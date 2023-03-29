Griffin Kapelus Talks About the Life and Legacy of His Grandparents

Griffin Kapelus grew up in New York City with a strong sense of purpose inspired by his mother's work at a nonprofit community center. His mother's influence helped him develop a passion for positively impacting the world.Griffin Kapelus pursued his interest in urban issues and inequality by studying at the University of Vermont. While there, he began volunteering at Feeding Chittenden, an organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Chittenden County.

Griffin's interest in social issues led him to volunteer at a homeless shelter in Burlington, where he had the opportunity to interact meaningfully with the homeless population. Today, Griffin is committed to volunteering and works at a homeless shelter in Vermont.

Griffin Kapelus' story is a testament to the impact of family history on personal values and pursuits. His family history is marked by a strong commitment to activism and volunteer work, especially around political issues and social justice. Griffin's grandparents, Harry and Arlene Epstein, were heavily involved in community service and activism, instilling in Griffin a sense of responsibility to use his abilities to make a difference. Their legacy is an inspiration toGriffin Kapelus and a reminder that one person can make a significant impact on their community and the world.

Maternal Grandparents: Harry and Arlene Epstein

Harry Epstein was born in Brooklyn in 1935, but his family moved to Woodmere, Long Island when he was a toddler. Harry had one older sister, Jeanne, but he grew up surrounded by his extended family. Harry's father, Abraham "Arby" Epstein, was one of seven children and died tragically at 41. This event changed Harry's life, as his mother, Regina Fox Epstein, had to work full time to support Harry and Jeanne. Harry was just 13 years old and attending Woodmere Academy, a private school, when Arby died in 1948. However, Harry was awarded a merit scholarship that enabled him to stay at the Academy and graduate in 1954 as the Class Salutatorian. He also held multiple jobs to help his mother and sister due to the family’s financial challenges after Arby’s death. Harry's Uncle Herb, the youngest of the seven Epstein children, lived nearby and became a second father to Harry for his entire life. The five "Aunties" also stepped up to care for Harry and Jeanne, ensuring the Epstein extended family stayed close.

Harry was an exceptional student-athlete, playing varsity football and basketball in high school. He was the football team captain, head of student government, sang in the choir, and played in the school band, among other hobbies. He attended Dartmouth College, where he was a government major, and began his MBA studies at the Tuck School of Business Administration. He finished his MBA at New York University and then had a long and successful career in the investment field.

He was President of Dreyfus Sales Corp., and ultimately President of Pace Funding Corp., a hotel management firm. Harry enjoyed his work and was very involved in his community. He had experienced firsthand what it was like to lose a father and need to work as a teenager to obtain a scholarship to college. His greatest joys came from being a parent and grandparent. Harry introduced his two children, Adam and Jolie (Griffin's mother), to all of his passions, from sports to rock music to ice cream.

At the age of 40, he took up running, and in typical Harry fashion, he trained every day, running seven marathons over the next 10 years. Harry, or "Poppy," was a real homebody who loved to sit on the floor with all of his six grandchildren and play guitar for them. He was famous for his Mickey Mouse pancakes and was always there to help "clean" (eat!) their dripping ice cream cones or build sand castles at the beach down the street from their home in Atlantic Beach, Long Island. He watched all six of them play competitive sports as they grew up and was a fixture at the hockey rink and (in the case of Griffin and his siblings) the soccer field, long after his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease at just 62 years of age. He was a gentle soul and a lovely, generous man who never had a mean word to say about anyone. He was particularly close to Griffin, who wrote a series of beautiful and insightful vignettes about his grandfather's last years during his senior year of high school.

Arlene Cohen Epstein was the oldest of four children and grew up in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. Arlene was a very mature, bright, and social child who loved school, creative writing, and summer camp, where she excelled at tennis and swimming. She graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn and attended Barnard College, where she studied English and later earned a Master's degree in Education from Columbia University's Teachers College. Arlene began teaching at P.S. 104 in Brooklyn, where she taught 5th grade. She later taught 5th grade at the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway (HAFTR), where she met Harry, who was a board member. They married in 1964 and moved to Atlantic Beach, Long Island, where they raised their two children, Adam and Jolie.

Arlene was a devoted mother and wife who loved to cook and entertain. She was also an active community member, volunteering for numerous organizations and serving as the President of the Atlantic Beach Women's Club. Arlene was a lifelong learner who enjoyed reading and discussing books with her friends and traveling with Harry and their family. She was warm and loving, with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. Her grandchildren adored her, and she was always there for them, attending their concerts, sporting events, and school plays. Arlene was also a breast cancer survivor and a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness, volunteering for the American Cancer Society and participating in the annual Breast Cancer Walk in Central Park for many years.

Harry and Arlene were a wonderful couple who complemented each other well. They shared a deep love and respect for each other and their family. Harry was outgoing and gregarious, while Arlene was more reserved and introspective. Harry loved to talk, while Arlene was a great listener. Together, they created a warm and welcoming home for their children and grandchildren, where everyone felt loved and cared for. They were both proud of their family and their Jewish heritage and instilled these values in their children and grandchildren. Harry and Arlene were a true partnership and an inspiration to their family and friends. They will always be remembered and cherished for their kindness, generosity, and love.

Maternal Great Grandparents: Harry Cohen and Sally Firetag Cohen

Griffin's maternal great-grandparents, Harry Cohen and Sally Firetag Cohen, were remarkable individuals who left a lasting legacy through their hard work, entrepreneurship, and dedication to their family and community. Despite their humble beginnings, they achieved great success and became beloved members of their community in Brooklyn.

Harry Cohen's early experiences of growing up in a tenement on the Lower East Side and starting work at age 9 taught him the value of hard work and entrepreneurship. He went on to become a successful businessman in Manhattan, owning his own company called "Arlene Negligee."

Harry was known for his charm, wit, and dapper style, making him a fixture in the Manhattan and Borscht-belt celebrity scenes. He had many friends in the entertainment industry, including Jewish comedians and boxers like Rocky Graziano. However, Harry always remembered his roots and was always a family man. He was there for his four children and grandchildren, taking them to Coney Island on the weekends and attending their school plays and concerts. Harry's legacy is one of perseverance, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to family.

Sally Firetag Cohen's story is one of compassion and community service. Despite her affluent upbringing in Charleston, South Carolina, Sally was a kind and humble person who dedicated her life to helping others. She married Harry in 1933 and had four children, but she never lost her passion for volunteer work.

Sally was involved in nursing homes and various nonprofit organizations in her community. She was known for her exceptional fundraising and organizing skills; her warmth and kindness made her a beloved community member. Sally was also a devoted grandmother and role model to her grandchildren Jolie and Adam, and her love for the NY Times Crossword Puzzle was well-known among her family and friends. Sally's legacy is one of compassion, service, and dedication to others.

Griffin's great-grandparents, Harry Cohen and Sally Firetag Cohen, were remarkable individuals who achieved great success and left a lasting legacy through hard work, entrepreneurship, and community service. They were devoted family members and pillars of their community, and their stories inspire future generations.

Paternal Great Grandparents: Abraham Epstein and Regina Fox

Abraham "Arby" Epstein and Regina "Bunny" Fox, Griffin's paternal great-grandparents, left their family a legacy of strength and resilience. Arby was known for his warm heart and close relationship with his family, including his older sisters and youngest brother Herb. After marrying Bunny in 1931, they had two children and settled in Brooklyn before moving to Woodmere, Long Island. Arby was a businessman, but unfortunately, he died early in Harvey's life, profoundly impacting the Epstein family. His brother Herb and the extended family stepped in to support Regina, Jeanne, and Harvey.

Regina, also known as Bunny, was born in New York City in 1911 to Arthur and Miriam "Mimi" Fox. Bunny was raised in the English tradition of good manners and education. She attended and graduated from New York University, which was uncommon for women in her day. Bunny put her career on hold to raise her two children, but after Arby's sudden death in 1948, she became a single mother and the sole breadwinner and worked full-time, which was challenging for a woman in the 1940s and 50s, but she remained a pillar of strength for her children. Bunny was known for her exceptional cooking and baking, especially her famous Bread Pudding. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren treasured her beautiful knitted sweaters and blankets. She passed away in 1979 at 68, leaving a legacy of resilience and fortitude for her family.

Although their time on earth was cut short, Abraham "Arby" Epstein and Regina "Bunny" Fox profoundly impacted their family. Their strength and warmth were passed down through the generations, shaping the values and character of their descendants. Their legacy lives on, a testament to the enduring power of family bonds.

