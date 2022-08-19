Five Steps to Squash Your Next Hangover

With regard to hangovers in particular, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Many love to drink, but nobody enjoys a hangover. To address a hangover, you must first discern what alcohol does to the body apart from making you feel nauseous and tired, so what is a hangover?

The liver metabolizes the alcohol into acetaldehyde, a substance that is, of course, toxic in high amounts. Concentrations of acetaldehyde are rarely high enough to be dangerous or fatal, so the presence of acetaldehyde doesn’t completely account for a hangover. Drinking also interferes with sleep, keeping people awake at worst and allowing for restless slumbers at best. Specifically, drinking confuses the hormones that regulate our internal clocks so much that many who experience hangovers compare the sickness to jet lag, and vice versa. In some cases, alcohol can induce migraines, in which case a hangover is not the only item at play, and a person is suffering a migraine independent of a hangover.

The symptoms of this process include diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, headaches, shaking, and cold sweats. Some people even experience vertigo as a result of drinking too much. These symptoms typically begin when blood alcohol content lowers. Often, people experience the worst symptoms when blood alcohol content plummets to zero. Drinking to the point of being drunk is the singular guarantor of whether you have a hangover the next morning. Otherwise, how far you go past the initial state of drunkenness doesn’t matter. In fact, light or moderate drinkers are more likely to get hangovers than heavy drinkers are. Susceptibility to hangovers can also be a matter of either alcoholism throughout one’s family history or drinking to relieve symptoms. Drinking to relieve symptoms can also cause problems apart from hangovers, primarily in terms of addiction.

Nobody likes hangovers, so here are ways to alleviate your symptoms whether you’re concerned about the future or you’re experiencing a hangover right now.

Try a Hangover Drink

A hangover drink is a concoction you can drink before you leave for the bar. You can also take it between drinks or after you finish drinking. With their blends of electrolytes and other restorative substances, hangover drinks can give you peace of mind no matter how many margaritas you have. Research demonstrates the efficacy of these products, so you should consider picking one up today. As they’re entirely free from caffeine, gluten, and nuts, they shouldn’t arouse any grumpy reactions in your system.

The Hair of The Dog

Drinking to lessen the symptoms of hangovers is known as taking the hair of the dog, in reference to alcohol, the dog that bit you. As symptoms are worst when blood alcohol content reaches zero, hangovers are a form of withdrawal for which further intake could technically alleviate symptoms.

Both alcohol and sedatives interact with brain cells in such a way that alcohol’s effect on the brain may be similar to sedatives’ effect on the brain. Sedatives cause withdrawal symptoms immediately after wearing off, too. Perhaps the brain works similarly in response to large quantities of alcohol when that alcohol begins to leave the body.

This doesn’t mean you should depend on the “hair of the dog.” It might alleviate symptoms, but it might lead to or exacerbate addiction. Unless you’re enduring the worst hangover of your life, there’s no reason to have yet another drink.

Eat Carbohydrates in Particular

Many people have their own eccentric “hangover cures” like eggs benedict or a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich, but eating carbohydrates is most important regardless of your hearty breakfast option that doesn’t achieve anything restorative apart from tasting good. Drinking lowers blood sugar levels, causing hangover sufferers to wake in the middle of the night and stay awake until the alarm goes off. When you’re hungover, your brain is working without its simple fuel: glucose. Toast and different flavors of juice are the best ways to glacially restore your blood sugar equilibrium, so most tried-and-true hangover cures should work.

Drink Water

Alcohol dehydrates you by causing you to urinate: It inhibits the release of vasopressin, a hormone that lessens the amount of urine the kidneys produce. General symptoms of hangovers, like diarrhea, vomiting, and sweating, can dehydrate you further, so as difficult as keeping something down might be, you must eventually knock back a few liters of water in order to feel better.

Avoid Brown Liquor

As strong as they are, vodka and gin are less likely to cause hangovers than darker drinks like whiskey or scotch. Primarily, clearer forms of alcohol contain ethanol and darker forms contain methanol among other concomitant chemical compounds. The liver metabolizes ethanol and methanol the same way, but the byproducts of methanol metabolization are more toxic, so methanol is more likely to cause a hangover.