God Frequency Reviews: My 21 Days Experience Using It

If you are looking for an honest and detailed God Frequency review, your search ends on this page. You should gather all the information about this manifestation program before making your final buying decision.

Looking for the official website? Click Here

Honestly speaking, whenever I hear the name of any new manifestation program, I become skeptical.

I start getting various questions in my mind.

We all love having a happy and abundant life without worries, but does manifestation really work?

So, when I heard about God Frequency, I decided it is now the time to put my feelings aside to see if manifestation really works and if I can create the life of my dreams.

Ultimately, I wanted to know, just like you, if it really works.

God Frequency kept appearing on my timeline, and it seems many of my ‘normal’ friends were having life-changing benefits with it.

So, I decided to try the program to check if it delivers the results as it claims on the official website. BTW, I used this link to get God Frequency at a maximum discounted price.

My God Frequency review reveals the good, the bad, and everything in between about this straightforward manifestation program. I am giving you genuine and honest facts about the program.

Let’s start.

Quick Summary:

Full Program Name: God Frequency Specification: Digital Program Category: Manifestation Author: Jacob and Marcus Price: $37 Official Website: Click Here To Visit Official Website

What is God Frequency?

God Frequency is the self-development program created by Jacob to help common people to manifest positive things in their life by using a specific frequency known as “God” or theta frequency.

God Frequency contains a 15-minute soundtrack that you have to listen to change your thinking patterns. This soundtrack contains theta waves combined with nature’s relaxing sounds and subliminal messages to eliminate negative memories, beliefs, habits, and thoughts that stop you from achieving your full potential.

This program teaches a way of manifestation that Jesus talked about in the Bible. The author, Jacob, claims that using this method will unlock the door of God’s blessings for you and help you manifest a more abundant life.

God Frequency also uses a specific sound wave therapy method called Binaural Beats to retune the brain’s thinking pattern. It makes it ideal for people who:

Don’t know the real purpose of their life

Stuck and don’t know what to do next

Don’t have enough motivation to make the right decisions or learn new things

Want some amazing soundtracks to relax their minds

However, this program is not pie in the sky.

God Frequency uses the brain science of “cortical synchronization” to raise the vibration of the brain to the certain frequency required to create a bridge between conscious and subconscious thoughts.

In short, listening to these soundtracks will balance your brain and eliminate negative thoughts.

Jacob X believes that if anyone wants to manifest positive things or events into his life, he should start by raising vibrations in his mind, remove negative blocks, and retune his mind for success.

Who Created The God Frequency Program?

The God Frequency Program was mainly created by Marcus and his brother.

Marcus was struggling with lots of painful events when his wife left him. He was pleading with God to reduce his pain and suffering every day. He tried many methods, but none of them worked for him. After three years of suffering, he finally met an ex-priest named Jacob X in a coffee shop.

The priest gave him an audio track to hear every day to reduce pain. He started listening to this soundtrack every day for 15 minutes.

He starts noticing positive changes, and events start appearing in his life. After getting success with this audio track, he and his brother decided to meet Jacob again to learn about the secret knowledge he discovered in Jesus’ teachings.

Jacob told them he was expelled from the church because he discovered the secret teachings of Jesus. Only a few elite people and priests know about this secret knowledge and use it anytime they want to manifest money, love, happiness, and success.

Finally, Jacob handed these secret codes and messages to Marcus and his brother. Marcus’ brother had a sound engineering background, so they created a sound bath to provide these codes and messages to the brain when it is open to accept it. So, they used theta waves (also known as “God” frequency) and created a 15-minute soundtrack. Today, you can access this 15-minute audio track in the God Frequency program.

My Experience of Listening To God Frequency Soundtrack:

I firmly believe there is no point in sharing your opinion about a product you haven’t tried.

For this reason, I decided to first download the audio tracks and listen to them for several weeks and then share my opinion about them.

I am in my late 30s and I am always interested in personal development and improving myself. In fact, I even enrolled myself in meditation classes but never took them seriously.

On multiple occasions in my life, I start listening to the meditation audio tracks for three days in a row and that’s all.

My plan to listen to the meditation audio track for a few weeks never comes true.

Does it sound familiar to you as well?

When I came to know the God Frequency program containing meditation audio tracks, I start getting memories of my past failed attempts.

However, this time I put these thoughts aside and decided to try them as I believe learning new things will help a person grow.

Additionally, this program was asking for a commitment of 15 days, which doesn’t seem much.

I live a busy life, but any personal development method that doesn’t sap my too much time will get my interest.

I was impressed with the God Frequency program because it doesn’t contain any manifestation theories or boring stuff. All I got was an audio track that I had to listen to every day for just 15 minutes.

These audio tracks use binaural beats to eliminate limiting beliefs and transform negative thinking patterns that hold you back.

After listening to these audio tracks for 21 days in a row, I notice a positive change in my attitude and mindset. I have become more open to people and ready to make crucial decisions in my life. Moreover, these audio tracks are very relaxing as well.

After getting positive changes, I decided to create this God Frequency review to explain it in detail so people who are interested in this program can learn about it before investing their money.

If you also want to try this program…

Click Here To Get Max Discounted Price of God Frequency Program

A Look Inside The God Frequency Program:

The God Frequency program contains a 15-minute audio track and two bonuses to further improve your experience with this program. Here is a brief explanation of these components:

15-Minute Audio Track:

The God Frequency program is not like other manifestation programs that want you to complete various manifestation exercises that could easily take 8-10 hours.

Inside the God Frequency program, you will get a 15-minute audio track you have to listen to every day for at least three weeks to start noticing differences in your attitude and mindset.

Moreover, you don’t need any special equipment or environment to achieve success with this audio track.

All you need to do is listen to them in your room using headphones. This audio track includes binaural beats, which is a more powerful way than meditation.

Binaural beats are clinically proven [1] to improve focus, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote relaxation. Many people experience positive results with them, and there is no single complaint about side effects. So, it is safe to try it.

Along with this audio track, you will also get two valuable bonuses. These bonuses are:

Love Frequency Audio Track:

This Love Frequency audio track is a valuable addition to the God Frequency program. This audio track will help you to overcome memories of failed relationships in your life.

These toxic memories stop new people from entering your life because deep down in your mind there are thoughts that you will again screw it.

It doesn’t matter if you want to overcome painful memories of your ex, or you want to overcome your previous failed relationship or marriage, or you simply want to improve your relationship with your spouse, colleague, boss, and other people; Love Frequency can certainly help you.

Urgent Manifestation Prayer:

This is another bonus included in the God Frequency program.

This bonus PDF is entirely optional, and you will only need a 15-minute audio track to experience transforming in your life.

Urgent Manifestation Prayer is a mini-program containing a PDF file with prayers for seven days and an audio track to find your soul purpose.

How Much Does It Cost?

If you are interested in purchasing the God Frequency, I strongly suggest you get it from its official website only to ensure you get an authentic product.

The God Frequency program is not expensive. Marcus and Jacob have made the price affordable so that many people can try it and live happy and successful life.

The cost of the entire God Frequency program is $37. This is a one-time payment with no recurring monthly charges.

Once you complete the payment, you will get access to the members’ area, where you can download all files on your computer, laptop, smartphone, and tablet to use anytime and anywhere.

Jacob and Marcus recommend people listen to the 15-minute audio track consecutively for at least 21 days to experience the benefits. They have also included a 365-day money-back guarantee so people can test this program without worrying about losing money.

Click Here To Visit The Official Website of The God Frequency Program

What I Like About God Frequency Program

Here are the main features I liked about the God Frequency Program:

Changed My Mindset:

Before listening to these audio tracks, I don’t like having problems and hurdles in my life, but now, I see these problems and hurdles as an opportunity to learn from them and improve myself in handling them.

This change of mindset is what I really appreciate.

Don’t run from your problems; instead, face them and grow.

Exceptional Audio Quality:

Marcus’ brother is a sound engineer, and I must say he has used all this experience and knowledge to create these audio tracks.

The sound quality of these audio tracks is top class, which can quickly make you feel like you are sitting somewhere on the mountain and sweet nature voices coming into your ears. They create a great relaxing experience.

I even listen to this 15-minute audio track during traffic jams to keep myself calm and relaxed.

Perfect For Beginners:

God Frequency doesn’t contain complicated theories and exercises. You just need to listen to the audio tape for 15 minutes.

Just like me, if you don’t have any prior success with meditation, you can still benefit from this audio track.

Digital and Instant Access:

The members’ area is instantly available, and audio tracks are downloadable. I have this audio track on my laptop and smartphone, and I start listening to them whenever I want.

Jacob and Marcus also haven’t included many upsells so that you can access the download page with a few clicks.

Money-Back Guarantee:

Honestly speaking, not many manifestation programs give a year-long money-back guarantee. It shows the confidence creators have in this method.

You have 365 days to test God Frequency, and within this period, if you feel you are not getting positive changes in your behavior or mindset, you can also ask for a refund.

What Was Not So Good About The God Frequency Program?

After deeply analyzing and testing the program, I found more positive points than negative points. However, this is an honest God Frequency review, so I will include some problems people can have. These are:

Dedication and Commitment:

If you want to get results with God Frequency, you must show dedication and commitment to the program.

You must listen to the God Frequency audio track for 15 minutes every day for 21 days.

The good news is that you have 365 days to test this program and can repeat it as long as you want.

Need Real Efforts As Well:

Even if you listen to the audio track for 15 minutes every day, you still need to work on improving your life. You can’t simply listen to the audio track and expect everything to come into your life magically.

When listening to the audio tracks, I was also making changes to improve my life. I stopped all bad habits and threw negative trash out of the window. Yes! This is challenging at the time, but it is rewarding as well.

If you don’t want to improve yourself, this program is not for you.

God Frequency Review Final Verdict:

Overall, I found God Frequency to be a beneficial, enjoyable, and relaxing manifestation program. I was amazed at how easy it is to achieve a meditation state by just listening to this audio track for 15 minutes for 21 days.

It has shown me a new way of personal development. Moreover, Love Frequency is also a valuable addition to the program, as many people suffer from memories of failed relationships.

If you are looking for an easy and quick way to improve your attitude and mindset, you should consider trying it. The year-long money-back guarantee proves that Marcus and Jacob have full confidence in this method.

You can find some audios and videos on the internet that contain beautiful nature sounds using theta waves. However, these videos are not created by experts and don’t work in transforming subconscious thoughts.

With every manifestation and self-development program, you need to put in some effort to get results.

Similarly, if you want to get results with the God Frequency program, then you need to follow the program for 21 days and put your efforts into changing your life.

All in all, I found the God Frequency program to be a handy tool for eliminating negative thoughts and improving my life.

Click Here To Download God Frequency From The Official Website