When you first graduate high school or college, your foremost goal is probably getting some work. This short guide will take you through the process of how to ace your first interview and land your first job after school. However, please remember that nothing is a guarantee and many variables come into play.
Ask any adult: for anyone to ace their first interview is incredibly rare, and you’re lucky if it happens. However, as long as you are of legal age to work, you can use the info below. They will at least increase your chances of getting a job soon.
Decide on the Position You Want
First, you should determine what kinds of work will be suitable and enjoyable. Deciding who you are, what you like, and what you do can go a long way in finding the right job.
For instance, if you don’t like waking up early in the morning, being a barista at a café will not be good. However, if you can type fast and understand a spreadsheet, office work might be up your alley.
Of course, those graduating from college will have an additional set of determiners. This is because the education prepped and primed certain skill sets to make them more employable. In this case, there should be work qualifications that involve experience in the field with things like internships.
Create Your Resume
It’s essential to keep a current and updated resume that’s truthful and honest. Even if your experiences with education and work are meager, it shows absolute professionalism. It’s always a good practice to hand in a resume and a job application. Such actions show you are serious and detail-oriented.
Current Demands for Your Desired Position
Whatever kind of work you’re looking to do, study the market and investigate the industry thoroughly. Do some background research into how much it earns per year and its demands, expectations, and skills required.
If you choose a job that many people chase, it will be more difficult for you to even get an interview, let alone land the job. However, if you’re determined, persistent, and patient, you’ll have your dream job eventually.
Apply Everywhere
To increase the chances of landing a job right after exiting school, you have to apply anywhere for your desired position. Even if they aren’t hiring, hand in your resume. Also, make sure you write down you apply. Finally, separate them into active and cold hiring groups (when they didn’t advertise, but you used anyway).
The time between Applying; Getting a Response
The hardest part after applying for jobs is the wait time in between. But, you can do many things in the meantime to prepare yourself. For instance, don’t wait for someone to call and set up an interview before taking care of personal appearance and hygiene. Instead, get your hair cut, buy a professional outfit, and ensure your teeth are clean.
Also, after two weeks, send an email or call the places where you applied. But, only do this with those that were actively hiring. However, don’t be annoying and contact them daily. Any businesses on your cold hiring list will call you if they want you on their team.
Speaking with the Company
When the company calls to schedule an interview with you, speak politely and don’t get too excited. Most importantly, don’t come off desperate but be grateful for the contact. As a tip, smile throughout the whole phone conversation. It will give a pleasant sound to your voice.
While speaking with the interviewer in person, make eye contact and don’t hesitate to ask them questions. Be honest, truthful, peaceful, and kind. It’s essential that you put your best foot forward and exude your character in a way the interviewer won’t perceive as being fake or phony.
Presenting Yourself
On the day of the interview, arrive 10 to 15 minutes early. Doing this shows that you like to be on time and denotes a certain sense of reliability. Dress appropriately and professionally; avoid wearing revealing clothing, sports t-shirts, baggy jeans, dirty sneakers, and old baseball caps.
Also, don’t wear solid fragrances or perfumes. You may love that scent, but not everyone will share your opinion. Also, the person interviewing you may be allergic to such things. Putting off the interviewer in any way will surely fail.
Conclusion
Acing your first interview and landing your first job after school is an ambitious pursuit. But, if you follow the tips and steps above, you should get the work you want in a relatively short period.
