Frizzlife Water Filter and Purification System Review

In a perfect world, you would probably be able to drink tap water without thinking twice about how it will affect your health and that of your family. Sadly, that is something we can only dream of because, for most Americans, the reality is that tap water poses very real dangers.

It is for this reason that having a water filter is quickly becoming a very important part of every household.

When it comes to water filtration systems, you can hardly go wrong with one of the many top-notch filters from Frizzlife. In this review, we will look at some of the great products they offer, and how they can be your key to better tasting and healthier water.

All You Need To Know About Frizzlife

Frizzlife has been in the water purification business for many years now and has grown into a household name trusted by Americans across the country.

During this time, the company’s main objectives have been to deliver highly efficient, durable, environmentally-friendly, and affordable solutions to water quality issues. They have managed to develop a wide range of products specifically for household use.

In terms of being environmentally friendly, Frizzlife has always made it a priority that all its products are made with a "green concept" in mind, which aims to cut down on waste and drastically reduce their carbon footprint.

It is because of these reasons, and the fact that its products are of the highest quality, that Frizzlife has grown to be one of the biggest names in water purification. Its complete list of products is available on the Frizzlife website.

Is a Frizzlife Water Filter Worth It? The Pros and Cons

While Frizzlife is one of the most well-known brands in the water purification industry, it is by no means the only one. If you are looking for a water filter for your home, you will likely come across a lot of options that might make your decision difficult.

This is why it is important to ask yourself whether the Frizzlife water filter is right for you. To help you answer this question, here are some of the pros and cons of this water filter that you need to be aware of:

Pros

· Affordable pricing

· Durable stainless-steel filter housing

· Very easy installation

· Fluoride filtration

· More convenient than similar systems

· Replacing the filter is easy and convenient

Cons

· Is not locally made

· No confirmation about BPA-free parts

Before Buying a Frizzlife Water Filter, Ask Yourself This

Although Frizzlife filters are very affordable, buying one is still a significant investment that is likely to last you many years to come. Therefore, you need to make sure you ask yourself the following questions:

1.Does your home need a water filter?

2.Have you compared it with similar water filters on the market?

3.What do you know about the water quality in your area?

4.Does your budget allow buying a new water filter?

5.Are the water filter features that you want available in Frizzlife?

What Is So Great About Reverse Osmosis?

Thanks to the extensive research and the advance in technology in the water filtration industry, there are many different ways to purify water, such as activated carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, and using UV radiation.

However, Frizzlife specializes in a multi-stage filtration system that is based on the principles of reverse osmosis. While this is not the latest in filtration technology, reverse osmosis is certainly one of the most proven to produce the desired results.

Reverse osmosis has been shown to remove 99% of impurities from water with greater efficiency than other filtration methods. It works by filtering out impurities using a membrane that is highly selective in terms of what it allows through.

The type of reverse osmosis used in Frizzlife filters targets Fluoride specifically, which is something not commonly found in household filters. It also allows all the essential minerals to pass through, which produces healthier drinking water overall.

Other Important Features of Frizzlife Water Filters

Frizzlife has managed to build a reputation of being one of the leading water filtration brands. While this is mostly due to the high quality of water it produces, other important features of Frizzlife water filters are important to mention, such as:

Easy Installation

All Frizzlife water filters come with an easy-to-follow installation guide to help users set up their water filters without the need to hire any professionals. Even without any experience in installing water filters, you can have your filter running smoothly in no time at all.

Great Discharge Pressure

One of the downsides of installing a water filter is that it can significantly reduce the water discharge pressure. However, the way Frizzlife was designed means that as long as the incoming water pressure meets the required standards, you should hardly see a reduction in water pressure.

Compatible With Shower Heads

All shower heads across the country are half-inch NPT in size to make compatibility with other accessories much easier. That is why Frizzlife water filters are also made to that exact size, meaning you can easily connect them to your shower without the need for adapters.

Can Be Installed on Refrigerators

Frizzlife’s installation manual also comes with special instructions if you want to install your water filter on your fridge. Once the filter has been set up, its small size means you can place it out of the way so that most people will not even realize that it is there.

Good Warranty

The developers of Frizzlife water filters are so confident in their products that all their filters come with great warranty offers. If at any time you face any problems before your warranty expires, there is a technical support team waiting to assist.

Positive Customer Reviews

If you are looking for an honest, unbiased opinion on the performance of Frizzlife water filters, take a look at some of the many positive customer reviews available online. These filters have certainly made an impact among consumers and they have not been shy to share their views.

Made From Quality Material

A water filter is not something you should be thinking of replacing every few years. Ideally, once you have installed your filter, the only thing you need to worry about is replacing the filters when the time comes.

This is why Frizzlife filters are made from only the best quality material, which is guaranteed to last you a lifetime, such as the stainless-steel filter nozzle.

Some Great Products From Frizzlife

Frizzlife has a long list of products that are tailor-made to address any household water quality issues that you may have. If you are finally ready to take a positive step towards providing cleaner and healthier water for your family, then consider these great Frizzlife options:

The stand-out feature of these reverse osmosis filters is that they come without the need for tank installation. This means you can easily connect them to your water line and it filters the water as its passes through to the faucet.

There is no need to create some extra space for the tank, and your drinking water will not have to sit around in a tank for long periods before it is used, as this provides another avenue for water contamination.

This specific system is also designed to produce a high-water flow of up to 600 gallons per day. This is more than enough for the daily needs of an average size household. If you are concerned about water pressure then do not worry. The PD600 TAM3 can easily fill a 330 ml cup in under 10 seconds.

Keeping track of the lifespan of your filters is very easy thanks to the smart display that gives you a real-time reading of your filter performance, the number of days till a replacement is needed, and the alerts you get in case there are any internal issues with the filtration system.

The term "Under Sink" refers to the normal location of this type of Frizzlife filter. With highly compatible tubes, the MK99 can be tucked away discretely beneath your sink unit where it will be connected to the main faucet.

It cleans your water using a two-in-one advanced water reverse osmosis system that is guaranteed to remove 99.99 % of all contaminants while leaving behind all the essential minerals that are required by the body.

The MK99 has an impressive Auto-shut-off mechanism that allows you to change filters when required without the need to shut off the main water supply. When replacing the filter cartridge itself, you only need to dispose of the inner filter because the plastic casing can be reused.

Most under-sink water filtration units are not designed to work independently without being connected to a fully installed sink unit. However, the MP99 is designed differently, as it comes with its own built-in drinking faucet.

This means all you need is a water supply, and you will be ready to enjoy clean healthy water. It has all the regular features found in a normal under-sink filter, such as a high-pressure output capable of filling up a 330 ml cup in just three seconds.

The Frizzlife MP9P water filter is also designed to target chlorine, heavy metals such as lead, odors, turbidity, and bad taste.

While the most important feature of any filtration system is the ability to remove impurities and other unpleasant water characteristics, it also has to ensure that the water it produces is not sterile and scrubbed of all essential minerals.

Thanks to its three-in-one compounded filtration system, the TAM3 can combine mineral substances, a carbon block, and alkaline particles. Together these three components produce water of the highest purity with a wide range of health benefits.

Normal filtration mechanisms, such as reverse osmosis, tend to produce water that is slightly more acidic than is recommended for daily consumption. This is why the addition of alkaline particles is important because it balances out the pH levels of your water.

The remineralization process is also important for two reasons: producing healthier water and ensuring that your water tastes good which is essential in encouraging your family to drink more water regularly.

Are you thinking of connecting your Frizzlife water filtration system to your refrigerator? Consider buying an Inline Water Filtration System that is specifically designed to be compatible with your refrigerator or ice maker.

The MS99 is fully certified to remove volatile organic compounds, mercury, chlorine, lead, rust, chromium 6, and other heavy metals. It comes with a top-of-the-range filtration unit that removes 99.99 % of impurities.

If you are worried about the installation process, then you will be pleased to know that the MS99 is very easy to set up and comes with a clear instruction manual to help you. Its diversity is also very impressive because it can fit on regular under-sink pipes or on the copper tubing that is commonly found on refrigerators and ice makers.

Your budget will not suffer when you choose the MS99 for your refrigerator's filtration unit because not only is the entire system affordable, but the filter cartridges are also designed to last at least two years, meaning you will not have to worry about constantly digging into your pocket.

If you are looking for a permanent solution to all your household filtration needs then look no further than the Frizzlife JX800 Advanced Whole House Sediment Water Filter System. It is specifically designed with an “install and forget” mindset that is perfect for filters designed for long-term use.

What sets the JX800 apart from other regular filtration systems is the auto-flush function that keeps the entire system clean by scrapping off sediments, washing the filter system, and flushing out impurities at regular intervals.

By utilizing this self-cleaning mechanism, the JX800 will literally pay for itself because of the money you will save by not having to constantly buy replacement filters. You can easily remove the wire mesh on your own and scrape off any excess dirt to help keep the system from getting clogged up.

The stainless steel wire mesh that comes with the JG400 provides the first line of defense for your house by removing all the larger impurities, such as sand, mud, rust, and turbidity, that would otherwise clog up your filtration system and reduce the lifespan of your filters.

Removing such large particles regularly would soon take its toll on a regular filter, which is why the JG400 comes with a heavy-duty sediment filter that can resist up to 800 psi water pressure.

To help you keep an eye on the water pressure, the JG400 has a pressure gauge installed, which saves you a lot of time and money having to buy and installing a separate gauge.

When you need to open up the system for maintenance, there is an easy mechanism where you can rotate the bottom part of the filter to control the scraper that removes the sediments from the wire mesh. Thanks to the auto-shut mechanism, there is no need to shut off the water supply while cleaning.

If you need a clean supply of hot water for a cup of coffee, then the T900 Counter Top Water Filtration System Hot Water Dispenser from Frizzlife is your go-to filter. The super-heating system is capable of heating your water in under three seconds, which means no more standing around waiting for water to boil.

Furthermore, the water is heated as it passes through the filter and into your cup, meaning there is no chance of reheating the same water, which guarantees you a fresh cup every time. You can also adjust the settings on your T900 to ensure that you have the exact temperature of water for your needs.

Handling hot water can be dangerous, especially for young children. This is why the T900 comes with advanced safety features, such as the child lock mechanism. It also has anti-dry burning protection which releases a few extra drops into the system after you press stop to protect the unit.

Frizzlife Replacement Filter Cartridges

One of the few expenses you will have to contend with is the regular replacement of filter cartridges that is required to keep your system operating at optimal levels. Each of the Frizzlife products comes with its own specific types and sizes of cartridges that are readily available from their webpage.

The replacement filters are all made from durable and environmentally friendly material, with clear instructions on how to dispose of them. To cut down on costs, you can buy your cartridges in bulk, for example, in four or five packs that come at a discounted price.

Frizzlife Alternatives

Here are a few other water filtration products that are rated highly around the web:

Final Word

If you would like to purchase one of these Frizzlife products for yourself, the process is very simple. All you need to do is go to their website, select the products you want, specify your location for delivery purposes, and request a quote.

There is a reason why many consumers rate Frizzlife filters so highly, and that is because of the effort that is put into guaranteeing that every filter meets the highest standards. If you want to provide your family with the cleanest water possible, then get yourself a Frizzlife water filter today.