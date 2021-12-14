High STD Positives Rates Means More STD Testing Is Crucial

It is not surprising why the number of STD cases dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more health workers sent to tend to patients in COVID health centers, the rate of testing decreased significantly. The low rate of STDs has misled the public as more people opt out of STD tests altogether. Now that the public is emerging from the pandemic, there are more STD testing opportunities. Tests suggest that the nation is facing a crisis with an unstoppable rate of STDs, and there is an immediate need to take safety and precaution measures to tackle the STD rates in the US.
Why STD Rates Are Increasing
It is common knowledge that the US is fighting a losing battle with the increasing rates of STD cases over the last six years. With about 2.5 million cases recorded every year, sexually active people are put at risk of getting infected. STDs are common, but many people fail to discuss the subject openly and keep it hidden. Undetected STD cases are a major cause of the widespread STDs across all the states in the US.
According to WHO, the world records more than one million STD cases every day. Annually, the world bears an estimate of 374 million cases of either chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, or trichomoniasis. This is alarming as STDs can lead to severe health complications if not treated properly at the earliest. One reason for the high STD rates in the nation is the asymptomatic nature of most STDs.
Some STDs, such as gonorrhea, can develop resistance to drugs and treatment and can add to the huge number of undetected STDs. Looking into the current context, STD cases have risen dramatically since 2015. There is a 19% increase in chlamydia cases, a 56% spike in gonorrhea, and a shocking 74% rise in syphilis cases. As per the 2020 report by WHO, the world recorded about 374 million new STD cases. Common STDs like chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis account for the majority of STD cases.
Common STDs
Herpes is a common STD that affects over 500 million people between the age of 15 to 49 years.
HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a common STD, but in some cases, it can lead to cervical cancer. In 2018, there were more than 570,000 cases of people who got cervical cancer caused by HPV. Hepatitis B can be prevented with vaccination. The nation has recorded an estimate of 296 million people infected with hepatitis B.
Syphilis can affect anyone, but it can cause more complications to pregnant women who are at the risk of giving birth to stillborn babies. In a 2016 report, about one million pregnant women were diagnosed with syphilis which resulted in 200,000 deaths in newborns and 350,000 cases of infant congenital disabilities.
STD Complications
Sexually transmitted diseases can cause various types of complications to health. The infection mostly affects a person's sexual health. Reproductive health complications can lead to infertility, PID, HIV, cancer, and more.
There are many kinds of STDs with similar symptoms, and no one can diagnose themselves without a proper test. Syphilis, gonorrhea, and herpes increase a person's chance of getting HIV. STDs like chlamydia and gonorrhea increase a woman's chance of developing conditions like infertility and PID.
With a high increase in the rates of syphilis, there is an immediate need for sexually active people, especially pregnant women, to get tested for syphilis. This infection can prove fatal to the baby and is one of the reasons for infant deaths and birth defects.
Who is at High Risk of Getting an STD?
As young women are at a higher risk of getting an STD, the CDC recommends that anyone who is under the age of 25 and has an active sexual life go for STD testing to test for STDs like gonorrhea and chlamydia.
People who have multiple sex partners or had sex with an infected person are at a high risk of developing an STD. Therefore it is best to get tested so that you save yourself from potential health problems and unnecessary complex treatment in the future. Gay men account for a huge percent of the total STD rates in the nation. Men who have sex with men are more likely to contract the infection than straight men.
The best way to keep yourself protected from getting infected with an STD is to use a condom while having sex. It is one of the most effective forms of controlling and decreasing the rate of STD transmission.
You can also prevent getting some STDs by getting respective vaccinations such as HPV and hepatitis B. Health professionals are working on vaccines for HIV. While common STDs like chlamydia and gonorrhea have no vaccine, they are easily treated with antibiotics. But for this, testing is required. So sexually active people should stay aware of sex education and try to contribute to minimizing the number of rising STD cases in the US.
The Effect of COVID-19 on STD Cases
The US faced a severe backlash as the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The nation was barely keeping the steadily rising rates of infection under control, and the pandemic came and swept the residents into hiding. People are stuck at home, and they decide to be responsible citizens and not to go out in a time of a pandemic. Besides, many sexual health workers are stationed in COVID-19 hospitals and facilities, so there was a major decrease in the number of testing across all parts of the nation.
The lack of testing may have quieted the nation about STDs for a while, but when the testing picked up, there was an alarming spike in the rates of STDs. High rates of STDs in the nation put sexually active people at a higher risk of getting infected. So the public should opt for STD tests to protect themselves and their loved ones from the infection. There are various ways to book a confidential STD test and get tested. The only way to control the huge rates of STD cases is to consider getting an STD test.
