From the bustling city to the warm beaches of Florida, prepare to unpack tons of memories this summer.

Enjoying your off time is essential to keep your mind, body, and soul healthy. So now that the summer is in full swing, what are some great ways to make time for yourself? The holidays are coming up soon, so we want to offer some suggestions to help get you ready for all of the festivities. For those who need a little inspiration, take a moment to look at this article and see how you can be better equipped for summer vacation and holiday celebrations with just a few minor changes.

Here is a list of destinations that you may want to check out to enjoy a vacation with the family and keep your mind open to new and exciting activities:

1. Cocoa Beach, Florida: Beaches are one of the most popular destinations. This is a perfect spot to bring the kids to and allow them to run free while you capture those moments on film. If you are interested, let us tell you more about the amenities this destination has in store for you! From water parks, miniature golf courses, and fishing at the pier, this is sure to be your family's favorite place for a break from their busy everyday lives.

Westgate Resort, located in Cocoa Beach, Florida, has various places to stay for every family member. With so many options, you will never have to worry about where you will stay on your vacation. This vacation resort also has several great recreational activities and amenities to keep the family busy and happy once it is time for you to hit the beach! The Westgate Resort has a large pool area and many activities to keep everyone entertained.

2. New York City: The bustling city of New York has a lot to offer all of the different types of people and tourists. This is the perfect place to spend your summers and spend time with friends, families, and companions. Take part in the many available outdoor activities, like riding a bike, taking in the sights, or just hanging out with friends while enjoying some of the top cuisine and entertainment options in New York City.

Westgate Resort offers several excellent amenities to make your stay comfortable and luxurious. You can enjoy your time exploring the city and then come back to unwind in your room with a nice hot meal or a relaxing bath. If you want to be close to all the action of New York City, Westgate Resort is the perfect place for you!

These are only a few of the hundreds of destinations you can visit this summer. Take the time to experience a different part of the world and let your family have fun in new and exciting places. You will have time to unwind and enjoy time away from work, school, or busy scheduling. If Westgate Resort sounds like a great fit for your needs, visit the location today and let our friendly associates welcome you!