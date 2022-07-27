Erectile Dysfunction: Causes and Treatment

There are some things that we’re trained not to talk about. Our salaries, our religions, our politics, and certainly not our sex lives, kinks, or our private parts. Yet, these are all very important and influential aspects of our everyday lives. Erectile dysfunction is another one of these topics that has been marked as taboo by the greater societal judges. This is despite the fact that it affects the lives of millions of men on a daily basis. Information is power in today’s day and age, and we all have the right to know what’s going on with our bodies, what potential risks lay ahead, and what possible treatment options we’ll have available.

Anyone with a penis post puberty is at risk of suffering some form of erectile dysfunction or another. The causes of chronic erectile dysfunction range far and wide, so the best course of action is to consult a doctor, physician, or medical professional. However, some of the most common causes of erectile dysfunction in men are listed below. Understanding these factors can help you decide on a treatment plan.

The Number one Factor: Age

Age is undoubtedly the number one factor that contributes to erectile dysfunction. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. As we get older, our bodies simply don’t function the same way, or in the same capacity that they used to. We aren’t as responsive, nor as durable, and our endurance begins to plummet as well.

There’s no escaping age, and sometimes our intimate functionality is suspect to degrading as well. Unfortunately, no one can prevent old-age, but there are plenty of regular treatments available, like viagra or cialis, that can help improve the ability to attain and retain erections throughout the duration of a sexual encounter.

Overweight

Another extremely common factor that causes erectile dysfunction is obesity. While there are plenty of obvious health complications that stem from being obese or significnatly overweight, it can actually contribute to erectile dysfunction as well.

Being significantly overweight starts to cause your body to turn testosterone into estrogen. In turn, this conversion, loses the potency of the hormones that creates a healthy sex drive and a responsive penis in the male body.

Additionally, losing extra pounds, especially around the waist and gut, is the number one healthiest suggestion on how to make your penis bigger, or at least appear that way. The mental belief that one has a small penis due to their overhanging gut is so popular and common that it has actually been medically named ‘buried penis syndrome.’ As such, losing a little bit of weight can both improve your ability to attain and retain firm erections, but it can also help boost self-esteem around penis size.

Mental and Emotional Health

One of the less discussed causes of erectile dysfunction that has less to do with age or physicality, is mental and emotional health and wellness. It’s been known for a long time now that our mental health plays a huge role in the way we operate and function in our daily lives. However, it also plays a huge influence in our sex lives, our sex drive, and even our ability to perform.

Depression and anxiety are two of the most common mental illnesses that people develop, and both can play a role in causing chronic erectile dysfunction or inability to perform.

If you think your ED might be mental, talk to your loved ones and consider seeking professional mental health help.

Other Health Conditions or Medicinal Side Effects

There are a plethora of other medical conditions that can lead to erectile dysfunction. Heart disease and blood disease being two of the more common. In fact, many healthy men who begin experiencing ED for an unknown reason end up diagnosed with some sort of heart complication less than 5 years later. Just to be safe, you may want to ask your doctor to take a quick look at your heart.

In other instances, ED can be the result of a side-effect from a different medication. If this is the case, you’re going to (again) want to consult a medical professional before embarking on an ED treatment journey, or adding additional medicines into your existing routine.

Treatment Options

Erectile dysfunction impacts the lives and households of many people around the world. The right treatment plan will likely vary from individual to individual, and can include a number of tactics.

The most common ED treatment by far is the use of a regular oral pill, like Viagra, or Cialis but there are more drastic measures men can take, too, like getting an implant.

Wrapping Up

No one wants the perfect mood to suddenly be ruined by the lack of an erection. There are few worse feelings than knowing your partner is hot for you and not being able to deliver the pleasure and satisfaction they’re seeking. If ED is impacting your life, consider these common causes, and consult a medical professional on the best treatment options available for you individually.