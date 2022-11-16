Franci Neely Reflects on the Books That Changed Her Life

Houston philanthropist Franci Neely says reading is not only one of her top hobbies, but she finds great stress relief in the pages of a compelling book. In fact, Neely’s had such a lifelong love for reading, she looks back fondly on her childhood days when she would write stories and plays and act them out for neighborhood children.

“There is never just one book. Since I was a little girl, I’ve had my nose in books,” Franci Neely told ideamensch.com.

The retired business litigator says she’s had her nose in a book more often than not. “Since I can remember, I’ve read (or been read to) almost daily,” Neely explains. “Books open doors to other worlds and offer insight into my own known world. They take my mind off the trials and tribulations of the day.”

As a child, she says she was a devotee of teen supersleuth Nancy Drew. “It’s not surprising, then, that mysteries remain a favorite genre of mine. I avidly look for new books by skilled Scandinavian mystery writers like Jussi Adler-Olsen, Stieg Larsson, Jo Nesbø, and Karin Fossum. I have tried to read every novel that Swedish author Håkan Nesser wrote about Inspector Van Veeteren, owner of a vintage bookshop and therefore beloved by me. Ireland-based writer Tana French creates unforgettable characters in unforgettable predicaments. I highly recommend her most recent novel, The Searcher.”

The avid traveler is in the midst of fulfilling the ambitious goal of visiting every country in the world, and much like her zest for a variety of travel, she confesses that she likes to keep her reading material flowing with a diverse collection of books.

Franci Neely Favors Fact and Fiction

“I’ve never admired self-promoters. I admire people who have the capacity for self-reflection, especially those who have accomplished much and have legitimate bragging rights,” Neely says. “This may be why I’m a fan of Barack Obama and his autobiographies. Writing brilliantly, he reflects on his motivations in seeking political office and shies away from self-congratulation. If only others holding high political office could and would do the same.”

While Franci Neely says she’s a fan of Obama’s writing, she also finds inspiration in fiction books.

“In the fictional world I fell in love with the protagonist of Anthony Trollope’s The Warden for similar reasons,” Franci Neely says. “There, the kind, conscientious, self-effacing the Rev. Septimus Harding bestows goodness on those around him, including the aged male residents of Hiram’s Hospital in the cathedral town of Barchester.”

Neely says the Rev. Harding uses the income to which he is entitled for the care of those residents. “Still, he is savagely attacked by an ‘exposé’ in The Jupiter newspaper and, ultimately, decides to resign as warden of Hiram’s rather than continue to receive the whip end of the frenzy against him,” she relates. “The Rev. Harding’s resignation leads to his own poverty and the neglect of those at Hiram’s on whom the Rev. Harding has lavished affection.”

In today’s social media world, Franci Neely says the Rev. Harding would have been mercilessly — and without merit — pilloried around the globe. “Zealous spreaders of negativity would harm those they purported to protect,” she adds.

Franci Neely says she also profoundly admires 19th-century English literature. “I transport myself into the village life of Jane Austen’s memorable women protagonists like Elizabeth Bennet of Pride and Prejudice, Emma Woodhouse of the eponymous Emma; and Elinor Dashwood of Sense and Sensibility,” she says. “And I’d love to time-capsule myself into Barchester, the cathedral town of the fictional English county Barsetshire, brilliantly depicted in Anthony Trollope’s Chronicles of Barsetshire series of novels.”

The Houstonian philanthropist, who supports pro-literacy organizations such as Inprint, says she’s into nonfiction as well. “Last year, I read Patrick Radden Keefe’s Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, a riveting and harrowing description of the Sackler family’s culpability in helping to create the opioid crisis and profiting from doing so,” Franci Neely says. “This involves true crime — unfortunately, where the culpable pretty much get off scot-free. Some people do appear to be above the law.”

Seeking Fairness Over Fairy Tales

When it comes to what Franci Neely is currently reading, she says she appreciates novels that reflect justice.

“I have a strong sense of fairness, what I think is just or equitable,” Franci Neely says. “I’m not always right, mind you, but I believe in standing up for one’s principles, even in the face of vocal antagonists. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons I will always remember the fine novels News of the World by Paulette Jiles and The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead. The protagonists stand up for their principles at the risk of their own lives.”

Franci Neely says The Nickel Boys is told from the point of view of Elwood, a Black teen in Florida falsely accused of theft and institutionalized in a notorious reform school. “His goal to keep his head down until his ‘term’ is served and then continue, but his college trajectory is thwarted by his trying to right wrongs — beatings, bullyings, and blackmail,” she describes. “His sense of justice leads to his death — but not to the eradication of his memory.” And, spoiler alert!: “One of the other victims of the reform school assumes Elwood’s identity to honor Elwood’s memory and emulate Elwood’s strong code of justice.”

In News of the World, Franci Neely says the reader meets Civil War veteran Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who travels the northern part of Texas territory reading newspaper stories to the populace. “Captain Kidd agrees to return a 10-year-old girl named Johanna, a captive of the Kiowa for four years, to her remaining relatives,” she says. “Johanna now speaks only Kiowa and wants desperately to return to her Kiowa family. But over the miles they travel together, the aging itinerant news reader and the lonely, alienated girl begin to trust and, ultimately, to bond. Their trust, their bond, literally saves their lives, makes them family, and fills their lives with love.”

Franci Neely says the Elwood and Captain Kidd characters really resonated with her. “In Elwood and Capt. Kidd, I found kindred spirits. Perhaps you will too,” she concludes.