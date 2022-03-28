Finding Success In Life With Gedeno

Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash
People who don’t try to help themselves don’t deserve help because they’ve given up on themselves, right? The founder of Gedeno begs to differ. Sometimes, people don’t know where to seek help and most of the time, don’t know how to find help.
If you never received any handouts and going to school was a breeze in the sense that you never had to worry about whether or not you could afford to stay in school, whether you should drop out in order to find a job and help fend for your family, it’s easy to keep your head down and do what you must in order to survive. But people who have been given the chance to live in a comfortable, stable environment, understand that help is just a phone call away. They could call their mentors, their parents, their friends, but when you’re living in poor conditions and your friends and family are struggling as much as you are, who can you turn to?
Gedeno was built on the concept that everyone deserves guidance. While GEDs were developed for soldiers returning from the war, today, it has become a beacon of hope for vulnerable youths who were unable to complete their studies.
With a GED, they could pursue higher education and get promoted in the workplace. It’s a means of escaping, but only if they are able to dedicate themselves to taking the exams. For some candidates, this means staying all hours at the library and teaching what they think they need to know. It’s almost impossible to find a tutor who is able to dedicate their time to teaching students that aren’t able to show up consistently, which is why Gedeno has a flexible learn-at-your-own-pace course that allows candidates to study independently.
“Our vision is that opportunity shouldn’t just be afforded to those who can afford them. Opportunities should be free for all. GED is a means of achieving that, and Gedeno is a means of achieving their GEDs. We want to give students the fighting chance to pass their exams on their first try,” says a representative and truly, Gedeno boasts a high success rate and many Gedeno users were able to accomplish their GEDs in just two months.
Of course, speed isn’t everything. GED is about evaluating one’s skill and understanding, and whether it takes two months or ten, the most important part is learning. The whole point of getting one’s GED is to advance oneself, whether in academic success or through employment, but the end goal is to seek improvement.
Taking the GEDs is an achievement on its own because it can be difficult to stay motivated, but Gedeno does make that much simpler with a guided course on Onsego which, as written on the website, “Protects Against Quitting”. Getting a high school diploma is easy because students are all focused on that one thing, but earning GEDs is something else entirely because most candidates have their own lives to take care of and studying is another task that can easily get overlooked, but as the CEO of Gedeno wants to remind potential students, “You’ve made it this far, you can get further still.”
