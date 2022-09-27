Everest Business Funding Gives Insight on Using Social Media and Google to Track Online Trends

Everest Business Funding, an organization that provides revenue-based financing options to entrepreneurs, is offering business owners tips and advice on how to use the internet to stay relevant using tools such as Google Analytics and social media.

Tracking trends online can help businesses stay in the know of what target consumers want, what technologies can set them ahead of competitors, what marketing strategies are working, and more. Businesses with social media have a powerful marketing tool that can drive viewers to a company website and track social media trends with the aid of Google Analytics.

Google Analytics is considered a website analysis dashboard where website insights are tracked. With the help of this dashboard, business owners can see the flaws that it finds and the best solutions for fixing problems. Using social media and Google Analytics in unison can prove beneficial for digital marketers as it dives deeper into how to alter the use of marketing through social media to receive the best results for a business.

Business owners and marketing teams who utilize social media and Google Analytics together can keep up with which social media platforms result in the highest amount of traffic, calculate social media campaigns’ return on investment, and identify the top-producing content for social media platforms. The dynamic duo also grants businesses measurements of the number of conversions social media platforms receive and a budget-friendly way to track targeted traffic.

Before getting started with linking Google Analytics to any site, Everest Business Funding recommends business owners plan for successful marketing moves by identifying objectives and goals revolving around social media marketing. S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely) goals can be used to help determine these objectives that best align with a business’s overall marketing strategy. Many standard social media goals revolve around traffic, downloads, and page views.

The key to allowing Google Analytics access to a business’ website or social media site for Google to analyze a site’s traffic flow is the tracking code. After establishing a business's social media profile and website, organizations can set up the analytics code on any site; owners can add the code directly or with the help of Google Tag Manager.

After adding Google Analytics tracking code to a social media site, premeditated social media goals can be set up on a business’ Google Analytics dashboard. Business owners can then start to measure social media return on investment through metrics such as audience reach, traffic and leads generated, capital produced, customer engagement, social media posts, conversion rates, and more.

