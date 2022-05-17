Has Anyone Made Money on QNET?

You’re not alone if you’ve ever wondered if anyone makes money on QNET. The premier direct selling company, headquartered in Hong Kong, often battles with allegations of being a scam or pyramid scheme. However, unlike these get-rich-quick rackets, it takes hard work, planning, building a team, and commitment to your goals in order to be a successful entrepreneur with QNET, explains CEO Malou Caluza. But you don’t have to take her word for it; here’s what successful distributors have to say about their experiences with the global direct selling company.
In the six-plus years that Gireesh Pushparajan, a small-town boy from Kerala, India, has been with the company, he says it’s changed his life. “I was in a situation where it didn’t seem like I had any other options or avenues to earn more money. The salary that I was receiving wasn’t enough to cover some of my most important expenses, such as my loans and credit cards. So when I got to know about QNET, I just had to try whatever came my way to survive. Looking back, that moment was the best thing that has happened in my life,” shares Pushparajan. He’d been working as a cargo handling assistant for a major airline for nearly nine years and “was at one of my lowest points in life” before taking a chance with the direct selling company.
“I was inspired by many of the other great achievers in QNET who took the risk of leaving their jobs to pursue this business as full-time entrepreneurs. I remember the days when I struggled with no food and was sleeping in mosques, but I never regretted that decision. Instead, that pressure pushed me as a networker, and I knew all those hardships were part of a master plan,” he explains.
One of the most significant changes, Pushparajan says, was that he “learned to quell my ego, and be supportive and appreciative of other people and their achievements.” It took time and effort, but eventually, he established himself as a leading entrepreneur with QNET and earned enough to achieve Sapphire Star status.
“When you take a look at your (QNET dashboard) account and see the Sapphire Star rank, it always gives you goose bumps and a boost of confidence,” says fellow Sapphire Star Praveen Kumar.
Pushparajan and Kumar are just two of the inspiring entrepreneurs who have changed their lives with QNET careers. You can view many more uplifting QNET journeys on its YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiemtxt_SxhE4kHiPke4dk63UShL9Sqtm.
More QNET Success Stories
Married couple Saranya and Arun from the United Arab Emirates struggled financially even though Saranya worked as a software engineer and Arun was employed as a travel consultant. They both decided to become QNET distributors and, within three months, were earning a steady income. Saranya and Arun paid off their debts in less than two years, with enough left over to enjoy life. “While you are making money and finding success, you also need to keep in mind not to hurt anyone. Stay humble and be grounded,” advises Saranya.
While that answers the question has anyone made money at QNET, according to Saranya and Arun, the best way to ensure continued financial success is by being “consistent in your actions and having the proper focus on your goals until you achieve them. When you become living proof, people will follow you for your leadership and will know that they are on the right team. We set goals every month for how many achievers we will create, and we keep working hard toward it.”
Igor Andreyevich learned about the direct sales company through a friend. “And I was instantly delighted! I earned my first check within my first month of joining the business through a direct referral,” he says, adding that it’s not suitable for someone looking to make an easy buck. “Although this may sound easy, I actually had about 15 rejections before the first purchase. The first half of the year was the most difficult for me. But I kept my focus on my dreams and what I wanted to achieve in life, which pushed me to think about nothing else but to focus on making this business a success for me. Personally, I set goals for myself, and this helped me to keep myself motivated, too. I was also motivated by my strong will to never return to a traditional working environment.”
Akash Singh felt unfulfilled working as a software engineer in the IT industry in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. “I was hungry to do something different, and I was willing to give it a try because all I knew was that I needed some changes in my life,” says Singh. When a friend suggested QNET, he was skeptical about the direct selling company because of the misconceptions that surround the company. “I have evolved since then, and I know that anything is possible,” notes Singh.
He’s happy to share his success with his family, noting, “My parents worked hard to raise us and give us the best life that they could, but I wanted them to have something more in return. When I began earning money, I didn’t go on vacations, but my parents did!”
Overall, while it will take hard work and determination, it’s apparent that people are making money and enjoying financial security as QNET entrepreneurs.
