How Often Should You Be Wearing Blue Light Glasses?

If you’re aware of the current trends around blue light glasses, you might have wondered whether or not you should really be wearing them. I mean, do blue light glasses actually do anything for you? Is there truly a good reason for all of your friends to be wearing them all day in school or at the office?

You might even have asked yourself, “can I wear blue light glasses all the time?” The answer may surprise you. You may even be surprised at the sheer number of sources for blue light there actually are, and that it isn’t just limited to the screens you’re likely to stare at for most of the day anyway.

So, can I wear blue light glasses all the time? Rather, should we all be wearing blue light glasses as often as we possibly can?

What is Blue Light?

According to research, blue light is a part of the spectrum of visible light that can be seen by humans, and it also has shorter wavelengths and higher energy levels than other colors visible to the human eye.

And, as you may have already known or suspected, most of the light from the LED lights in our screens (including phones, televisions, and tablets) also has a pretty short wavelength. While not all of the lights from these devices fall into the blue light spectrum exactly, quite a bit of it does.

Where Does Blue Light Come From?

One of the biggest sources of blue light is actually the sun, something that we can all be exposed to all the time. However, as is relatively commonly known, blue light is pretty commonly sourced from smart devices and gaming consoles, LED lights, and many forms of fluorescent lights.

What Does Blue Light Do? Good and Bad?

According to some evidence, blue light can help boost levels of alertness, improve attention span, raise mood, help memory, and assist reaction times. However, blue light is mainly known for its negative effects, rather than its positive ones. So what exactly are the potential harms of blue light?

Too much blue light could potentially increase the risk of some eye disease, as well as potentially disrupt your current sleep patterns or circadian rhythm.

While the jury is still out on whether or not blue light can cause macular degeneration, which can ultimately cause total blindness, more conservative observations of blue light effects haven’t completely ruled out all the potential negatives.

At the very least, too much blue light- especially at night- can interrupt your circadian rhythm, make headaches more intense or more likely in general, or result in eye strain. So what should you be doing?

Can I Wear Blue Light Glasses All the Time?

If you’re still wondering, “can I wear blue light glasses all the time?” in this moment, you’re certainly not alone. Or, even if you aren’t wondering exactly that, you might be wondering if you should start wearing them in the first place, or wear them more often in general.

So should you wear blue light glasses more often? The signs point to yes. But why? What do blue light glasses actually do?

What Do Blue Light Glasses Do?

Blue light glasses have been found to be pretty effective at lessening the potential harms of blue light exposure, which is great! They can help to reduce eye strain, the number of headaches, the intensity of headaches, and fatigue. Blue light glasses can also potentially help you regain or maintain better control over your present sleep cycle.

Additionally, if you deal with watery or irritated eyes, blue light glasses could be helpful in reducing these disruptions to your life and the frequency with which they occur. This is especially likely to be the case if you are on a computer, or around other sources of blue light, for long periods of time throughout the day.

Are Blue Light Glasses Safe to Wear All Day?

Blue light glasses, according to Stoggles, have been found to be safe to wear all day. Additionally, it’s been found that the more often you wear blue light glasses, the better chances they have at being effective against the negative effects you’re likely trying to avoid.

So, can I wear blue light glasses all the time? Yes! And some places and sources of information would even encourage wearing blue light disrupting glasses as often as you possibly can.

Can You Wear Blue Light Glasses if You Have a Glasses Prescription?

If you wear corrective lenses, and especially glasses, on a regular basis, you may be wondering if blue light glasses are going to be able to have a place in your life at all. Luckily, there are many companies that allow you to get prescription lenses and also have a blue light solution.

So, especially for those who are concerned about taking care of all of their eye problems, you should be able to take comfort in the fact that you can wear both corrective lenses and blue light combattant glasses at the same time.