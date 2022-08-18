Five Care Tips For Your Rings

Some people love bling. For others, it can be an acquired taste. The bling in question in this case are mens rings. Rings are one of the most popular and most accessible forms of jewelry. More often than not, rings are a form of expression. An external indication of an accomplishment, milestone, or sense of self.

These metallic circles or bands come in a variety of different finishes and designs and have a long history of significance and symbolism that extends to modern times.

A quick rundown of the history of rings: Back in the Middle Ages and Renaissance eras, jewelry represented a symbol of power and practicality. Precious metals and stones were often used to craft wearable pieces of jewelry meant to be shown off. In fact, gems used for rings were often chosen for their supposed healing or protective qualities, and mens rings usually bore the family seal or crest on theirs.

Thanks to the fantasy genre - ever heard of Lord of the Rings? - our fascination with rings runs deep. Whether you’re an avid ring wearer or just getting started, we’re going to run down some of the best ways for you to care for and maintain mens rings so that they keep shining for a very long time.

#1: They’re gonna get dirty

If you wear or are planning to wear rings, you’ve gotta know that they’re going to get dirty. Dirt, grime, sweat, and oil from everyday interactions are bound to build up on their metallic surface and deaden their shine and luster. The good thing is that mens rings are built to take the grime. Their metallic makeup - most usually gold, silver, or platinum - makes them incredibly resistant to physical stress and damage. This means there’s little to no cause for concern when it comes to damaging your ring collection by the act of cleaning.

If your rings include precious stones such as diamonds or other gems, however, that’s when you’ve got to be a little careful. Diamond and gems, although just as impressively strong, can be a tad more easily damaged by certain chemical solutions.

For a comprehensive clean and shine, it's recommended that you take your ring to the place of purchase. More on that later.

#2: Simple At-Home Solution

For an easy and simple at-home solution to cleaning your mens rings, you’ll need to gather a bowl with boiling water, dish soap, and a toothbrush with soft bristles. Simply let your ring soak in boiling water for 15 0 20 minutes. After soaking, take the toothbrush, dab with some dish soap, and get to scrubbing. The combination of soak and scrub will wipe away much of the grime and dirt collected over time. After brushing, rinse your ring of any remaining soap duds and dry with an air dryer or towel.

Note: if your ring has precious stones set, such as emerald, ruby, or the like, let the boiling water cool for a few minutes before soaking your ring.

#3: For Extra Grime, Use Baking Soda

If your rings are extra grimey, follow the same steps as previously mentioned with an added boost of baking soda to knock off resistant grime. The combination of heat from the boiling water and carbonation from the baking soda can give an added boost to grime removal. After soaking, brush with a dab of dish soap and rinse.

#4: Polish Your Rings with a Platinum Cloth

If you don’t have the time to get your rings professionally polished, using a Platinum cloth is a great alternative. Sure, it won’t be a deep-cleanse, but Platinum cloths are infused with ultra-micro abrasives and polishing wax that can buff and shine mens rings pretty well. It’s safe to use on gold, silver, and platinum mens rings and are relatively inexpensive to purchase.

#5: Have it Professionally Cleaned

It’s recommended that you have your rings professionally cleaned and polished at least once a year. It’s best to check with the seller first, who can either set-up an appointment at their store or direct you to an experienced professional.

Professional cleaners have access to ultrasonic, water-based cleaners and chemical solutions that harness sonic waves to knock off even the most stubborn spots. Plus, they’ll polish your rings with care and craft to make them shine as good as the day when they were first made.

Closing

Unlike your favorite pair of jeans or car, which will inevitably wear down with continued use, mens rings are made for durability and use. In other words, they’re built to be worn and shown off. Habitual care and cleaning will ensure they maintain their integrity and shine. And even if major repair is needed, remember that rings are made from metals. They can easily be melted down, infused with more metal, and recast to your specific shape and need.