Think about the things that you do when your body feels worn down and needs to get charged up right away.
If your idea of refreshments is typically drinking coffee or a beer, get yourself refreshed the healthy way by drinking a glass of water, definitely first thing in the morning in order to jumpstart your body and your brain out of the sleeping state that you were just in.
Drinking a glass of water is also a wise thing to do when you feel stressed to improve your focus and to feel better.
Being too dehydrated can slow down your brain function.
The amount of water we should be drinking daily is estimated to be half of our body weight in ounces. Feel free to add slices of lemon or mint leaves to your pitcher of water that you keep in the refrigerator to give it a natural flavor enhancement that is healthy for you as well.
Water isn't enough to keep you refreshed at all times, so don't let yourself off the hook too soon. Here are additional methods of getting your energy revved up.
Melatonin for Sleeping
If you are having a hard time getting a good night's sleep, consider taking melatonin supplements to improve your quality of rest.
Melatonin is a hormone produced by your brain in response to darkness to help you sleep and assist with your internal clock called your circadian rhythm.
Exposure to lights at nighttime can interfere with your melatonin production and interfere with the quality of your sleep.
The starting doses of melatonin supplements that are recommended for proper sleep fall between the range of 0.5mg to about 5mg for adults, depending on age, body weight, and sensitivity to melatonin, and should only be taken once a day.
The maximum recommended dose should not go above 10mg of melatonin because the result could be side effects.
Begin with the lowest dose and increase each dose by 1mg if no effects are felt.
Melatonin can also be effective for treating jet lag and some circadian rhythm disorders.
When it comes to long-term sleeping issues, your doctor may suggest re-evaluating your bedtime routines instead of long-term use of melatonin.
Take the proper melatonin dosage by weight, and be sure to consult your doctor to confirm your usage patterns.
Protect Your Hair While Washing It
When you are washing your hair, make sure that you do so gently to avoid damage.
Apply a gentle shampoo on your hair and rinse the shampoo out with water to ensure that the right amount of soap and dirt is removed without stripping the necessary nutrients from your hair.
Avoid rubbing or scrubbing your hair too hard when you are in the midst of rinsing it because you don't want to end up damaging your strands and leave them even dryer than they already are at the moment.
Be sure to run the water over your scalp for several seconds before carefully running it through your hair.
Try out the Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo by Wow Skin Science.
Believe it or not, there is some importance as to how often you actually shampoo your hair because applying shampoo too often can strip away the natural oils from your hair as well as your scalp, leaving your hair much less moist and way too dry.
To make matters worse, when the natural oils are stripped away from your scalp, it also becomes even more difficult for your strands of hair to grow long and healthy.
But in comparison, if you don't shampoo enough, another problem can arise; you can end up stuck with an oily scalp and hair roots, making it harder for you to get long and healthy-looking hair as well.
Therefore, if washing your hair too much and not washing your hair enough are both issues, how does this problem get solved?
The best way to decide when to shampoo is by simply looking at the state of the roots of the hair and scalp, and if they need to be cleaned, it is time to apply some shampoo.
Stick with gentle shampoos so that they don't strip your natural oils like regular shampoos.
Best Clothes for New Mothers
In order for new mothers to feel refreshed, it is important to wear clothing that fits with flexibility, such as nursing dresses.
Button-down blouses that you can quickly open or a tee-shirt that you can lift up to expose your breasts when breastfeeding.
If you would like to purchase clothing made for nursing mothers, however, there are plenty of designs and styles to choose from.
All you need is a slit or a flap in the front of your comfortable nursing tops, nursing bras, and button-down nursing dresses so that breastfeeding can be easier and more discreet.
Have a Healthy Metabolism
Saturated fatty acids with carbon numbers such as C15:0 or C17:0 are consistently associated with healthy metabolism, along with healthy hearts, immunity, and livers.
C15:0, AKA Pentadecanoic Acid (also called pentadecanoic acid) is an essential fatty acid.
In other words, it is important that we receive adequate levels of C15:0 in our bodies to stay healthy because our bodies don’t make enough of it, so we have to absorb C15:0 from supplements or the food in our diet.
You have to consume it because your body doesn't make it, and some of the essential C15:0 gets converted to other beneficial fatty acids, like C17:0.
Pressure Relief with Insoles
Treat your feet with respect, so it doesn't hurt when you stand on them. The 10 Seconds 3030 Pressure Relief Insoles with Metatarsal Support are a full-length, cushioned arch support insole recommended for diabetics, arthritis, and other sensitive feet needs.
They are constructed with a soft cushion top cover made with Plastazote and Orange Abzorb cushioned layers for a customized fit with a wear moldable memory foam feel for reduced friction to prevent blisters.
Custom-made airflow channels that are built into the bottom of insoles will help remove warm air while pulling cool air in and are trim-to-fit for the perfect length.
