Female Vitality Blueprint Reviews: You Should Know This!!

Female Vitality Blueprint is a popular women’s health program that combines body alignment techniques with pelvic floor exercises to improve and repair vaginal muscles, tighten the vaginal wall, improve sexual interest, and, more importantly, stop bladder leakage.

Female Vitality Blueprint is an at-home workout program designed to help you take control of your sexual life so that you can enjoy a fulfilling and satisfying sex life. Pelvic floor exercises have lots of benefits, and anyone can do them. Female Vitality Blueprint is based on a 3-step sequence to strengthen your core, improve your pelvic floor, and increase blood flow into the pelvic region.

The informational manual inside this program is divided into five chapters focusing on vaginal health. This program is designed for women with any fitness level, doesn’t matter beginner or athlete.

The 3-step sequence is the morning ritual you can do anywhere to reduce vaginal dryness, strengthen your vaginal muscle, and improve sexual desire.

Most women are getting positive results in 4-6 weeks, and this program not only helps them get their intimacy back but also helps them to strengthen their core and lose pounds from their midsection without spending hours in the gym.

We will present a complete Female Vitality Blueprint review so that you can decide if this program is for you.

Who Created Female Vitality Blueprint?

Alex Miller, a fitness trainer with over 20 years of experience, created Female Vitality Blueprint. She has helped over one million students achieve their fitness goals without spending long hours in the gym.

Alex Miller is also a woman pelvic health specialist from Vancouver, Canada. She has also received certificates in Pilates Mat, CanFitPro FIS, Postpartum Corrective Exercises, and Schwinn Cycling.

Alex Miller’s fitness programs are popular among women audience because they address both the mind and the body. She has also appeared in many magazines and publications such as Shape, Canadian Living, Women’s Health, and more.

Despite being a fitness trainer, she also suffered from female orgasm dysfunction after the born of her daughter. She soon realized how lack of intimacy affected her relationship with her sweet husband, and then she decided to work on addressing and fixing this condition.

So, after lots of research and testing, she was finally able to design a 3-step movement sequence that strengthens her vaginal muscles, increases the blood flow, and improves sexual drive.

Now every woman can take benefit from this 3-step sequence to regain control of her sex life.

Benefits of Female Vitality Blueprint:

Female Vitality Blueprint contains exercises to help you tone your vaginal muscles, solve bladder problems, and reduce stress during sex. Female Vitality Blueprint also teaches you how to do pelvic floor exercises properly. Using these pelvic exercises with body alignment techniques will help you strengthen your pelvic muscle and other benefits. Some of them are:

Multiple orgasms during sex

Hormonal Balance

Better Sensation

Improved Blood Flow

Increased Muscle Strength

Improved Flexibility

Better Sleep

Weight Loss

How Does Female Vitality Blueprint Really Work?

There are many products and programs to treat male erectile problems, but there is not a single program by a female fitness expert that targets and treats Female Orgasm Dysfunction. Thankfully, Alex Miller came up to talk about this issue and created a proper workout routine that treats this issue.

Female Orgasm Dysfunction is a very common problem among women above 40s because a slight misalignment in the pelvic muscle disturbs blood flow into the lower region, leading to lower sensitivity in the vaginal area.

According to Alex Miller, a tight muscle around the neck and shoulder creates misalignment in the lower body, resulting in lower sensitivity to the muscles responsible for satisfaction in females.

Alex Miller used her experience and knowledge to create a 3-step sequence and other techniques to target pelvic floor muscles, increase blood flow, strengthen core muscles, and give you a flat tummy.

Workout Schedule:

Alex Miller created a workout schedule with busy women in mind. This workout schedule will require you to exercise three to four days a week. Alex suggests a rest day between the workout days to allow your muscles to heal properly.

Alex Miller has provided step-by-step instructions that you have to follow. You don’t need any special workout gadget or gym membership. These are simple movements that you can even perform in your bathroom.

The 3-Step sequence is an important part of this workout routine. You have to start with the first step and then progress when your fitness level allows.

Female Vitality Blueprint is not a time-specific workout program because you will progress if your fitness allows. However, most women spend 3 weeks on Stage 1, 6 weeks on Stage 2, and the rest of the time on Stage 3.

Alex Miller has also included simple exercises to treat back pain.

What You’ll Learn Inside Female Vitality Blueprint?

As mentioned above, Female Vitality Blueprint contains an informational manual that is divided into five chapters. All these chapters focus on different aspects of vaginal health.

Chapter One – The Pelvic Floor:

This introductory chapter cover topics related to pelvic floor muscles and teaches how these muscles impact your sexual life. This chapter also contains a quiz to help you find if your pelvic floor muscles are working properly.

This chapter also covers the topic of underactive and overactive pelvic floor muscles and how these conditions can impact the female’s ability to achieve orgasm.

Additionally, this chapter includes valuable information on maintaining a healthy life to enjoy a fulfilling sexual life.

Chapter Two – 360-Degree Breathing:

Chapter 2 talks about a type of breathing that can engage your core muscles and improve pelvic muscles. You will learn how breathing is vital in increasing your sexual desire and stopping bladder leakage.

This chapter also highlights the importance of kegel exercises and how they can improve the pelvic floor.

All in all, this chapter will help you to understand how to maintain optimal pelvic health.

Chapter Three – Diastasis Recti:

Chapter three talks about diastasis recti and how this condition leads to various problems such as belly pooch, back pain, and weak core muscles.

Diastasis Recti is a very common problem, especially after pregnancy, in which abdominal muscles separate from the middle.

This chapter provides a short test to check if you also have this condition and provides simple exercises to fix this issue.

Chapter Four – Posture:

This fourth chapter highlights the importance of having a good posture to avoid injuries and pain. A good posture also ensures proper blood circulation to all body parts.

This chapter reveals various bad postures and how they affect body functions. It also teaches you how to achieve a neutral spine position by improving alignment in your upper body using simple and straightforward techniques.

Chapter Five – Three-Step Movement Sequence:

Finally, the last chapter of this informational manual reveals the three-step movement sequence to improve your pelvic muscle, repair your core, and improve blood circulation to the pelvic region.

This is a simple 3-second technique you can use even in your bathroom, but ensure you have enough space to lie down comfortably.

Many women got results with this technique within just two weeks.

This technique can tighten your vaginal muscle, improve your sexual health, and help you prevent bladder leakage.

Female Vitality Blueprint Video Version:

This video version of Female Vitality Blueprint is very similar to the informational manual. It teaches you how to tone your vaginal and pelvic muscles, improve your sexual desire, repair your core, and treat and prevent bladder leakage.

The main benefit of this video version is the demonstration of every exercise.

This will help you understand and perform exercises correctly to achieve maximum benefits.

In short, this video version is excellent for visual leaner and people who want to see exercises being performed before trying them.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Targets Female Orgasm Dysfunction: Various studies accept that female orgasm dysfunction is an actual condition preventing 63% of women from achieving orgasms. Female Vitality Blueprint is one of the few programs that target female orgasm dysfunction. Moreover, it contains a 3-step movement sequence to improve blood flow, increase sensation, and make it easy for women to reach climax.

Repairs Diastasis Recti: If diastasis recti remain untreated, it leads to pelvic floor dysfunction, weak core stabilization, and back and pelvic pain. Female Vitality Blueprint contains a whole chapter on this common condition. Additionally, it teaches how to fix this condition with the help of simple exercises.

Improves Posture: Poor posture can make pelvic floor muscles tight and weak, leading to less sexual arousal and sexual stamina. Moreover, bad posture also leads to potbelly and back pain. Alex Miller understands the dangerous effects of poor posture on female health, and she has included some exercises and stretches to improve posture.

Created by Female Health Expert: Alex Miller is a fitness trainer with over 19 years of experience helping men and women achieve their fitness goals. More importantly, she is a female health specialist and knows all the suffering the female body goes through. So, she created Female Vitality Blueprint that targets an important issue in women’s life and doesn’t take too much time.

Created For All Fitness Levels: Alex Miller designed this program so that every woman with any fitness level can benefit from these exercises to improve her vaginal health and get sexual intimacy back into her relationship. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an athlete, you can easily include these exercises in your schedule.

Supported By Money-Back Guarantee: Alex Miller has full confidence in these methods, and she is providing a 100% money-back guarantee that will remain valid for 60 days from the date of placing the order. Female Vitality Blueprint is also available instantly, so you can start using this program without wasting a minute.

Cons:

Not For Everyone: Female Vitality Blueprint is a great program to treat female orgasm dysfunction. However, it takes time to deliver results. You must follow every step of the program to achieve results. Results can take up to 2-4 weeks, but if you want overnight results, this program is not for you.

Results Are Not Guaranteed: Even after putting in all the hard work, it is possible not to get any result. We all have different bodies, diets, lifestyles, and routines. However, Alex Miller is providing a 60-day money-back guarantee that you can use to try this program risk-free for 60 days. If you don’t get satisfactory results, you can ask for your money back.

Only Digital Version: Female Vitality Blueprint is an entirely digital program that you can access immediately without waiting for the product to reach your doorstep. However, some people like reading physical books. The option to order a physical version of this program is missing from the official website.

Where To Buy Female Vitality Blueprint and Price?

The best place to buy Female Vitality Blueprint is from its official website. It is because you will also get four free valuable bonuses and become eligible for a money-back guarantee.

At the time of writing the Female Vitality Blueprint review, Alex Miller is offering this program in a one-time payment of $47. There are no subscription or shipping charges in this program.

When you order this program from its official website, you will also get these bonuses:

Bonus #1 – Vaginal Rejuvenation Method

Bonus #2 – How To Have Vaginal Orgasm Handbook

Bonus #3 – Libido Hormone Enhancer

Bonus #4 – 3 Stretch Pain-Free Video

You will also get a 100% money-back guarantee for 60 days. Within these 60 days, if you feel you are not getting results for whatever reason, you can ask for a full money back. You will receive your money within 2-3 business days.

Female Vitality Blueprint Review Summary:

Female Vitality Blueprint is an amazing at-home workout program, and its creator is a highly qualified female health specialist. This program contains pelvic floor exercises and body alignment techniques to unlock female pleasure centers so that women can also achieve orgasm along with their men.

Quality: Female Vitality Blueprint contains simple and easy-to-follow exercises which are great for strengthening vaginal muscles, improving blood flow, and increasing sexual desire. Alex has also provided breathing techniques, and hyperbolic stretches to benefit the overall body.

Effectiveness: Female Vitality Blueprint is created to target one of the common conditions in women – Female Orgasm Dysfunction. Despite being a common condition, very few females want to talk about it, and they don’t feel uncomfortable discussing it with doctors. This program can guide them to fix this condition from the comfort of their rooms.

Time: Alex Miller has created this program with busy females in mind, so it asks you just 10 minutes a day for three days a week. Even busy and working women can also arrange these minutes from their daily routine. Moreover, you don’t need to commute to the gym and can do these exercises from the comfort of your home.

Value: This is a one-time program in which you will get videos, PDFs, and bonuses. It provides a great way to gain control of your sexual health without paying high consulting charges to the gynecologist.

Female Vitality Blueprint is a highly recommended program, and you can start regaining control of your sexual life by downloading it instantly. I hope you have enjoyed this Female Vitality Blueprint review.

