FuzeBug Reviews: Does this Anti-Bug Lamp Really Effective? Consumer Reports

FuzeBug Reviews - FuzeBug is a 100% legit solar power bug repellent lamp & it is a powerful & portable rechargeable that wipes out biting mosquitoes & pesky bugs. Learn more on review!

What is FuzeBug?

FuzeBug is a multi-purpose device that zaps mosquitoes and bugs. It is both a bug-zapping device and a camping lantern. It is a portable, lightweight, waterproof, and weather-resistant device.

A hanging hook is built into the base which makes it easy to hang. FuzeBug is also very suitable for outdoor use like on patios, backyards, RVs, and camping trips.

Over 375 sq. feet area is kept mosquito and pest free by this portable and powerful zapper. FuzeBug is also rechargeable. Along with mosquitoes, it is also effective against pests like fruit flies, moths, gnats, and flying beetles.

It could be used indoors and outdoors. When it comes to using it as a camping lantern, FuzeBug is the best as it keeps any well-lit for up to 20 hours! FuzeBug is safe to use as it is surrounded by 7mm micro plastic shock-resistant bars that prevent accidents.

The device also does not include the feature of UV light and FuzeBug is, therefore, safe to use around kids.

Other products might be suitable for a single purpose but FuzeBug is a multi-purpose device. FuzeBug is like your personal insect exterminator. It is also a solar-powered lamp.

How Does FuzeBug Work?

FuzeBug can be used around kids as it is harmless. It is a device that is very easy to use. If you find bug sprays too harsh, FuzeBug is the chemical-free solution you’re looking for.

You can set up the device the way you prefer. You can stand the device on a flat surface or you can hang it.

Using the anti-bug zapper is pretty simple; charge the device (a green light appears on the indicator when the device is fully charged), then turn the rotary switch till you hear a click.

The LED will then switch on. The LED attracts pests and mosquitoes to the electric coil which is present in the center of the device.

There is a double protective grid that surrounds the device which protects children and even adults from hazards.

These grids are big enough for pests to pass but are protective enough to safely use the device.

If you leave the device on for two hours, it gets rid of all the pests or mosquitoes in the area. FuzeBug is also very easy to clean and so it is an advantageous product overall.

Why is FuzeBug A Beneficial Product?

FuzeBug is one device that performs different functions, it is therefore dynamic. It is this dynamic nature that makes FuzeBug a beneficial device. Take a look at a few ways in which FuzeBug is beneficial:

It attracts and kills not just mosquitoes but also other pests.

It is a good solution if you’re looking for something chemical-free.

It is rechargeable and its battery lasts for a long duration.

It can be used as a camping light or a flashlight on camping grounds.

It is easy to clean as it collects the bug that it zaps in its tray.

It is very easy to use and lightweight.

FuzeBug has a protective grid that ensures that no accidents occur.

It does not have UV lights which can be harmful.

It can be placed on any surface or could be hung.

FuzeBug is favorably reviewed by a number of customers.

What Are The Features of FuzeBug And How To Use It?

FuzeBug is a multipurpose device and you can use it in the depths of a forest or at home. It will help you in leading a bug-free life. The following are some features of FuzeBug :

You can adjust the brightness of the LED light. This 7oz device can be turned very dim or could brightly illuminate a large area.





A micro USB charger is included with every package which makes it possible for you to charge the device wherever you go. One charge will last up to 24 hours and thus keeps your surroundings pest free for an entire day.





It is a weatherproof device that can endure extreme weather conditions, be it snow, rain, or intense heat. So, no matter what the weather condition is, the device will work efficiently.

FuzeBug is very easy to clean. The package contains a brush that can be used to clean the inner coil of the device. Just empty the waste from the bottom shell and the device will be ready to use again.





FuzeBug is a portable device compared to other bulky mosquito zappers that people often buy. So, you can carry it anywhere you go without the device becoming a burden for you.





Other products or devices are a hassle to use or they might contain harmful chemicals that are dangerous for you. However, FuzeBug is easy to use and is free of chemicals of any sort.





FuzeBug also helps you achieve a good sleep at night by eliminating all the pests that pester you. It, therefore, helps reduce the overwhelming feelings that a bug-filled environment produces.

FuzeBug works on scientific principles and it performs a 3-in-one action that helps in attracting, trapping, and zapping bugs that make your life difficult. It completes its pest-killing action in three swift steps. This is how the device works:

Attracts: FuzeBug emits blue light of 365nm wavelength which is a safe light. This light helps attract mosquitoes, moths, and flies towards the coil which is present at the center of the device.





Zaps: When the mosquitoes reach the coil, they are zapped instantly with a high voltage shock. This action is not accompanied by sound or odor.





Collects: FuzeBug has a collection tray for the zapped bugs which is easy to clean and does not leave a mess behind.

Pros

It has several pros. Following is a short list of some:

It is a portable device.

It is available at a discounted price.

FuzeBug has a 100% money-back guarantee.

FuzeBug has several packages that you can choose from.

It is a 3-in-one device.

The use of FuzeBug doesn’t lead to a bad odor or too much noise.

The device is hangable as well.

FuzeBug helps you sleep better.

It eliminates stressors that are associated with a bug-filled environment.

Cons

FuzeBug has a few cons as well. They are as follows:

Discounted prices may only be available for a limited period.

For the best results, you have to set the device up for 2 hours.

FuzeBug can only be purchased online, through the official website.

There is a risk of the product being sold out.

What is The Price of FuzeBug?

5 packages of FuzeBug are available. As the size of the package increases, the discount on the offer also increases.

The discounts range from 50% to 70%. The following are the packages that you can choose from:

The Alpha Bug Pack costs $39.99 (You save $39.99)

The Beta Bug Pack costs $75.99 (You save $ 83.97

The Gamma Bug Pack costs $107.98 (You save $131.96)

The Delta Bug Pack costs $135.97 (You save $183.95)

The Epsilon Bug Pack costs $159.96 (You save $239.94)

The discounts on the prices for each pack are: 50%, 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% respectively.

The shipping for FuzeBug is fast. If you order the package soon enough, you might be able to have a 3-year extended warranty for just $15.20. FuzeBug offers a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee as well.

So, if for any reason, you find the device to be ineffective, you can get a complete refund within the first 30 days of your purchase.

Customer Reviews

Customers who have tried and used FuzeBug say…

"Summer days in Florida can be brutal! It’s super hot, rainy and a field day for mosquitos. Having the Fuze Bug has brought so much comfort not only outside, but inside my home as well. It’s saved my skin from the bites that I was constantly prone to getting." - Kylie D. - Orlando, FL

"Grilling and barbeques are a staple tradition for me and my family. The flies and itchy ants always invited themselves to the party. The Fuze Bug has become the most convenient way we could get rid of these bugs from flying around our food and drinks. We can now hang out all day without having to worry about them anymore. It’s been a huge relief." - Ryan P. - Memphis, TN

FuzeBug Reviews - Conclusion

FuzeBug prevents moths from lingering, biting, and harming. It is a zapping device that is so easy to use and connect. What’s even better? It also works as a camping lantern.

As most of us get bit the moment we camp somewhere, it is specially made to prevent such cases from repeating.

The next time you’re out or just in your garden, you can bring FuzeBug with you to make sure you never have to deal with bites, allergies, or the fear of pests pestering around you.

Many people often wonder why a bug zapper device like this would be expensive, however, as you read, these discounts are jaw-dropping and available for a limited time only. So click here to buy FuzeBug now.

