for cutting. Its testosterone-like capabilities help accelerate fat loss while also protecting against loss of muscle mass.

Can you stack Equipoise with other steroids?

Yes. Stacking it with Testosterone enanthate is very common for bulking and cutting cycles. It also stacks well with Dianabol and several other bulking and cutting steroids.

Equipoise Steroid Boldonone Undecylenate Alternatives Summary

Equipoise (Boldenone Undecylenate) is an anabolic steroid that's FDA-approved as a veterinary medication for horses.

Although it's not intended for humans and has caused harm to animals involved in clinical trials, many bodybuilders throw caution to the wind and use Equipoise for bulking and cutting.

It's not one of the most powerful steroids but it's cheaper than many alternative options and has a reputation for being a poor man's Deca Durabolin. In reality, Equipoise has more in common with Dianabol.

As with all the other anabolic steroids used for bodybuilding, it has undeniable value as a muscle growth enhancer. However, the potential for harm is undeniable too and thanks to excellent natural alternatives, like D-Bal, there is no longer any reason to sacrifice good health in return for muscle gains.

