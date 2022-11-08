How The Pandemic Changed The Saving And Spending Pattern?

The pandemic brought financial uncertainty for everyone, including businesses and consumers. It was followed by a period of global inflation, and naturally, it changed the saving and spending pattern of the consumers. Many consumers are not only preparing themselves for the existing inflation for the upcoming recession. The result? Reduced spending in many categories like fuel and entertainment. People are also getting conscious about financial management, which is evident from the fact that they are trying to save and invest more money for the uncertain future.

The Financial Impact Of Covid

During surveys by different organizations, many results indicated that people were left with a tiny amount of savings by the end of the month. In fact, 12% of US consumers had nothing to save by the end of the month. Additionally, debt also weighs people down, especially credit card debt. It also became common to see people investing in Lottery Sambad, side hustle, and Manipur Lottery to earn extra money.

The financial well-being of consumers across the globe was negatively impacted. Also, the pandemic was the time when layoffs negatively impacted a lot of working professionals. The emergency fund of the people also received a significant hit, and 42% of the respondents indicated that they needed to replenish the emergency fund.

One positive impact of the pandemic is that it taught people about the importance of budgeting. However, it needs to be noted that budgeting is only possible when a considerable income is present, which can be further planned for saving and investment.

Consumers Are Saving More

After the pandemic; consumers realized the importance of saving. Consumers are refraining from engaging in the act of impulsive purchases. Along with saving money, people are also looking for ways to engage in long-term investments. The motive behind it is obviously to gain mental peace and financial security.

Also, many people now know how insecure their jobs can be, provided many people faced layoffs during the pandemic. As a result, people are considering and are working towards a side hustle to earn extra money and follow their passion. The extra income mostly then becomes a part of the emergency fund.

The Change In The Spending Pattern

During the pandemic, many people, locked themselves in and engaged in online shopping. The spending pattern, as a result, reduced naturally. However, after the pandemic is over, it is visible that people are returning to their previous spending patterns. Even though the spending pattern is returning, people are still conscious about financial planning and are spending consciously.

During the pandemic, eCommerce saw a boom; the trend still exists, and there are more online shoppers. Personal Consumer Expenditure was reduced for recreational activities, food services, and ac accommodation. Also, consumers are spending less in the transportation sector. At the same time, the spending is increasing for utilities services and accommodation.

Personal Finance Management Lessons During The Pandemic

The first lesson that the pandemic taught is the importance of actively managing finance planning. People now realize the importance of maintaining a balance between income, expense, investments, and savings while considering both short-term and long-term investments. While managing financial planning, consumers need to keep revisiting and replanning the plans to meet the existing economic scenario.

The second lesson includes investing in life, and health insurance is a must. The pandemic showed how fragile life could be. The realization of the importance of financially securing the family is a top priority for many. Life insurance investment is a must to cover the family’s financial requirements after a tragedy. Similarly, health insurance is another must-have necessity considering the rising costs of healthcare and increasing cases of diseases.

Also, creating an emergency fund to deal with financial crises is important before investing the money. It is recommended to have an emergency fund that can manage the family for a year without any active source of income. Liquidity is an essential feature of such emergency funds. Furthermore, it is important to invest in diversified assets to stay safe.

Lastly, perhaps the pandemic taught us that we do not need much to live a happy life. It is possible to live a minimalist life and invest in things that really matter. It would be interesting to see further changes in the financial pattern of consumers in the looming recession.