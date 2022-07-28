How Pregnancy Shoes Can Benefit Your Body

Let's be honest, you knew pregnancy wasn't going to be easy-but you probably didn't realize how much it would affect your feet, right? During pregnancy, weight gain, physiological, and hormonal changes can affect the feet. For instance, a growing baby can put pressure on veins, resulting in reduced blood circulation in the feet and swelling.

To minimize foot pain and discomfort during pregnancy, wearing comfortable pregnancy-specific shoes can ease pressure and spread weight more evenly in the feet. Choosing the right kind of pregnancy shoes is crucial to avoid unwanted injuries and complications.

Feet Related Issues During Pregnancy

As you gain weight, the size of your clothes will also change. This includes your shoes! In addition, the pressure on your feet increases as your body weight increases. When you are pregnant, your center of balance changes. This is why it's extremely important to wear the right type of shoe.

Some of the common problems you can experience when pregnant are:

Swelling of Feet and Legs

Pregnancy increases water retention in the body. The lower limbs of the body swell, as a result, causing your legs and feet to swell. Consequently, your old shoes won't fit well as pregnancy progresses. To accommodate your swollen feet, you will need to buy a size larger or shoes that can expand a little.

Varicose Veins

Another common issue is varicose veins, which are caused by the pressure on the uterus as the baby grows. Your veins twist and grow larger as the baby grows. It can be very painful for some women. Exercise is the best way to keep this under control. Additionally, wearing the right shoes when walking or exercising while pregnant is imperative. Pregnancy shoes must be comfortable and not too tight, restricting your blood flow.

Heel Pain

As you gain weight and your center of balance changes, you will put more weight on your heel to support the baby bump projecting in front of you. Standing for long periods of time can cause severe heel pain. Wearing shoes that provide optimal comfort for your heels can prevent this.

Sprains to Ligaments

During pregnancy, you cannot balance your weight like before, so you need to rely on good, supportive shoes. A slight twist in your ankle caused by the wrong shoes can cause serious ligament damage.

Benefits of Pregnancy Shoes

Good-quality pregnancy shoes are not just for those engaged in active workouts or regular walking. Anyone can use them if they want better support for their feet. Some of the benefits of using a good pregnancy shoe are:

They relieve pressure on your heels and reduce pain

Provides better support for your feet and prevents you from changing your walking style or footing

Prevents twists and sprains by protecting the ankles

Will not catch in a mat or anything on the ground, which could cause you to fall.

Reduces back pain by taking the pressure off your lower back and supporting better posture

No straps, laces, or ties you have to bend over to adjust

Things to Look For in a Pregnancy Shoe

Hands-free. Tying your laces with a growing baby bump can be a challenge. Hands-free shoes can help.

Easier to take on and off when you cannot bend down or reach your feet

Loose enough to accommodate swelling feet

Just step right in and go!

Rubber Soles. These can provide pregnant women with good traction and balance when walking.

Will not slip on wet surfaces

Provides protection on hard or uneven surfaces

Comfortable to wear if you stand on your feet all-day

Low Flat Heel. A lower flat heel is ideal for pregnancy.

Better support than heeled footwear

It can also prevent too much pressure on your heels, thus reducing pain

It might be difficult to walk in bigger heels towards the end of pregnancy or if the pregnant woman's balance is not good

Arch Support. Shoes that have a slight arch to replicate the shape of your feet can be very beneficial.

It prevents flat feet

Reduces pressure on your feet

Promotes better posture

Takeaway

Pregnancy can put a lot of stress on your feet, back, and ankles, so choosing the right footwear is crucial. It has been proven that wearing supportive, lightweight shoes with enhanced traction & stability can help to ease those aches. Just like maternity clothes, investing in a few pairs of maternity-friendly shoes is a good idea. Comfort is of the utmost importance when you are pregnant to ensure a smooth and enjoyable pregnancy. Unsupportive and uncomfortable shoes can cause leg and foot pain and backaches. Pregnancy shoes are definitely worth the investment.